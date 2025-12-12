ICE Enforcement Risks for International Students During Holiday Travel

On November 26, a Boston-area college freshman, preparing to fly home to Texas for Thanksgiving, was detained by ICE officers at the airport and subsequently deported to Honduras. The student, who immigrated to the US as a young child, reportedly learned only after her detention that she had been the subject of a 2017 removal order—information she and her family were unaware of until her deportation.

Just days before, campus leaders at North Carolina colleges and universities took steps to address the effects of ICE activity in their local communities. These steps included reminding faculty and staff about laws restricting the sharing of student information, advising campus members to contact police if federal law enforcement tried to access non-public campus areas, and counseling international students to carry their travel documents at all times.

Colleges and universities have been grappling with evolving federal immigration enforcement since January 2025. Recently, students have been targets of ICE actions due to their on-campus activities, campus conduct, and even for reasons that may not be apparent to those outside ICE. In response, institutions have:

Trained their public safety officers and senior administrators on engagement protocols with ICE and federal law enforcement;

Increased monitoring of student immigration status through SEVIS;

Expanded support services for international students, including mental health resources.

As the Fall 2025 semester concludes and the holiday season approaches, risks to international students may heighten. Students travelling or remaining in the US often leave campus, reducing the institution’s ability to manage interactions with law enforcement. While universities may be unable to prevent federal immigration actions, they can take steps to minimize negative impacts.

It is imperative that institutions with international students educate themselves about the possibility of immigration enforcement impacting their community, on or off campus, and their obligations in interacting with federal authorities under state laws. Senior administrators and public safety personnel should be familiar with the types of process or requests for information or access that immigration authorities may present, and be prepared to respond according to law and internal procedures.

Recommended Actions for Institutions: