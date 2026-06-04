I Feel Like I’m Taking Crazy Pills: Gov. Spanberger Vetoes Adult-Use Sales Law

It’s déjà vu all over again. In a move that surprised many — and disappointed more — Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has vetoed legislation that would have finally established a regulated adult-use marijuana retail market in the Commonwealth. The veto is notable not just for what it means for Virginia consumers and operators, but for who is delivering it: a Democrat who pledged on the campaign trail to sign exactly this kind of bill. But maybe it shouldn’t have been a surprise after all.

Virginia has occupied a uniquely awkward position in the national cannabis landscape for years. In 2021, then-Gov. Ralph Northam (yeah, that guy) signed legislation making Virginia the first Southern state to legalize adult-use possession — but with a catch. A reenactment clause required future legislative approval before retail sales could begin. Republicans then took control of the House of Delegates and blocked every attempt to create a retail market, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed the bills that eventually did reach his desk. When Spanberger took office in January 2026, legalization advocates believed the political logjam was finally broken. It wasn’t.

The legislation at issue — House Bill 642 and Senate Bill 542 — passed the Democrat-controlled General Assembly on a near-party-line vote and would have established a retail market for adults ages 21 and older, with up to 350 licensed stores and a January 2027 launch date overseen by the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority. Spanberger proposed extensive revisions in April, including delaying the launch to July 2027, cutting the initial store count to 200, and — most controversially — making it a Class 2 felony punishable by life in prison to transport 50 pounds or more of marijuana into Virginia with intent to sell. Lawmakers found that last provision a non-starter and returned the original bill to her desk unchanged. Today, she vetoed it.

Spanberger’s stated rationale is not opposition to legalization in principle — she says she supports a regulated retail market — but rather that the framework as written lacks the regulatory infrastructure, enforcement authority, and oversight mechanisms needed to implement it responsibly. She has said Virginia should learn from the experience of other states and get the structure right before opening the market. Critics, including bill sponsors Sen. Lashrecse Aird and Del. Paul Krizek, argue that position rings hollow when paired with provisions like the proposed felony enhancement, and that the veto simply extends an illicit market that is already operating across the Commonwealth.

There is also a significant industry dimension to this story. A coalition that included hemp operators and national alcohol retailer Total Wine & More — both of which have built businesses around hemp-derived THC products that thrive in Virginia’s current regulatory vacuum — formally asked Spanberger to veto the bill just days before she did. Cannabis legalization advocates have noted that the retail bill’s passage would have fundamentally changed the competitive landscape for those businesses.

The practical effect of the veto is that Virginia will almost certainly remain the only adult-use state in the country without a regulated retail market through at least the end of 2027, with any new legislation pushed to the 2027 General Assembly session. Whether Spanberger and the Legislature can reach agreement on a revised framework remains an open question — and with no veto-proof majority in either chamber, the governor has the leverage.

We will keep monitoring Virginia developments and cannabis news across the country. Thanks for stopping by.