Treasury and IRS Issue Guidance on Emissions Rates for Clean Fuel Production Credit
Monday, September 21, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The US Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service released Notice 2026-53 (Notice), providing certain guidance related to the Section 45Z clean fuel production credit. The Notice sets forth the emissions rate table for the 2026 calendar year, establishes emissions rates for transportation fuel derived from specific animal manure feedstocks (dairy manure and swine manure), and describes how certain regenerative agricultural feedstock practices may be taken into account for purposes of the credit.

Concurrently with the release of the Notice, the Department of Energy released an updated version of the 45ZCF-GREET model, adding pathways for renewable natural gas from food scraps, corn stover, grain stillage, mixed high-moisture organic wastes, dairy manure, and swine manure via anaerobic digestion and upgrading. The Notice states that Treasury and the IRS anticipate the 45ZCF-GREET model to be further updated in 2026 to include poultry manure and beef manure as primary feedstocks.

*Bracewell associate Gurtaj Boparai provided invaluable assistance with this client alert.

© 2026 Bracewell LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: OPIE Einstein Labs, LLC
Published: 17 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Recovery Ally, LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Metal stamping and manufacturing company
Published: 20 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bracewell LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 