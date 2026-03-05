Illinois Public Act 103-0804: Is This the AI Fairness Blueprint We Have Been Yearning For?
Thursday, March 5, 2026
AI has become almost an automatic tool used in hiring and workforce management, a big question is starting to emerge for employers across the country: who is responsible when an algorithm discriminates? Guess what, Illinois has stepped forward with an answer.

The Illinois Public Act 103-0804 amends the Illinois Human Rights Act to prohibit the use of AI in employment decisions if it results in unlawful discrimination. It also requires employers to notify job applicants about the use of AI. This represents what could be one of the most direct civil rights responses to algorithmic decision-making in the nation that went into effect on January 1, 2026.

What Does the Law Actually Do?

The two primary changes that were introduced by the law are expanded anti-discrimination protections and notice requirements. Employers cannot use AI in ways that result in discrimination in employee termination, promotions, hiring, training selection, or other employment decisions covered by the Illinois Human Rights Act.

Employers are also on the hook for discriminatory outcomes even when the AI tools are operated by third parties. Furthermore, employers must notify employees when AI was used to make or substantially influence employment decisions covered by the Act.

One of the law’s more subtle, but notable, provisions prohibits proxy discrimination inputs such as zipcodes. Proxy discrimination inputs are variables that can serve as a stand-in for race or socioeconomic status, even when race itself has not been explicitly used as an input.

While the law does not require formal bias audits or mandatory impact assessments, like other states do, we recommend that employers conduct internal audits to protect themselves from potential violations.

Why This Matters Beyond Illinois?

What makes this Act particularly noteworthy is the mechanism it uses to enforce accountability. Illinois has amended its Human Rights Act to make algorithmic discrimination an actionable civil rights violations, which means Illinois employees can seek relief under the Human Rights Act for discrimination as a result of their employer’s use of an AI system. This empowers workers directly, as opposed to having companies self-report or submit compliance filings.

It is important to note that the practical implications of this are astounding. By treating AI-driven discrimination on par with human-driven discrimination under civil rights law, Illinois is sending a very clear, loud message: the use of technology will not protect you. Outsourcing moral and legal responsibility to a machine is not and cannot be a defense.

Setting a Trend By Providing a Framework

This framing could prove to be highly influential as other states grapple with this same question. Legislation addressing algorithmic discrimination is already pending in many states. By rooting AI accountability within an established civil rights law rather than creating an entirely new regulatory model provides a framework that is both legal familiar and practically enforceable.

The United States has long relied on states to serve as guinea pigs for policy innovation, and Illinois already has a track record in being a trendsetter. For example, in 2020 Illinois became one of the first states to address the use of AI in the workplace by passing the Illinois Artificial Intelligence Video Interview Act. This new Act builds on that foundation, going further than almost any other state in making AI discrimination a clear and actionable legal wrong.

As AI continues to reshape the hiring and employment landscape, Illinois has drawn a clear line. The new question is now: how many other states will follow?

