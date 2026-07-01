Independence Means More Than Freedom, It Means the Freedom to Pursue Justice

This Independence Day, we celebrate the freedoms that define our nation, including the freedom to pursue justice without being forced into an unfair settlement by financial hardship. Consumer Legal Funding gives injured consumers the financial stability to focus on recovery while their legal claims proceed. Because justice should be determined by the facts of a case, not the balance of a bank account. Funding Lives, Not Litigation.

As Americans gather to celebrate Independence Day with parades, fireworks, family cookouts, and patriotic displays, we pause to reflect on the principles that gave birth to our nation: liberty, opportunity, fairness, and justice. These ideals have guided the United States for nearly 250 years and continue to shape our legal system today.

While Independence Day commemorates our nation's freedom from tyranny, it also reminds us that freedom must be meaningful in everyday life. One of the most important freedoms every American possesses is the ability to seek justice through our civil legal system. Yet for many injured consumers, that freedom is threatened not by the strength of their legal claim, but by the financial hardships they face while waiting months or even years for their case to be resolved.

Justice delayed can quickly become justice denied when mounting bills force individuals into decisions they otherwise would never make.

Every year, thousands of Americans are seriously injured through no fault of their own. A car accident, defective product, or medical negligence can suddenly leave a family without income while medical expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utilities, groceries, and transportation costs continue to accumulate.

The civil justice system exists to ensure that those who have been harmed have an opportunity to be made whole. Unfortunately, the legal process often moves far more slowly than everyday financial obligations.

Defendants understand this reality.

The longer a legitimate claim remains unresolved, the greater the financial pressure placed upon an injured consumer. For many families, savings disappear quickly. Credit cards become maxed out. Retirement accounts are depleted. Some lose their homes or vehicles simply because they cannot survive financially while waiting for their legal claim to conclude.

This financial pressure often creates one of the greatest threats to equal justice: the forced settlement.

A forced settlement occurs when an injured consumer accepts substantially less than the fair value of their case simply because they cannot afford to continue waiting. The decision is driven by financial desperation rather than by the merits of the legal claim.

That is precisely where Consumer Legal Funding serves an important public purpose.

Consumer Legal Funding is frequently misunderstood because it is often confused with commercial litigation financing. The two products are fundamentally different.

Consumer Legal Funding provides relatively small amounts of money, typically between $3,000 and $5,000, directly to injured consumers for personal living expenses while their legal claims are pending. These funds are used for necessities such as rent, mortgage payments, groceries, utilities, transportation, childcare, and medical expenses.

The funding is completely non-recourse.

If the consumer does not recover money from their legal claim, they owe nothing.

That single characteristic distinguishes Consumer Legal Funding from traditional credit products. It is not a loan because there is no guaranteed obligation to repay. The funding company assumes the financial risk alongside the consumer.

Equally important, Consumer Legal Funding does not finance litigation itself. The funds are not used to pay attorneys, expert witnesses, court costs, or litigation expenses. Those costs remain the responsibility of the attorney handling the case.

Consumer Legal Funding simply helps injured consumers maintain financial stability while their attorney pursues justice.

Funding Lives, Not Litigation.

The funds help families remain financially afloat. They allow parents to keep food on the table, stay current on housing payments, repair a vehicle needed to get to medical appointments, or simply keep the lights on while they recover from serious injuries.

These are not luxuries.

They are the basic necessities of daily life.

Some critics argue that Consumer Legal Funding somehow prolongs litigation. The reality is quite different.

The legal process moves according to court schedules, discovery requirements, negotiations, and judicial calendars. Providing an injured consumer with enough financial stability to pay rent does not delay litigation.

Instead, it helps ensure that settlement decisions are based upon the merits of the case rather than financial desperation.

That distinction matters.

Our justice system is designed to resolve disputes fairly. It should never reward whichever party can financially outlast the other.

Consumer Legal Funding helps restore balance to that equation.

Just as our nation's founders sought to create institutions that protected individual rights from unequal power, Consumer Legal Funding helps protect consumers from unequal economic pressure during the legal process.

The principles are remarkably similar.

The Declaration of Independence recognized that governments derive their just powers from protecting the rights of the people.

Likewise, our modern civil justice system exists to protect the rights of individuals who have suffered harm.

But rights have little meaning if economic hardship prevents citizens from exercising them.

Imagine telling an injured worker that justice exists, but only if they can somehow pay six months of rent without an income.

Imagine telling a single mother recovering from catastrophic injuries that she should simply wait another year for trial while utility shutoff notices continue arriving.

Justice cannot exist only for those with sufficient financial resources.

Equal access to justice requires practical solutions that acknowledge real-world financial challenges.

That is exactly why responsible regulation of Consumer Legal Funding is so important.

Across the country, legislatures have increasingly recognized the value of establishing reasonable consumer protections while preserving access to this important financial option.

Responsible regulation includes clear disclosures, attorney acknowledgment, cancellation rights, transparency regarding repayment obligations, and prohibitions against funders influencing litigation strategy or settlement decisions.

These safeguards protect consumers while preserving their ability to obtain funding when they need it most.

Unfortunately, some legislative proposals attempt to regulate Consumer Legal Funding as though it were commercial litigation financing or traditional lending.

Such approaches misunderstand the product entirely.

Consumer Legal Funding is a consumer protection tool.

It exists to help ordinary Americans navigate extraordinary circumstances.

It is not designed to finance billion-dollar corporate lawsuits or speculative commercial litigation.

It exists for injured consumers who need help paying ordinary household expenses while their attorney pursues justice on their behalf.

This Independence Day provides an appropriate opportunity to remember that freedom is more than a historical event.

Freedom is the ability to make choices without coercion.

Freedom means making legal decisions based upon fairness rather than financial desperation.

Freedom means allowing injured consumers the opportunity to recover physically while their attorneys advocate for appropriate compensation.

Freedom means ensuring that justice belongs to every American, not only those who can afford to wait.

At the Alliance for Responsible Consumer Legal Funding (ARC), we believe those principles deserve protection.

We support responsible regulation that promotes transparency, accountability, and strong consumer protections while preserving access to Consumer Legal Funding for those who genuinely need it.

The goal is not to encourage litigation.

The goal is not to increase lawsuits.

The goal is simple.

To ensure that when an American is injured through no fault of their own, financial hardship does not become another injury.

Our nation was founded upon the belief that individuals possess certain inalienable rights.

Among those rights is meaningful access to justice.

As Americans celebrate another Independence Day, we should remember that the promise of liberty includes more than political freedom.

It includes the freedom to stand up for one's rights.

It includes the freedom to pursue justice without being forced into an unfair settlement simply because the bills cannot wait.

That is a principle worthy of celebration.

That is a freedom worth protecting.

And that is why Consumer Legal Funding continues to play an important role in preserving access to justice for injured consumers across America.

Because in the end, justice should always be determined by the facts of a case, not by the balance of a bank account.

Consumer Legal Funding: Funding Lives, Not Litigation.