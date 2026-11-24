The UK Information Commission’s Office (ICO) has published guidance on handling data subject access requests (DSARs) drafted or generated using AI. AI-assisted DSARs may be overly broad, unclear or inaccurate, creating challenges for organisations responding to them. The ICO’s guidance provides welcome clarity on how organisations should approach these requests. The full guidance is available here.

An AI-assisted DSAR is not invalid simply because AI was used to generate it. There is no prescribed format or wording for a DSAR, so where it is clear that an individual is seeking access to their personal data, organisations must treat the request in the same way as any other DSAR.

Clarification, Complexity and Proportionate Searches

Where an AI-assisted request is unclear, organisations may seek clarification if reasonably necessary to identify the information or processing it covers. Where appropriate, they should also verify the individual’s identity or the authority of anyone acting on their behalf. However, seeking clarification does not entitle organisations to require individuals to narrow their requests or to assume their scope without first consulting them.

AI-assisted DSARs should not automatically be treated as “complex”, and length or volume alone will not necessarily justify extending the response deadline. Complexity may instead arise where information is difficult to locate or retrieve, exemptions require extensive consideration, or sensitive or third-party information is involved.

Organisations must continue to conduct reasonable and proportionate searches to respond to AI-assisted DSARs. They remain responsible for determining appropriate search parameters, even where an AI-generated request prescribes extensive searches across particular systems or records. The ICO recommends documenting decisions about search scope to justify the approach taken at a later stage.

Preparing for AI-Assisted DSARs

Ultimately, organisations should ensure that existing DSAR procedures are AI-ready rather than reinvented, with robust verification processes, proportionate search methodologies, appropriate staff training and clear records of decision-making.