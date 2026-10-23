Independence Blue Cross Risk Score Manipulation

Independence Blue Cross, the dominant health insurer in the Philadelphia region, has agreed to pay $22.5 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations brought by a former company employee turned whistleblower. The case, United States ex rel. Crawford v. Independence Blue Cross in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, centered on IBX’s submission of inaccurate diagnosis codes to the Medicare Advantage program for payment years 2017 through 2021. Under Medicare Advantage, insurers receive risk-adjusted payments from the federal government calibrated to the severity of enrollees’ documented health conditions, meaning that inflated or unsupported diagnosis codes translate directly into higher payments. According to the allegations, IBX not only submitted such inaccurate codes but retained the resulting overpayments and then falsely certified to the government that its data submissions were accurate.

The relator, identified in court filings as a former IBX employee named Crawford, brought the scheme to light by filing a qui tam complaint that ultimately drew the attention of the DOJ Civil Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and HHS’s Office of Inspector General. The alleged conduct spans five consecutive payment years, suggesting that whatever coding practices were at issue were not isolated errors but a sustained pattern.

Crawford will receive $3,825,000, roughly 17 percent of the total recovery. That award reflects the significance of the insider information Crawford provided and the direct role the qui tam filing played in triggering the investigation and recovery. For prospective whistleblowers with knowledge of similar coding or certification practices at managed care organizations, this outcome is a concrete illustration of how a single former employee’s documentation of internal practices can produce a federal recovery in the tens of millions and a personal award approaching four million dollars.