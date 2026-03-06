From Incentive to Liability: The New Era of Scrutiny for Stay or Pay Policies
Friday, March 6, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In an effort to retain employees, companies have instituted “pay or stay” agreements as a condition of employment. These agreements are often referred to as training repayment agreement provisions, or “TRAPs”. They require an employee to reimburse their employer for certain expenses incurred as a result of their employment if the employee leaves before a specified point in time. These expenses can include relocation costs, specialized training, and other incentive investments such as bonuses. In practice, employees can either remain until the agreed upon period ends or reimburse their employer if they choose to pursue other opportunities before the predetermined date. Recently, these provisions have come under scrutiny from state and federal regulators.

The Employer Perspective

Stay or pay agreements emerged as a practical response to real business needs, particularly in industries where training is expensive, turnover is high, or specialized skills are difficult to find. Many organizations viewed the logic as straightforward. If they invested heavily in developing an employee’s capabilities, they wanted assurance that the employee would remain long enough for the company to see a return on that investment. In positions that require months of onboarding, technical certifications, or proprietary training, the risk of an employee leaving immediately after receiving that benefit felt too great to ignore. These agreements were seen as a way to reduce early-stage turnover and to ensure that the company received the benefit of its investment, especially given that it often takes six to twelve months for an employee to fully integrate into the workplace. Employers also used these agreements to deter competitor poaching and to support workforce planning, since planning for the future becomes difficult when turnover is unpredictable. From a business perspective these actions appear reasonable.

The Scrutiny

Although businesses implemented pay or stay agreements with legitimate intentions, many states now view many of these provisions as an unfair burden on workers. There is growing concern that repayment obligations tied to continued employment function as restraints on worker mobility, particularly when the training primarily benefits the employer or is necessary to the employee to perform the job. What employers see as protecting their economic interests, lawmakers increasingly view as coercive debt. The underlying business concerns remain, but law makers are enacting protections to address agreements they consider oppressive.

State Action

New York and California are two states that have enacted laws to safeguard employees against TRAPs.

New York

On December 19, 2025, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Trapped at Work Act. The law prohibits employers from requiring a worker or prospective worker to execute an employment promissory note. By statute, an employment promissory note includes any instrument, agreement, or contract provision that requires a worker to pay the employer, or the employer’s agent or assignee, a sum of money if the worker leaves employment before a stated period of time. The act defines “worker” broadly to include employees, independent contractors, interns, externs, and volunteers, and it applies to companies of all sizes.

California

California’s law prohibiting stay or pay agreements took effect on January 1, 2026. The law makes it generally unlawful to require workers to repay training costs, sign on bonuses, relocation fees, or similar expenses if they leave employment, subject to limited exceptions and procedural requirements. Agreements entered into on or after January 1, 2026, must comply with the new standards or risk being treated as void and against public policy. The exceptions that remain are narrow and come with strict requirements, including separate written agreements, a five-day attorney review window, interest free prorated repayment terms, and protections that prevent claw back risk during the retention period.

Other states, including Colorado, Wyoming, and Connecticut, have also enacted prohibitions on TRAPs. It is likely that additional states will follow.

What Can Employers Do

With the growing scrutiny of stay or pay agreements, employers can take several steps to protect themselves:

  • Evaluate current agreements to ensure they do not appear involuntary and revise them if necessary.
  • Avoid language that resembles punishment for resignation or termination.
  • When drafting these agreements, ensure that the stay period and repayment amount are reasonable. Identify alternative strategies to retain employees.
  • Monitor legislation to remain compliant with national trends.
©2026 CMBG3 Law, LLC. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Published: 4 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9: Vintec Industries, Inc.
Published: 2 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from CMBG3 Law

Illinois Public Act 103-0804: Is This the AI Fairness Blueprint We Have Been Yearning For?
by: Harshita K. Ganesh
CEQ Formally Repeals NEPA Regulations Leading to a New Look for NEPA in 2026
by: Joe Beletti-Naccarato
PFAS Liability Shield Bill Headed to Georgia House of Representatives
by: Joe Beletti-Naccarato
EPA Pulls Trigger on Greenhouse Gas Regulatory Rollbacks
by: Joe Beletti-Naccarato , Jessica L. Deyoe
January 2026 PFAS Legislative Developments- January Legislation Tracking (January 1 – January 31)
by: John Gardella , Amaran Toppa
Wisconsin PFAS Drinking Water Regulation Would Mirror Federal Rule
by: John Gardella
PFAS Drinking Water Rule Not Vacated (Yet)
by: John Gardella
Significant Talc MDL Expert Rulings- A Complete Overview
by: John Bitetto
California Regulation Will Create Liability For Companies From Chatbots
by: Harshita K. Ganesh
TSCA and PFAS- Early 2026 Practical Tips
by: John Gardella
FDA PFAS Research Continues…But Finds Few Safety Risks Thus Far
by: John Gardella
PFAS Air Emissions Finds Itself On Lawmakers’ Radars (Again)
by: John Gardella
December Legislation Tracking (December 1 – December 31)
by: John Gardella

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 