IEEPA Tariff Refunds: Next Steps for Importers

What Happened

On February 20, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court decided Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, affirming an August 2025 decision of the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) that invalidated the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose certain broad-based tariffs.

On March 4, 2026, Senior Judge Richard K. Eaton of the CIT issued an order in Atmus Filtration, Inc. v. United States directing U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to implement a refund process for certain unliquidated entries and certain recently liquidated entries that were assessed IEEPA duties (the “Universal Refund Order”); the order also contemplated relief beyond the parties to the litigation, referring to all “importers of record whose entries were subject to IEEPA duties.”

Two days later, however, Judge Eaton suspended the Universal Refund Order pending further proceedings after CBP represented that its systems are not currently able to process the high volume of affected entries without significant manual effort and system changes.

The Bottom Line

While the legal basis for the IEEPA tariffs has been struck down, the path to financial recovery remains procedurally complex. Importers should not assume that refunds will be issued automatically in the near term. Instead, companies must consider their options among a shifting landscape of court orders, potential challenges, and administrative hurdles.

What Options Do Companies Have?

Companies seeking IEEPA tariff refunds should evaluate the following options based on their entries, potential refund amounts, deadlines, and the certainty sought of a refund process: