Incoming from Delaware: Unclaimed Property VDA Program Invitation Notices Have Been Sent Out

The Delaware Office of the Secretary of State (SOS) confirmed that on April 10, 2026, invitation notices were sent to businesses (holders) identified as potentially out of compliance with Delaware’s unclaimed property law. The notices encourage holders to enroll in the SOS Unclaimed Property Voluntary Disclosure Agreement (VDA) Program within 90 days of receipt of the notice and cautions that failure to do so will result in the holder being referred to a peer state agency (the Department of Finance) for examination – the day-to-day of which is conducted by one of Delaware’s third-party unclaimed property audit firms. As a result, these seemingly routine initial regulatory compliance notices should not be ignored, and it is critical that companies be on the lookout for these notices and respond in a timely manner.

VDA Program invitations are typically sent to the holder’s chief financial officer (CFO) via certified mail. Given the history of these notices being lost, delayed in the mailroom, or forwarded to the wrong department, it may be prudent for those responsible for unclaimed property compliance to check with their CFO in the coming weeks on whether a letter from the SOS was received since the 90-day clock is imminent. Recipients of these invitations range from middle-market companies to Fortune 100 companies, both privately and publicly held, across a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, retail, banking, utilities, technology, media, healthcare, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and consumer products. However, there has recently been a noticeable increase in invitations sent to companies that maintain a long filing history but may have been involved in recent merger or acquisition activity. Additionally, companies that have formed within the last 10 years but have experienced rapid growth over the last few years are at higher risk of receiving invitations. This group includes startups that have recently gone public; cloud and artificial intelligence companies; and companies with online and transient customer bases, such as payment processers and online marketplaces. Delaware incorporated entities with a large presence of foreign owned (or unknown) property on their books and records are always at risk of an unclaimed property regulatory compliance review by Delaware.

The lookback period for both the unclaimed property audits and the VDA Program is 10 report years, plus the five-year dormancy period for most property types, equating to a 15-year lookback period. Often, complete and researchable books and records are not available for the full lookback period and the VDA Program regulations require estimation for the older periods.

Enrolling in the VDA Program offers several benefits, including, but not limited to, a waiver of Delaware’s statutory penalties, a significant reduction in interest paid on any findings, control over the process, a 90-day aging criteria for voided disbursement checks that limits the workload (compared to the traditional 30-day period), and not being referred to the Department of Finance – which has the potential to turn into a multistate audit.

Holders that receive an invitation to the VDA Program from the SOS in the coming weeks are encouraged to promptly contact the authors of this blog post regarding company-specific implications, options, and next steps. McDermott Will & Schulte is a holder advocate that regularly guides clients through the VDA Program and key strategic and legal decisions that come up throughout the multiyear VDA process.