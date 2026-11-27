The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a district court’s judgment in an independent action and remanded with instructions to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction. The Court concluded that the independent action challenging a previously affirmed attorneys’ fees award failed to satisfy the demanding standard for relief under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(d)(1). Traxcell Technologies, LLC v. Cellco Partnership, d/b/a Verizon Wireless, Case No. 25-1496 (Fed. Cir. Nov. 16, 2026) (Dyk, Chen, Stoll, JJ.)

Traxcell sued Verizon for patent infringement in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The district court found certain asserted claims indefinite and granted summary judgment of noninfringement on the remaining claims. While Verizon’s motion for attorneys’ fees was pending, Traxcell appealed. The Federal Circuit affirmed the judgment (Traxcell I). The district court subsequently awarded Verizon attorneys’ fees under § 285 of the Patent Act, and the Federal Circuit again affirmed (Traxcell II).

Traxcell then sought relief from the fee award, arguing that the Federal Circuit’s mandate in Traxcell I deprived the Eastern District of jurisdiction to award attorneys’ fees. Traxcell filed an emergency motion in the Eastern District and a separate independent action under Rule 60(d)(1) in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas, advancing substantially the same argument. Traxcell sought a preliminary injunction preventing Verizon from enforcing the fee award. The Western District denied the injunction, finding that Traxcell was unlikely to succeed on the merits or establish irreparable harm. Traxcell appealed.

Verizon first challenged the Federal Circuit’s jurisdiction, arguing that the dispute involved application of the mandate rule only rather than a substantial question of patent law. The Federal Circuit disagreed, explaining that Traxcell’s independent action sought to invalidate an attorneys’ fees award under § 285 and was analogous to a declaratory judgment action seeking a determination of no liability for fees. Because an action challenging liability under § 285 arises under the Patent Act, the Federal Circuit concluded that it had appellate jurisdiction.

Turning to the Western District’s jurisdiction, the Federal Circuit explained that Rule 60(d)(1) preserves a court’s authority to entertain an independent equitable action for relief from a judgment. Such actions, however, are reserved for exceptional circumstances. Under the Supreme Court’s 1998 decision in United States v. Beggerly, an independent action is available only to prevent a “grave miscarriage of justice.” The Federal Circuit concluded that satisfying this demanding standard is a jurisdictional prerequisite.

Traxcell failed to meet that standard. Its argument that the Eastern District lacked jurisdiction to award fees after the Federal Circuit affirmed the merits judgment was, in the Federal Circuit’s view, frivolous. The Court explained that district courts may resolve attorneys’ fees motions after entry of final judgment and even after an appeal on the merits. Moreover, Traxcell had not raised its jurisdictional argument during the original fees proceedings or the subsequent appeal. Having had an opportunity to litigate jurisdiction, Traxcell could not collaterally attack the judgment based on an argument it previously failed to raise.

The Federal Circuit identified a second, independent jurisdictional defect. Even if Traxcell had satisfied the Beggerly standard, the Western District could not entertain an independent action seeking to overturn a judgment that the Federal Circuit had already affirmed. Although a court may exercise ancillary jurisdiction over an independent action challenging its own judgment, a district court lacks jurisdiction to overturn an appeals court decision. Because the Federal Circuit had affirmed the fee award in Traxcell II, the Western District lacked jurisdiction to disturb that judgment.

Accordingly, the Federal Circuit vacated the Western District’s judgment and remanded with instructions to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction.

Practice note: Rule 60(d)(1) is not a substitute for an appeal or an opportunity to relitigate arguments that could have been raised earlier. A party pursuing an independent action must demonstrate circumstances amounting to a grave injustice. Even where that standard is satisfied, a district court cannot use an independent action to overturn a judgment already affirmed on appeal.

This article was written by Nadeem Patel.