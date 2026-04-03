Immigration Pathways for Biomedical Engineers: EB-2 NIW, EB-1A, and Employment-Based Options

Biomedical engineers pursuing permanent residence in the United States have several pathways available, depending on their credentials and career goals. The most common options are the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW), which allows self-sponsored petitions without employer involvement, and the EB-1A Extraordinary Ability category for professionals with sustained international recognition. Temporary work visas such as the O-1, H-1B, and TN are also available for those who have a U.S. employer sponsor.

At Colombo & Hurd, we have helped professionals from more than 100 countries navigate these pathways, with over 2,500 EB-2 NIW and EB-1A approvals since 2023.

This guide covers each option in detail, including how USCIS evaluates biomedical engineering work under national importance standards, what evidence tends to strengthen or weaken a petition, and current fee information for 2026.

EB-2 NIW vs. EB-1A: Which Is Right for Biomedical Engineers?

Factor EB-2 NIW EB-1A Evidence Standard Demonstrate the proposed work has national importance and benefits the United States Demonstrate sustained national or international acclaim Best For Professionals with a solid track record in nationally important work Professionals with high level achievements and recognized impact in their field

The right pathway depends on each professional’s individual credentials, career history, and proposed work in the United States. An experienced immigration attorney can help evaluate which option best fits your background and goals.

U.S. Demand for Biomedical Engineers and Where Opportunities Are Concentrated

Biomedical engineering plays a growing role in the U.S. healthcare system and broader public health priorities. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment in this field is projected to grow 5.2 percent from 2024 to 2034, which is slightly above average across occupations.

This demand is tied to ongoing investment in healthcare systems, medical device development, and public health infrastructure. At the same time, rising rates of chronic conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and diabetes continue to drive research focused on prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Related fields show similar trends. Medical scientists are projected to grow at about 8.7 percent, while biochemists and biophysicists are expected to grow around 5.8 percent through 2034. Together, these patterns reflect continued national focus on biomedical research and innovation.

Demand for biomedical engineers is concentrated in regions where research institutions, academic centers, and manufacturing facilities cluster together. In practical terms, this means that states with higher employment concentration ratios offer more job opportunities relative to the national average. These areas tend to have strong networks of hospitals, research institutions, and medical device companies, creating a steady demand for talent. In contrast, regions with lower concentration may still offer competitive wages but fewer overall opportunities in the field.

Geography Mean Annual Wage Employment Concentration Massachusetts $107,280 6.31x national average California $118,090 1.22x national average Minnesota $112,500 2.95x national average New York (Buffalo Area) $118,410 0.73x national average Texas $94,190 0.75x national average

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics

For professionals considering employment-based temporary visas such as the O-1, these concentrations indicate where sponsoring employers are most likely to be found. For EB-2 NIW and EB-1A petitioners, wage data can support arguments about the specialized nature of the work and its value to U.S. healthcare infrastructure.

EB-2 NIW for Biomedical Engineers

The EB-2 NIW allows qualified professionals to apply for permanent residence without employer sponsorship. To qualify, the applicant must show that their work benefits the United States.

Unlike standard EB-2 cases, the NIW waives the labor certification requirement. This means the applicant does not need an employer to test the U.S. labor market or show that no qualified U.S. workers are available. USCIS evaluates EB-2 NIW petitions using the three-prong test established in Matter of Dhanasar. Each prong requires connecting the petitioner’s work to national priorities.

Prong One: Substantial Merit and National Importance

Biomedical engineers can meet this requirement by showing how their work addresses real public health needs or supports critical healthcare systems. The focus is not on the field itself, but on the specific work the applicant plans to carry out.

A strong case clearly connects the proposed endeavor to recognized national priorities. These may include areas such as neurodegenerative disease research, medical device reliability in emergency settings, or improving access to healthcare in underserved communities.

Work involving artificial intelligence in medical diagnostics or biotechnology may also be relevant, especially where it aligns with current federal initiatives. However, these connections must be supported by clear and credible evidence. General references to policy trends are not enough on their own.

Effective EB-2 NIW petitions go beyond technical descriptions. They demonstrate the broader national significance of the work, explain how results align with current federal healthcare priorities, and translate technical expertise into national benefit backed by evidence adjudicators can evaluate.

To better understand how USCIS evaluates substantial merit and national importance under this prong, explore our in-depth analysis.

Prong Two: Well-Positioned to Advance the Endeavor

An advanced degree in a relevant field can support this prong, but it is not enough on its own. Evidence of a track record of success, including citation rates, patents, leadership in product development, or recognition from industry organizations, often carries significant weight.

USCIS looks for objective, verifiable evidence rather than general claims. Publications in peer-reviewed journals, patents awarded or pending, and documented improvements to medical devices or clinical systems carry more weight than job titles or employer statements alone. For professionals with industry experience rather than academic backgrounds, evidence might include successful product launches, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for medical devices, or documented improvements to clinical outcomes.

Learn what evidence best demonstrates that you are well-positioned to advance your proposed endeavor: In Depth Look at the Second Prong of Dhanasar: Well Positioned to Advance the Endeavor.

Prong Three: Beneficial to Waive Job Offer Requirements

This prong requires showing that waiving the job offer and labor certification requirement would benefit the United States. In many cases, the argument focuses on whether the traditional labor certification process would create practical limitations or delays that are not in the national interest. Engineers whose contributions extend across multiple employers or whose work influences industry standards often satisfy this requirement.

Strong arguments explain why the petitioner’s work is better advanced through self-directed research or innovation rather than a traditional job role. For example, a biomedical engineer developing novel diagnostic equipment might argue that restricting their work to a single employer would limit the technology’s adoption across healthcare systems.

USCIS evaluates whether the waiver serves national goals rather than primarily benefiting the petitioner or a specific company.

See how USCIS determines whether waiving the job offer and labor certification requirement benefits the United States: In Depth Look at the Third Prong of Dhanasar: Beneficial to the United States

How USCIS Evaluates National Importance for Biomedical Engineers

For EB-2 NIW cases, broader industry context can be helpful, but it is not enough on its own. A common misunderstanding is that working in an important field is sufficient to meet the national importance requirement. USCIS has been consistent on this point: it does not evaluate the industry as a whole, but rather the applicant’s specific proposed endeavor and its impact.

Petitioners must demonstrate how their work advances U.S. national priorities and provides benefits that extend beyond a single employer. In biomedical engineering cases, this may include showing how the proposed endeavor supports federal objectives related to public health capacity, medical innovation, patient safety, or healthcare access.

Federal initiatives such as National Institutes of Health research funding or medical device innovation programs can strengthen EB-2 NIW arguments by providing policy context.

Recent executive orders promoting U.S. leadership in emerging technologies, including healthcare applications of artificial intelligence (AI), have created additional opportunities for biomedical engineering professionals to demonstrate how their work strengthens national resilience. For a detailed discussion, see our analysis of recent executive orders creating new EB-2 NIW opportunities for emerging technology professionals.

However, these initiatives do not replace the need for individualized evidence. They are most persuasive when paired with a detailed explanation of how the petitioner’s future work aligns with and advances those goals through concrete, measurable outcomes.

Examples of biomedical engineering endeavors that may align with national priorities include:

Medical device design that improves diagnostic accuracy or patient safety

Healthcare delivery systems that expand access or reduce costs

Biomedical research contributing to disease treatment or prevention

Clinical equipment maintenance systems that support healthcare infrastructure reliability

Work that primarily serves internal business processes or routine equipment testing often lacks the broader public impact USCIS expects to see.

What Makes a Strong EB-2 NIW Petition for Biomedical Engineers

In our experience, successful EB-2 NIW petitions in biomedical engineering share several recurring qualities. They demonstrate clear, real-world impact, alignment with federal healthcare priorities supported by policy evidence, and a well-defined proposed endeavor that explains how the applicant’s future work will continue to benefit the United States.

One recent case we handled involved a biomedical engineer from Colombia specializing in medical equipment metrology and maintenance within hospital environments. The initial challenge was that her work appeared practical and operational rather than academic.

Our legal team focused on the real-world implications: if surgical and diagnostic equipment is not properly calibrated, patient care suffers. By framing her work as essential for the reliability of U.S. healthcare infrastructure, the petition demonstrated that her presence supported national public health goals. The petition was approved, establishing that practical, operational biomedical engineering work can meet the national importance standard when properly positioned.

This case is a good reminder that USCIS does not require groundbreaking research or academic prominence for EB-2 NIW approval. What matters is clearly connecting the proposed endeavor to measurable benefits for U.S. healthcare capacity, patient safety, or public health outcomes.

EB-1A Extraordinary Ability for Biomedical Engineers

The EB-1A is an employment-based first preference category for professionals who have reached a very high level of achievement in their field and can demonstrate sustained national or international acclaim. This pathway requires satisfying at least three of ten regulatory criteria.

USCIS evaluates EB-1A cases under a two-step analysis. First, the petitioner must satisfy at least three criteria with objective evidence. Second, USCIS conducts a final merits determination examining whether the totality of evidence demonstrates sustained acclaim and that the petitioner will continue working in their area of expertise in the United States.

Relevant criteria for biomedical engineers include:

Original contributions of major significance to the field

Published material about the person in professional or major trade publications

Authorship of scholarly articles

Participation as a judge of the work of others in the field

Membership in associations requiring outstanding achievements

A high salary or remuneration relative to others in the field

Explore our detailed breakdown of the EB-1A criteria and how to document each requirement effectively.

Strong EB-1A evidence often includes patents adopted widely in medical practice, peer-reviewed publications with substantial citation rates, recognition from organizations such as the Biomedical Engineering Society, FDA approvals for devices the engineer designed, and documented improvements to clinical outcomes. The EB-1A generally requires a higher standard of evidence than the EB-2 NIW.

For current processing times, refer to the USCIS processing times page. Premium processing is available for an additional fee and reduces the timeline to 45 business days.

What Makes a Strong EB-1A Petition for Biomedical Engineers

In our experience, strong EB-1A petitions in biomedical engineering consistently demonstrate sustained recognition, a clear record of original contributions to the field, and evidence that the applicant’s work has had a measurable impact within the scientific or medical community. These cases are supported by objective documentation showing that the individual stands among the small percentage at the top of their field.

A recent case handled by our firm involved a physician scientist from Colombia specializing in cancer genetics and clinical testing.

With more than 16 years of experience, his work focused on ensuring the accuracy of genetic testing used in oncology. This type of work directly affects how physicians assess inherited cancer risk and make treatment decisions for patients and their families.

The EB-1A petition was approved through premium processing in 14 days without a Request for Evidence (RFE).