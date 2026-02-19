HRSA Requests Comments on Second Iteration of 340B Rebates

On February 17, 2026, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) issued a Request for Information (RFI) regarding the use of rebates within the 340B Program. After an unsuccessful first attempt at deploying a rebate model late last year, HRSA is now seeking “input from interested parties regarding the potential use of rebates” by drug manufacturers, “including the standards and procedures” that HRSA should use in implementing rebates for purchases of certain drugs by 340B hospitals and other providers.

Background and Precipitating Litigation

Under HRSA’s 340B Program, drug manufacturers must sell their products to certain safety-net health care providers at a discount, also known as the 340B ceiling price. Until last year, HRSA’s decades-long practice had been to require that discounts be offered to providers upfront (i.e., applied to the purchase price for the product). But in August 2025, HRSA proposed to change course starting in 2026, launching a 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program (the “Rebate Program”), under which qualifying drug manufacturers could charge 340B covered entities a higher price upfront and offer the difference between that price and the 340B ceiling price as a rebate.

The initial rollout of the Rebate Program prompted litigation. In December 2025, several trade groups and safety-net providers sued the federal government, alleging that the Rebate Program’s launch bypassed certain requirements under the federal Administrative Procedure Act (APA), including by failing to reasonably explain the basis and design of the Rebate Program. As we wrote about, the Rebate Program was put on pause pursuant to a preliminary injunction just three days before it was set to begin, and the District Court ultimately granted the parties’ joint motion to vacate and remand the Rebate Program back to HRSA for reconsideration.

HRSA’s Request for Information

The RFI, published promptly following conclusion of the suit described above, shows HRSA’s continued interest in implementing a rebate program that is “in the public’s interest” for 340B drug purchases. Importantly, the RFI invites comments by stakeholders on a wide range of issues, including:

“[A]dministrative, operational, financial, and medication access concerns” that rebates may cause;

Whether and to what extent 340B covered entities have “reasonable . . . reliance interests” in maintaining an upfront discount structure;

Cash-flow implications of rebate payment timing for 340B covered entities; and

Any “proposed alternatives and scope-limiting measures” that may “promote the integrity of the 340B Program” and avoid issues with duplicate discounts, particularly in light of the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program’s launch on January 1, 2026.

To inform these priorities, HRSA asks for detailed and specific information from stakeholders. Such information includes current and projected costs of upfront versus rebate discounts, how stakeholders interact with contract pharmacies and third-party vendors, and what data collection practices stakeholders use. HRSA also asks commenters to weigh in on balancing concerns from stakeholders “across the continuum of the drug supply chain,” how to gather and generate data for future analysis, and how to promote transparency within the rebate model.

Key Takeaways

In its RFI, HRSA appears set on addressing the Rebate Program deficiencies under the APA as identified in the litigation mentioned above – affirming its intention to “undertak[e] a methodical and deliberate approach” in crafting a new rebate model, including “analyzing the comments received prior to pursuing the implementation” of a new rebate model.

HRSA will be accepting comments on the RFI until March 19, 2026. Covered entities under the 340B Program and other stakeholders are encouraged to comment reflecting their organizations’ experiences, challenges, and cost estimates in response to the specific questions above.