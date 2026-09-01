Increased Minimum Wage for Florida Employees
Thursday, October 1, 2026

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Effective September 30, 2026, Florida’s minimum wage increased from $14.00 per hour to $15.00 per hour for employees working in Florida. For tipped employees who qualify for the “tip credit” under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), employers may credit toward satisfaction of the new minimum wage tips up to the amount of the allowable FLSA tip credit of 2003 – i.e., employers must pay such tipped employees a direct hourly wage of $11.98.

In 2020, Florida voters passed the so-called Fair Wage Constitutional Amendment that gradually raised the minimum wage by $1.00 per hour, beginning with an increase to $10.00 per hour in 2021. The 2026 increase to $15.00 per hour is the final installation of those scheduled $1.00 per hour increases. However, beginning September 30, 2027, and continuing annually thereafter, Florida’s minimum wage will again be subject to annual increases based upon the rate of inflation.

Employers should review their current minimum wage rates to ensure compliance with the new $15.00 per hour rate and must also conspicuously post the new Florida minimum wage notice that reflects this change.

For employees working outside of Florida, their minimum wage will be the greater of the federal minimum wage ($7.25/hour) or the minimum wage of the state where the employee works.

This article was co-authored by Sara Thompson, associate.

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