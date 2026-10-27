Immigration Insights Episode 33 | Blanche v. Lau: Understanding the Immigration Implications [Podcast]

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig’s Immigration Insights podcast, host Kate Kalmykov talks to guests Jennifer Hermansky and Courtney Brooks about the Supreme Court’s decision in Blanche v. Lau, which allows border officers in certain circumstances to treat returning green card holders with pending criminal matters as applicants for admission, even before conviction.

The speakers outline potential consequences for permanent residents, EB-5 investors, families, and traveling employees, and discuss practical guidance on travel, airport questioning, and Form I-407.

They also explain how employers can respond while avoiding improper reverification or discrimination, including by using confidential, counsel-led procedures and preparing for travel-related emergencies.