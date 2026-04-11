How the Visa Bulletin Affects EB-2 NIW and EB-1A Self-Petitioners

For many self-petitioners, I-140 approval feels like the finish line. In reality, it is just the beginning of a new phase. From this point forward, the focus shifts to visa availability and timing. The Visa Bulletin for EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) and EB-1A determines when you can take the next step toward a green card.

This is often where applicants have the most questions about timing and next steps. Approval alone does not allow you to file right away. You must wait until a visa number is available based on your category and country of birth (not your country of residence or citizenship).

If you are applying through EB-2 NIW or EB-1A, understanding the Visa Bulletin is essential to know when you can file your I-485 and move forward with your green card.

EB-2 NIW filings surged from approximately 22,000 in FY2022 to over 63,000 in FY2024, a 190% increase in just two years. That level of demand put significant pressure on the annual visa supply, and by FY2025, EB-2 numbers ran out before the fiscal year ended, limiting filing opportunities for many applicants. When filing volume outpaces available visas, USCIS hits the annual cap early, and applicants who had not yet filed are left waiting for the next fiscal year to open.

The April 2026 Visa Bulletin brought a significant shift. For applicants from most countries, EB-2 is now current on the Final Action Dates chart, meaning there is no priority date backlog standing between an approved I-140 and the ability to move forward. That kind of broad availability is uncommon. It reflects reduced consular processing activity under current immigration policy, not a permanent easing demand, and it may not last.

EB-2 NIW filings increased sharply between FY2022 and FY2024. This reflects growing demand.

The Visa Bulletin sets the timeline. Your priority date determines when you can move forward. For a breakdown of recent updates, including movement and filing eligibility, review our analysis of the April 2026 Visa Bulletin.

If you are still exploring your options, you can learn more about the EB-2 NIW self-petition process and the EB-1A extraordinary ability green card to compare both pathways.

What Happens After I-140 Approval?

To better understand how the Visa Bulletin impacts EB-1A and EB-2 NIW petitioners, it’s helpful to look at what happens once your petition is approved. At that point, you will receive an I-797 approval notice. From that point on, your timeline depends on visa availability, not the petition itself. The overview below shows what typically happens next.

Why Self-Petitioners Experience the Visa Bulletin Differently

Applicants sponsored by employers often have legal teams tracking deadlines and Visa Bulletin updates on their behalf. Self-petitioners usually manage this on their own, although working with an immigration attorney helps provide guidance, monitor changes, and plan next steps more strategically.

Many EB-2 NIW or EB-1A applicants only look at the Visa Bulletin after their I-140 is approved. This may put them at a disadvantage in terms of planning ahead and avoiding delays.

Your place in line becomes the key factor. Your priority date determines when you can move forward. For self-petitioners, this is usually the I-140 filing date.

If you would like a deeper understanding of how the Visa Bulletin works, we invite you to read our article Understanding the Visa Bulletin: Priority Dates, “Current” Status, and Retrogression Explained.

How EB-1A and EB-2 NIW Move in the Visa Bulletin

These categories move differently within the Visa Bulletin, which directly affects timelines and expectations.

Comparison Overview

Factor EB-1A (First Preference) EB-2 NIW (Second Preference) Visa category EB-1 EB-2 Annual allocation First preference cap Second preference cap Rest of World Generally current Current (as of April 2026) India wait time Multi-year backlog 10+ year backlog China wait time Multi-year backlog Multi-year backlog Per-country limits Shared pool Shared pool Cascade effect Feeds EB-2 Benefits from EB-1 overflow Retrogression pattern Less frequent More frequent Premium processing Available Available

What This Means for Self-Petitioners

The main difference between EB-1A and EB-2 NIW comes down to category placement. EB-1A is reviewed before EB-2 each fiscal year, so it often moves faster, especially for applicants outside heavily backlogged countries.

However, both categories are tied to the same annual limits and per-country caps. Delays can affect both.

If EB-1 visas are not fully used, the remaining numbers move to EB-2. These shifts can create short periods of forward activity, often near the end of the fiscal year.

High demand can also slow things down. In some cases, dates move backward. This is called Visa Bulletin retrogression. It can delay filing or pause progress, even after I-140 approval.

Retrogression is why timing matters. If your priority date becomes current, you need to be ready to file. A date that is current in one month can move backward the next, with no guarantee it will return anytime soon. Missing that window can mean waiting months, or even years, for another chance to file.

These patterns matter. They affect timing, expectations, and whether filing in more than one category makes sense. This leads to one of the most common questions self-petitioners ask:

Does EB-1A Move Faster Than EB-2 NIW?

This question often comes up when applicants consider filing in one or both categories. EB-1A generally does move faster than EB-2 NIW, but not for everyone.

Applicants born outside of India and China often see EB-1A remain current or move more quickly. This usually leads to shorter wait times.

Applicants from India and China face a different reality. Both EB-1 and EB-2 are subject to the same per-country limits. While EB-1A may move faster at times, it does not remove the backlog. Wait times can still extend for years.

It is also important to clarify a common misconception. Filing under EB-1A instead of EB-2 NIW does not guarantee a faster result. Each category has different legal standards, and both are limited by visa availability.

At times, the categories move at different speeds. These short windows can create opportunities to file, but they are often temporary and can change quickly.

How the Annual Visa Cap Affects Both Categories

These limits determine when filing windows open or close for self-petitioners. Each year, employment-based immigrant visas are distributed across preference categories, with EB-1 allocated first, followed by EB-2 and EB-3.

This structure has practical consequences. When EB-1 visas are not fully used, the remaining numbers flow down to EB-2. This typically happens toward the end of the fiscal year, in August and September.

As a result, EB-2 cutoff dates may advance during these months. However, this movement is often temporary. When the new fiscal year begins in October, the system resets. As new demand is counted, cutoff dates may move backward or slow down.

At the same time, demand has increased significantly. EB-2 NIW filings grew by nearly 190% between FY2022 and FY2024.

For self-petitioners, timing becomes critical. Filing windows can open and close with little notice.

What to Do While Waiting for a Current Date

Waiting for your priority date can feel uncertain, but there are steps you can take to stay prepared.

If you’re already in the United States, maintaining lawful status is essential. Your ability to move forward with adjustment of status depends on remaining in valid immigration status while you wait.

In some cases, you may be able to file earlier through the Dates for Filing chart. This can allow you to submit your I-485 sooner and access benefits such as work authorization (EAD) and Advance Parole. It is important to note that USCIS decides each month which chart applicants must follow and publishes that decision on its website, not within the Visa Bulletin itself.

If you are outside the United States and applying through consular processing (Form DS-260), the Dates for Filing chart does not apply to you. You cannot access EAD or Advance Parole while waiting. Instead, you will be scheduled for a visa interview at a U.S. embassy or consulate once your priority date becomes current on the Final Action Dates chart and your case is ready.

Once your I-140 is approved, your priority date is retained. This means you keep your place in line, even if visa movement slows or retrogresses.

Some applicants also consider a dual strategy, such as filing an EB-1A petition while holding an approved EB-2 NIW. Whether this approach is beneficial depends on the individual case and country of birth. The benefit may be limited for applicants from countries with high demand, such as India or China.

Preparation matters. Being ready allows you to move forward without delay when your priority date becomes eligible.

What Happens If Visa Numbers Are Exhausted Before You Can File for a Green Card?

This can happen more often than people expect. In FY2025, EB-2 visa numbers ran out before the fiscal year ended. As a result, some applicants could not file, even if they were close to becoming eligible.

Filing windows can close quickly when visa numbers are used up, which is why preparation is important. Many applicants who were ready to submit their I-485 or DS-260 had to wait longer, even with an approved I-140.

You may also see changes in the Visa Bulletin. In some cases, dates move backward. In others, the category may show as “U” (unavailable). This means no visas are left for the rest of the fiscal year.

Even so, your place in line is protected. Your priority date does not change.

Each new fiscal year begins in October. At that point, new visa numbers are released, and the Visa Bulletin can begin moving again. The pace depends on demand.

Although this can feel frustrating, it is not permanent. This pattern repeats over time, especially in high-demand categories like EB-2 NIW.

For self-petitioners, the key is to stay ready. When movement returns, the opportunity to file may come quickly.

Key Takeaways for EB-2 NIW and EB-1A Self-Petitioners

I-140 approval is an important milestone, but it is not the final step. From that point on, your timeline is shaped by your priority date, which determines when you can apply for a green card based on visa availability.

In many cases, EB-1A moves faster than EB-2 NIW. However, this depends on your country of birth and overall demand. Visa movement is not fixed. It shifts throughout the year based on annual limits and the number of applicants.

Because of this, timelines can change, sometimes quickly. For self-petitioners, this means your strategy may need to adjust as these categories move.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why isn’t my priority date current after my EB-2 NIW or EB-1A I-140 was approved?

Visa numbers are limited each year. Your place in line depends on your priority date and country of birth, not your approval date.

Does EB-1A move faster than EB-2 NIW in the Visa Bulletin?

Often times, yes. However, this is not true for all nationalities, especially for applicants from countries with high demand.

What should I do after my EB-2 NIW or EB-1A I-140 is approved?

Prepare for the next step. Gather your documents and be ready to file your I-485 or DS-260 when your priority date becomes eligible.

What happens if EB-2 visa numbers run out before my priority date becomes current?

Filing may pause for the rest of the fiscal year. However, your priority date stays the same, and you keep your place in line.

Can I file EB-1A to avoid the EB-2 NIW backlog if I’m from India or China?

Not always. Both EB-1 and EB-2 are subject to the same per-country limits, so wait times can still be long. If you were born in India or China, wait times can still stretch for years, regardless of which category you file under.