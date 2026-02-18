Important Changes in CNIPA Service Practice for Madrid Designations

Key Update

The Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has stopped copying local Chinese trademark agents on notifications for international trademarks designating China through the Madrid System.

Since late last year, CNIPA now serves only the representative recorded with WIPO, or in some cases, the trademark holder directly.

Impact

In the past, representatives such as WBD would be notified by local Chinese trademark agents when CNIPA issued Notices to Respond in non use cancellations, oppositions, or invalidations. With CNIPA’s change in practice, representatives must now be far more diligent in monitoring notices served directly by CNIPA, as local agents will no longer receive copies unless they are the WIPO recorded representative.

Needless to say, missing a response deadline in a non use cancellation can result in the loss of the client’s registration, so heightened vigilance is essential.

Until a new service mechanism is implemented, we should assume that ordinary mail remains the primary service method and plan accordingly.

Action Points

• Verify your WIPO recorded address is accurate and able to receive ordinary mail.

• Keep the mailing envelope (or color scans of both sides) for each CNIPA notice, as the service date indicated on the envelope will determine the response deadline.

• Forward to the WBD China Trademark Team scans of the notice and envelope

China Trademark Office Closure

The CNIPA and local trademark agencies will be closed from February 15 to February 23, 2026 for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Deadlines falling within this period will automatically be extended to Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Important:

Saturday, February 14, 2026, and Saturday, February 28, 2026 , have been designated as official working days in China.

and , have been designated as in China. Normally, deadlines falling on a Saturday would be extended to the following Monday.

However, because these Saturdays are official working days, deadlines falling on February 14 or February 28 will not be extended.

Happy Year of the Horse!