Background

Data centers depend heavily on reliable electricity, water, and cooling to run efficiently. Cooling systems affect energy and water use, heat discharge, drainage, and stormwater management, with implications for nearby communities and the environment.

As data center investment in Thailand has grown exponentially, these demands have raised concerns about grid capacity, electricity costs, and competition for water with local communities and increasing costs, prompting closer and more coordinated governmental oversight. Against this backdrop, the Prime Minister’s Office’s Regulation on the Data Center Business Policy Committee B.E. 2569 (2026), which became effective on 14 August 2026, established the Data Center Business Policy Committee (the “DC Committee”) to propose policies, standards, and guidelines for approvals, investment promotion, and government services for data center operators.

Summarized below are recent regulatory initiatives in Thailand relating to data centers and their operation. As of the date hereof, many of these initiatives are at an early stage of development and will require significant amplification.

Draft Act on the Operation of Digital Infrastructure Services (the “Draft ODIS Act”)

On 8 July 2026, the Draft ODIS Act was submitted to the House of Representatives for consideration. It aims broadly to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for data centers, cloud services, and digital platforms and seeks to address concerns over substantial electricity and water consumption, heat discharge, noise, and associated impacts of such infrastructure and activities on local communities and public health, while safeguarding national data sovereignty and protecting users and consumers against unfair practices and unlawful activities.

With respect to data centers, the Draft ODIS Act would establish a centralized licensing framework, pursuant to which data center operators would be required to obtain a principal license from the Minister of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) for operation of a data center, with the other governmental authorities facilitating the issuance of those additional licenses, registrations, or acknowledgements of notification required under other laws.

The Draft ODIS Act introduces the following key requirements relating to data center business:

(i) Data localization: Data center business operators that collect, store, process, or hold personal data of Thai nationals, data of Thai-incorporated entities or government-sector information will have to store such data in Thailand. Overseas transmission, transfer, storage, processing, or backup would be permitted only where necessary and in accordance with the relevant rules, procedures, and conditions to be prescribed by the MDES;

(ii) Thai personnel: At least half of the personnel responsible for system supervision would have to be Thai nationals, subject to the requirements to be prescribed by the MDES;

(iii) Local-content requirements: The MDES would have the power to require data center business operators to use domestically manufactured materials or equipment in their operations, subject to the requirements to be prescribed by the MDES;

(iv) Location and operator qualifications: Data centers would have to be located in areas where factories are permitted under town-planning laws. Applicants would have to be private or public limited companies incorporated under Thai law, provide the prescribed security for their operations, meet prescribed data center service standards, and use clean electricity in proportions to be prescribed by the MDES;

(v) Electricity supply: Data centers whose electricity demand exceeds a threshold to be prescribed by ministerial regulation would have to generate electricity for their own use under an applicable energy business license, purchase electricity directly from licensed private power producers, or use a combination of both;

(vi) Energy and water efficiency: Data centers would have to meet the electricity and water use efficiency requirements to be prescribed by the MDES throughout their operations. Facilities meeting the size threshold prescribed by ministerial regulation would also have to maintain sufficient water sources of their own without drawing on public water sources; and

(vii) Environmental and safety controls: Data centers operators would have to comply with limits to be prescribed on heat and noise emissions, together with electronic waste management and fire-prevention and control requirements.

Currently the Draft ODIS Act is still under consideration by a committee of the House of Representatives and remains at an early stage of the Thai legislative process.

If enacted in its current form, all existing data center operators would be required to apply for a new license within 180 days after the ministerial regulation governing license applications and issuance takes effect. Existing data center operators may continue operating unless and until the MDES refuses to grant a license, subject to the rules and conditions prescribed by the MDES during such period.

In its current form, the Draft ODIS Act does not excuse existing data center operators from complying with all of the provisions of the Draft ODIS Act.

NBTC: Proposed Reclassification from Type 1 Telecommunication License to Type 3 Telecommunication License

Data centers are regulated under the Telecommunications Business Act B.E. 2544 (2001) (as amended) (“Telecommunications Business Act”) and are currently required to obtain a Type 1 telecommunications business license issued by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (“NBTC”). It is important to note that there are no foreign ownership restrictions imposed upon applicants for a Type 1 telecommunications business license, unlike other telecommunications business licenses (i.e., Type 2 and Type 3 telecommunications business licenses).

Based on news reports dated 25 March 2026, the NBTC is considering reclassifying data center services from a Type 1 telecommunications business, under which up to 100 percent foreign ownership is permitted, to a Type 3 telecommunications business, which would be subject to different licensing conditions, including a majority Thai ownership requirement.

Based on a news report dated 21 September 2026, the possible reclassification of data center services from a Type 1 to a Type 3 telecommunications business remains only an NBTC proposal without any other governmental agency support, with no formal notification or other official information issued to date. Accordingly, the implications for existing data center projects cannot yet be determined from the available news reports.

Foreign Business Act (“FBA”): Exemption from Foreign Business Licensing Requirements

With effect from 28 August 2026, pursuant to the Ministerial Regulation Prescribing Service Businesses Exempt from Foreign Business Licensing Requirements (No. 5) B.E. 2569 (2026), the Thai Ministry of Commerce has exempted Type 1 telecommunications businesses from foreign business licensing requirements under the FBA. Accordingly, a data center business requiring a Type 1 telecommunications business license will no longer require a foreign business license under the FBA.

However, any future reclassification of data center services from Type 1 to Type 3 telecommunications businesses by the NBTC may affect the availability of this exemption and the applicable requirements under the FBA.

Building Control Act: Proposed Building Control Requirements for Data Centers

Thailand currently has no building-control legislation specifically governing buildings used as data centers.

To address this regulatory gap, the DC Committee has approved, in principle, the classification of data center buildings into eight categories. The Building Control Committee under the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, Ministry of Interior, is currently preparing the Draft Ministerial Regulation on the Control of Buildings Used for Data Center Operations (the “Draft Ministerial Regulations”).[1]

Under the proposed eight-category classification, regulatory obligations would vary according to electricity demand, fuel-storage capacity, floor area, electricity meter or transformer ratings, and annual energy consumption. Where applicable, facilities located in areas with electricity-grid or water-resource constraints (“Grid/Water Hotspots”) would also need confirmation from the relevant utilities that sufficient electricity and water supply capacity is available (“Utility Confirmations”). Larger projects may also be subject to a National Strategic Review and phased electricity-demand management.

The Draft Ministerial Regulation would designate data center buildings as controlled-use buildings under Section 32(2) of the Building Control Act B.E. 2522 (1979), requiring their electrical and safety systems to be inspected before operation.

Owners or occupiers of all data center buildings would also be required to maintain third-party liability insurance covering death, bodily injury, and property damage resulting from fire, explosion, or the leakage of oil or hazardous chemicals.

Based on a news report dated 7 October 2026, the Draft Ministerial Regulations are expected to take effect 180 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette (i.e., it is currently expected to be published in the Royal Gazette by June 2027 and to become effective by December 2027).

Existing data center operators

As a transitional measure, existing data centers licensed or operating before the new Draft Ministerial Regulations take effect may temporarily be exempt from requirements affecting their existing structures, but would be required to upgrade their backup power, fire-safety, and environmental-protection systems within one year.

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)

Thai law currently does not require a data center project to conduct an EIA as a data center project is classified merely as a “warehouse (electronic data storage center).” Projects in this category are not subject to EIA requirements under the relevant EIA notification under the Enhancement and Conservation of National Environmental Quality Act, B.E. 2535 (1992), as amended.

However, the Draft ODIS Act would, if enacted in its current form, require data center projects to conduct an EIA. In addition, a proposed EIA requirement for data centers with a facility load of 20 MW or more is under discussion within the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning in connection with a Draft Ministerial Regulation.

PEA: Restrictions on Share Transfers and Novation of the Power Purchase Agreements (“PPA”)

The Provincial Electricity Authority (“PEA”) issued PEA Notification Re: Criteria for the Change and Transfer of Power Users for Power Users that are Data Center Operators and Large Industrial Businesses with High Power Demand (the “PEA Transfer Restriction Notification”) on 4 June 2026, which became effective on 5 June 2026.

The PEA Transfer Restriction Notification introduces unprecedented restrictions on changes of control and transfers of PPAs for PEA’s energy-intensive electricity users, including data centers and large industrial users. These comprise (i) a three-year lock-up applicable to original shareholders; and (ii) stricter conditions for the novation of PPAs with PEA to third parties.

In relation to data centers, the PEA Transfer Restriction Notification applies only to operators connected to PEA’s electricity network at a voltage of 69 kV or above.

Lock-Up Period. For three years from the date on which electricity usage actually commences (the “Lock-Up Period”), data center operators may not undergo a change of control through changes in the shareholdings of their original shareholders identified in their electricity usage applications. Such original shareholders are required to retain more than 50 percent of the operator’s total shares following any transfer of shares of the data center operator during the Lock-Up Period. Although the PEA Transfer Restriction Notification does not expressly prescribe sanctions or penalties for non-compliance with these restrictions, the PEA retains broad discretion to treat such non-compliance as a breach of the PPA, potentially entitling the PEA to suspend electricity supply to the relevant operator or terminate the PPA.

PPA Transfers. During the Lock-Up Period, the eligibility requirements apply to transferees, restricting changes of electricity users. Where a data center operator has not yet begun using electricity supplied by PEA, or has done so for less than three years, and wishes to transfer its rights and obligations under its PPA (the “PPA Transferor”) to another entity, the transferee must be a juristic person incorporated in Thailand whose corporate objectives include operating the same business as the PPA Transferor (the “Qualified Transferee”).

The proposed transfer (the “PPA Novation”) must meet one of the following conditions, depending on the applicable circumstances:

Common control: As of the date of submission of the PPA Novation application, the PPA Transferor must hold more than 50 percent of the Qualified Transferee’s total shares and retain that shareholding for at least three years after the PPA Novation takes effect ; Conversion into a public company: Where the PPA Transferor is a private limited company that has converted into a public limited company, the resulting public limited company may become the Qualified Transferee under the PPA Novation; or Amalgamation: Where the PPA Transferor amalgamates with another juristic person to form a new entity by operation of law under the Thai Civil and Commercial Code or the law governing public companies, the new entity may become the Qualified Transferee, provided that the PPA Transferor’s shareholders hold more than 50 percent of the Qualified Transferee’s total shares.



Following the Lock-Up Period, the PEA Transfer Restriction Notification permits PPA Novation, provided that the transferee’s corporate objectives include operating the same business as the transferor.

For every PPA Novation, the Qualified Transferee must provide performance security to PEA to replace the performance security provided by the PPA Transferor.

BOI: Current Investment Promotion Conditions for Data Center Businesses

The Board of Investment (BOI) has revised the investment promotion conditions for data center businesses under the Investment Promotion Act B.E. 2520 (1977) (as amended), linking eligibility for incentives to energy efficiency, project location, benefits to Thailand, and infrastructure readiness. These requirements apply to projects seeking investment promotion and should be distinguished from licensing and other regulatory requirements applicable to data center operators generally.

The revised conditions distinguish between two categories of data center businesses: (i) high-energy-efficiency data centers and (ii) other data centers. High-energy-efficiency data centers must achieve a Power Usage Effectiveness (“PUE”) rating of no more than 1.3 before being entitled to utilize corporate income tax exemption rights (PUE measures total data center energy consumption relative to the energy consumed by its IT equipment; a value closer to 1.0 indicates greater energy efficiency). The applicable corporate income tax exemption periods depend on both the category of the project and its location, as follows:

Category Within the Eastern Economic Corridor (“EEC [2]”) Outside the EEC 8.2.1.1 High-energy-efficiency data centers 5 years (A3) 8 years (A2) 8.2.1.2 Other data centers 3 years (A4) 5 years (A3)

The holder of a BOI investment promotion certificate may apply to the BOI for approval to transfer the promotion certificate (together with the rights and benefits granted under it) to a different party that is taking over the relevant promoted business.

The BOI will consider the Application for the Transfer of BOI Investment Promotion Certificate within approximately 30 business days from the date on which the application and all required supporting documents are complete.



[1] Based on a news report dated 5 November 2026, the Draft Ministerial Regulation is still under discussion within the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning. The report indicated that the proposed classification had been revised to comprise seven categories based on facility load, and that a requirement for data centers with a power demand of at least 20 MW to prepare an Environmental Impact Assessment report was under discussion. As no official draft is publicly available, the proposed requirements and their implications for existing data center projects cannot yet be assessed.

[2] The EEC refers to a special economic development zone covering three provinces in eastern Thailand: Chonburi, Rayong and Chachoengsao.