Fees for live telecast rights are not “royalty”, since a live sporting event is not a copyright work; only fees for non-live broadcast rights are taxable in India as royalty.

Contractually agreed 95:5 allocation between live (non-royalty) and non-live (royalty) broadcast rights upheld, in the absence of material showing it to be unjustified.

Release fees received by the cricket board from IPL franchises held not taxable under Article 18 of the India-UK double tax avoidance agreement (“DTAA”), as the provision applies only to amounts received by the player.

Recently in England and Wales Cricket Board Ltd. v. Assistant Commissioner of Income-tax, International Taxation,1 the Delhi Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (“Tribunal”) held that broadcasting fees and release fees earned by the England and Wales Cricket Board Ltd. (“Board”) in relation to the Indian Premier League (“IPL”) was not taxable in India. It also held that in the absence of any material showing it to be unjustified, contractually agreed allocation of payment for the live and non-live broadcasting rights could not be re-characterised for tax purposes.

Background and Facts

The Board, a UK company responsible for the organisation, administration and financing of cricket in England and Wales, earned the following income from India in the Assessment Year (“AY”) 2023-24:

Broadcasting income: Under a Media Rights Agreement with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd. (“Sony”), the Board received non-live broadcasting fees of INR 14.61 crore and live broadcasting fees of INR 244.78 crore, with the agreement allocating the consideration between live and non-live rights in a 95:5 ratio. The Board offered the non-live fee to tax as royalty, but returned the live fee as non-taxable, on the basis that it was neither “copyright” nor “scientific work” within Article 13(3) of the DTAA. The Assessing Officer (“AO”) held that live and non-live broadcasting were not materially different, and taxed the entire live broadcasting fee as royalty under Article 13 of the DTAA and Section 9 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (“ITA”).

Release fee: The Board received approximately INR 6.26 crore from Indian Premier League (“IPL”) franchises for releasing its centrally contracted English players to participate in the IPL. Per the release letters, the fee was computed at 10% of the league fee actually paid by each franchise to the player, and was payable over and above, and not as part of, the player’s own league fee. The AO taxed this amount under Article 18(2) of the DTAA as income of an athlete accruing to a person other than the athlete.

Article 18(1) of the DTAA permits the State in which an entertainer or athlete exercises his personal activities to tax the income derived from those activities. Article 18(2) extends this rule to cases where such income accrues not to the entertainer or athlete himself, but to another person. The Board appealed both additions before the Tribunal.

Arguments

The Revenue’s case:

Broadcasting fee: There was no commercially meaningful distinction between live and non-live broadcasting rights. The right to broadcast a match, whether live or repeated, was a single composite right flowing from the same Media Rights Agreement and ought not to be artificially split for tax purposes. Both streams should therefore be taxed as royalty under Article 13(3) of the DTAA and Section 9(1)(vi) of the ITA.

Allocation: In the alternative, the 95:5 allocation was arbitrary and lacked any demonstrated rationale, and should be revised to 75:25, which would have substantially increased the taxable non-live (royalty) component. Reliance was placed on ADIT (International Taxation) v. Global Cricket Corporation (P.) Ltd. (“Global Cricket”)2 and Trans World International LLC v. Dy. CIT (“Trans World”),3 where comparable allocations had been revised.

Release fee: Article 18(2) of the DTAA does not require the recipient to share directly in the athlete’s own fee; it applies wherever income connected with an athlete’s personal activities accrues to another person, regardless of the form the receipt takes. The release fee was economically tied to each player’s participation, being calculated as a percentage of, and reduced in step with, the player’s league fee. The Board was not a passive bystander granting permission, but an active participant controlling which players could appear in the IPL and deriving a direct financial benefit from their participation. The release fee was, in substance, a diversion of the players’ performance income.

The Board’s case:

Broadcasting fee: A live telecast cannot amount to “royalty” under Article 13(3) of the DTAA or Section 9(1)(vi) of the ITA. Relying on the Delhi High Court’s decisions in CIT v. Delhi Race Club (1940) Ltd. (“Delhi Race Club”),4CIT (International Taxation) v. Fox Network Group Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“Fox Network”)5 and CIT (International Taxation) v. Sri Lanka Cricket (“Sri Lanka Cricket”),6 the Board argued that a “broadcast right” is distinct from a “copyright”, and that a live broadcast, without any element of recording, reproduction or subsequent exploitation, is neither a copyright work nor a “scientific work”. Under Clause 11 of the Media Rights Agreement, the Board also retained ownership of all intellectual property rights, so that no rights of a copyright nature passed to Sony.

Allocation: The 95:5 allocation was a matter of contractual record between the Board and Sony and could not be unilaterally revised by the Revenue. The Revenue had accepted the same allocation in Fox Network and Sri Lanka Cricket on materially similar arrangements, and no material had been placed on record to show that the ratio was artificial or unjustified.

Release fee: The release fee was conceptually and financially distinct from the league fee. It was payable over and above the league fee and was received by the Board in its own right, not on behalf of any player. The Board relied on the Bombay High Court’s decision in DIT (International Taxation) v. Wizcraft International Entertainment (P.) Ltd. (“Wizcraft”),7 where a commission paid to a UK-based agent for arranging foreign artistes’ performances in India was held to be consideration for the agent’s own services, and not income from the artistes’ “personal activities” within Article 18(2) of the DTAA.

The Tribunal's Ruling

Live broadcasting fee is not royalty: Following Delhi Race Club, Fox Network and Sri Lanka Cricket, the Tribunal held that a live match telecast is a one-time event that confers no enduring benefit on the broadcaster, unlike repeat or highlight broadcasts (already offered to tax as non-live income). Live broadcasting involves neither “scientific work” nor any subsisting “copyright”, and fees for it cannot be classified as royalty under Article 13(3) of the DTAA or Section 9(1)(vi) of the ITA.

95:5 allocation upheld: The ratio had been mutually negotiated between the Board and Sony and had been accepted by the Revenue in Fox Network and Sri Lanka Cricket. In the absence of material showing it to be unjustified, the Tribunal declined to disturb it, distinguishing Global Cricket and Trans World as turning on their peculiar facts (in Global Cricket, the agreement contained no live/non-live breakup at all).

Release fee outside Article 18: On a plain reading, Article 18 refers only to amounts received by or accruing to the athlete, and not to any other person or body. Since the release fee was payable to and retained by the Board, over and above the league fee paid to each player, Article 18 was not attracted. The Tribunal found support in Wizcraft.

The appeal was accordingly partly allowed, with interest under Sections 234A and 234B of the ITA upheld as mandatory and consequential.

Analysis

A match is a performance, not a work

The broadcasting ruling rests on a principle recognised across jurisdictions. In National Basketball Association v. Motorola Inc.,8 the US Court of Appeals held that a basketball game itself was not copyrightable, although the recorded telecast could be. In Football Association Premier League Ltd v. QC Leisure,9 the Court of Justice of the European Union held that football matches were not copyright works, as the rules of the game left insufficient room for creative freedom. The creative elements involved in producing a broadcast may, however, independently attract protection. Notably, Delhi Race Club itself left this door ajar, observing that the Revenue had not pleaded that the live feed was accompanied by commentary or analysis. A modern cricket telecast, with multi-camera production, expert commentary, ball-tracking and real-time data overlays, is some distance from those horse-race feeds, and the Revenue may yet test this line. For non-sporting performances, the underlying music, scripts or choreography may themselves be protected, and the analysis may differ.

The 95:5 ratio is not a safe harbour

The 95:5 ratio was accepted because it was contractually agreed and had been accepted by the Revenue in earlier litigation; it is not a general rule for sports broadcasting income. In ACIT v. Times Content Ltd.,10 for instance, a 93:7 allocation was accepted based on Comscore viewership data. Any allocation must be anchored in the contract, the commercial understanding and the rights acquired, and backed by evidence, all the more so as highlights, archives and short-form clips gain value on digital platforms.

Article 18(2): who received it, or what was it paid for?

The decision also raises important questions on the scope of Article 18(2) of the DTAA. The provision is intended to prevent income arising from an athlete’s personal sporting activities from escaping source taxation merely because it accrues to another person. However, it should not extend to every payment connected with an athlete or a sporting event. It is necessary to distinguish between income arising from an athlete’s personal activities but received by another person, and consideration earned by an independent third party for its own contractual or commercial rights.

This issue is particularly relevant to the release fee payable to the Board, which was calculated at 10% of the League Fee paid to the player and was payable over and above it. The underlying agreements and commercial rationale are relevant in determining whether the fee represented genuine consideration for an independent right held by the Board or, in substance, a share of the economic value attributable to the player's participation. Wizcraft supports the distinction between performance income and consideration for independent commercial services, but its facts are narrower. The agent in that case provided discrete services in sourcing and negotiating the artistes’ engagements, whereas the Board’s consent to release its contracted players arose from its control over their availability. The application of Wizcraft to governing bodies is therefore not automatic. The nature of the function performed and the rights for which the fee is paid must be examined; a separate payment to a separate recipient is not, by itself, sufficient to take the receipt outside Article 18(2).

The sports and entertainment industries have also become increasingly sophisticated, with governing bodies, clubs, agents, promoters, broadcasters and digital platforms deriving distinct streams of income from the same event. Article 18(2) is important in preventing performance income from escaping taxation merely because it accrues to a third party. However, it should not operate as a general deeming provision covering all receipts connected with an athlete or sporting event. The treatment of income received on behalf of an athlete, income attributable to the athlete's personal activities and income independently earned by a third party must remain separate.

Where is the performance “exercised” when the stadium is a screen?

The ruling also exposes a deeper fault line. Article 18 of the DTAA, like Article 17 of the OECD Model Tax Convention, allocates the taxing right to the State where the performer’s personal activities are “exercised”. That anchor made sense when the performer, the audience and the revenue shared the same stadium. It sits less comfortably with an economy in which value has migrated from the venue to the screen: the IPL’s media rights for the 2023-27 cycle fetched approximately INR 48,390 crore, with digital rights alone commanding more than television.11

Consider an esports player in Seoul competing remotely in a tournament organised in Dubai and monetised largely through Indian viewers, or a musician performing a ticketed live-stream from a London studio to a predominantly Indian audience. The audience, organiser, platform and commercial exploitation are all located somewhere other than the performer. On a literal reading, the “personal activities” are exercised only in the room where the performer sits, which will usually be the performer’s State of residence. Article 18, a provision designed precisely to preserve source taxation for highly mobile performers, thus collapses into residence taxation for the most mobile performers of all. Whether an esports player is an “athlete” at all is itself unsettled.

Domestic law has moved faster than the treaties. India’s significant economic presence test, carried forward into the Income-tax Act, 2025, treats a substantial digital footprint as a business connection, but yields to the permanent establishment threshold wherever a treaty applies. The OECD’s work on digitalisation, from Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Action 1 to the Pillar One/Pillar Two framework, addressed highly digitalised businesses rather than individual performers. Neither it nor the Multilateral Instrument amends Article 17 of the OECD Model Tax Convention, whose Commentary, including its examples of income accruing to a team, agent or other entity under Article 17(2), remains premised on a physically located performance.

Treaty negotiators may therefore need to consider, bilaterally or through a future multilateral update, how the source of income from digital and remote performances should be determined, and how the roles of the performer, organiser, platform and audience should be reflected in allocating taxing rights.

1[2026] 189 taxmann.com 1011 (Delhi - Trib.)/[2026] 220 ITD 423 (Delhi - Trib.) [21-08-2026].

2[2022] 145 taxmann.com 570 (Mumbai - Trib.).

3[2025] 175 taxmann.com 703 (Delhi - Trib.).

4[2014] 51 taxmann.com 550 (Delhi)/[2015] 228 Taxman 185 (Delhi).

5[2024] 158 taxmann.com 434 (Delhi)/[2025] 473 ITR 528 (Delhi).

6[2026] 182 taxmann.com 537 (Delhi)/[2026] 309 Taxman 200 (Delhi).

7[2014] 45 taxmann.com 24 (Bombay)/[2014] 223 Taxman 250 (Bombay)/[2014] 364 ITR 227 (Bombay)/[2014] 269 CTR 108 (Bombay).

8105 F.3d 841 (2d Cir. 1997).

9Joined Cases C-403/08 and C-429/08.

10[2026] 190 taxmann.com 119 (Delhi - Trib.)/[2026] 220 ITD 414 (Delhi - Trib.).

11As reported following the e-auction of IPL media rights for the 2023-27 cycle conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India in June 2022.

Further contributions to this article by Kamini Toprani.