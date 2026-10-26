How to Win a Labor Arbitration

Arbitrations under a collective bargaining agreement might not garner the glitz of a jury trial, but they can be as — or more — important, and they happen much more often. They can involve tens of millions of dollars, key aspects of operations, union/management relations, and whether a dangerous employee remains employed. For attorneys and advocates, they are more like the ancient practice of law: no discovery, limited use of evidentiary rules, cross-examination on the fly, the need for immediate decision-making, and an actual decision rather than a compromise.

While uncertainty is built into this wild west system, there are definite ways to maximize the chances of winning. If you are an executive or in-house counsel making decisions about arbitrations, a Human Resources manager managing the collective bargaining agreement (CBA ) and union relations, or an attorney or advocate handling the arbitration, you need to know how to win. While a thorough explanation would take an entire semester, here are some key tips: