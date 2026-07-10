How to Transition from TN Visa to Green Card: A Step-by-Step Guide

Moving from a TN visa to a green card is a goal many Canadian and Mexican professionals share. TN holders have more than one route to permanent residence, and this guide walks through the most common employment-based ones: the filing sequence, the forms, and the steps that keep your status secure along the way, so you can transition your TN status to permanent resident status with confidence.

The TN Visa to Green Card Process, Step by Step

Most TN holders move to a green card through one of two employment-based routes. Each follows its own sequence.

The first is self-petition: the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) and the EB-1A category (Employment-Based First Preference, Extraordinary Ability). Both waive the job offer and labor certification requirements. The EB-2 NIW can be self-sponsored or employer-filed; the EB-1A is self-petition only. Neither depends on an employer’s timeline, sponsorship decision, or continued willingness to file, making them a strong fit if your employer can’t sponsor, or if you want a process that isn’t tied to one job. You have to meet the specific requirements for each visa, but for TN holders who do, it’s often the most direct path.

The second is employer-driven: EB-2 PERM and Employment-Based Third Preference (EB-3) routes, both of which run through the Department of Labor (DOL) and its Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) labor certification.

Below is the filing order for each.

Track A: Self-Petition Options (EB-2 NIW and EB-1A)

Two categories let TN holders file for themselves, with no employer and no labor certification: the EB-2 NIW and the EB-1A. They share the same filing path. What differs is who qualifies and how fast premium processing runs:

EB-2 NIW: For those with an advanced degree or exceptional ability whose work carries national importance, judged under the three-prong test from Matter of Dhanasar. Premium processing commits USCIS to act within 45 business days.

For those with an advanced degree or exceptional ability whose work carries national importance, judged under the three-prong test from Matter of Dhanasar. Premium processing commits USCIS to act within 45 business days. EB-1A: For those at the top of their field, shown through sustained national or international acclaim and at least three of ten USCIS criteria, or a one-time major award. Premium processing commits USCIS to act within 15 business days.

For Canadian and Mexican applicants, both categories are currently available in the Visa Bulletin, so the choice usually comes down to which standard you meet. Here is the filing path they share, from petition to green card:

Confirm your eligibility. Make sure your record meets your category’s standard, and have an attorney review your case before filing.

Make sure your record meets your category’s standard, and have an attorney review your case before filing. Prepare and file Form I-140. Work with an attorney to build your Form I-140 around the evidence your category requires, then file it with no employer required. Premium Processing is available for an added government fee.

Work with an attorney to build your Form I-140 around the evidence your category requires, then file it with no employer required. Premium Processing is available for an added government fee. Maintain valid TN status while you wait. Keep your TN current throughout I-140 review, and renew or extend it early if it is close to expiring, so you do not fall out of status.

Keep your TN current throughout I-140 review, and renew or extend it early if it is close to expiring, so you do not fall out of status. File the green card application once your priority date is current. Check the Visa Bulletin, then file Form I-485 inside the United States, or begin consular processing with Form DS-260 abroad.

Check the Visa Bulletin, then file Form I-485 inside the United States, or begin consular processing with Form DS-260 abroad. Add your work and travel permits. File Form I-765 for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) and Form I-131 for Advance Parole alongside Form I-485. After filing, do not travel on your TN without Advance Parole.

File Form I-765 for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) and Form I-131 for Advance Parole alongside Form I-485. After filing, do not travel on your TN without Advance Parole. Complete biometrics and any interview. USCIS schedules biometrics automatically. An interview may be waived for some employment-based cases, but prepare as if one will occur.

USCIS schedules biometrics automatically. An interview may be waived for some employment-based cases, but prepare as if one will occur. Receive your green card. Once USCIS approves your case, it mails your card and you become a lawful permanent resident.

For a full breakdown by nationality, see our complete EB-2 NIW guides for Canadian citizensv and Mexican nationals.

Track B: EB-2 PERM or EB-3 (Employer-Sponsored)

This route runs through your employer and the DOL, and it applies to EB-3 cases and to EB-2 PERM cases that use labor certification. Here is how the employer-sponsored process works:

Your employer files the PERM labor certification. The employer completes the PERM process with the DOL, which includes a prevailing wage determination and a recruitment period.

The employer completes the PERM process with the DOL, which includes a prevailing wage determination and a recruitment period. Your employer files Form I-140. Once PERM is certified, your employer files the petition on your behalf.

Once PERM is certified, your employer files the petition on your behalf. Maintain TN status while you wait. A pending or approved I-140 alone does not affect your TN eligibility. Coordinate travel carefully during this period, particularly around re-entry, and work with an attorney to time any filings accordingly.

A pending or approved I-140 alone does not affect your TN eligibility. Coordinate travel carefully during this period, particularly around re-entry, and work with an attorney to time any filings accordingly. File Form I-485 or begin consular processing once your priority date is current. The work and travel permits are filed the same way as in the NIW track, and after filing Form I-485, do not travel on your TN without Advance Parole.

This path can make sense when an employer is willing to sponsor and the timeline works for your situation, but it also means your case’s pace and outcome are tied to your employer’s recruitment process and continued sponsorship, in addition to USCIS processing.

Before You Start Your Green Card Transition: Important Decisions Every TN Holder Should Make

Before any form is filed, a few decisions shape everything that follows. These four decisions, settled early, prevent problems later:

1) Adjustment of Status or Consular Processing

You can pursue permanent residence from inside the United States through TN visa adjustment of status, or from abroad through consular processing. Adjustment of status lets you stay in the United States and apply for work and travel permits while you wait. Consular processing routes the final step through a U.S. consulate in Canada or Mexico.

For TN holders, consular processing can help reduce immigrant-intent concerns because it avoids a pending domestic adjustment-of-status application. Since TN status requires nonimmigrant intent at entry or renewal, a pending I-140 application may lead a border officer to question whether the TN holder still qualifies for TN admission.

2) Whether a Dual-Intent Visa Makes Sense First

The TN is a single-intent category. Other visas, like the H-1B, allow dual intent. Dual intent lets you hold a pending green card application without raising the questions about immigrant intent that a TN holder can face at entry or renewal. Some applicants switch status before filing for exactly this reason.

For most self-petitioners pursuing the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) or EB-1A, a bridge is unnecessary. Where it does come up, typically in employer-sponsored cases, an attorney can help you weigh whether the added steps make sense for your situation.

3) Timing Around TN Renewal

Filing close to a TN renewal or re-entry to the United States can complicate matters at the border. Plan filings so they do not coincide with a planned trip or an expiring TN.

4) Whether to Notify Your Employer

Whether you are required or not to notify your employer depends on your pathway. The EB-2 NIW lets you self-petition, so no employer involvement is required. An employer-sponsored route requires your employer to lead the first stage.

Protecting Your TN Status During the Process

Protecting your TN status is an important step for TN holders. The TN is a nonimmigrant category, so it asks you to keep nonimmigrant intent while you hold it. Filing an I-140 while on TN status is allowed, and a pending or approved I-140 by itself does not end your TN eligibility. What the single-intent rule affects is timing and sequence.

A helpful reference is the 90-day rule, a guideline the U.S. Department of State sets out in its Foreign Affairs Manual and that USCIS may weigh. The practical takeaway is straightforward: plan major filings well after a TN entry rather than immediately upon return, and coordinate travel around any pending applications.

Travel is where timing matters most. Filing Form I-485 is the clearest sign of intent to stay, so once it is pending, your travel plan should change. If you leave the country without Advance Parole while it is pending, USCIS generally treats the trip as abandoning your application. Advance Parole is the fix: it lets adjustment applicants travel and return safely, so wait until it is approved and in hand before you plan travel.

If your TN status is close to expiring before the process is complete, you still have room to maneuver, and the goal is simply to stay in a valid status the whole way through. One option is to renew or extend your TN status to keep it active while your Form I-140 is pending. Another is to switch to H-1B, which allows dual intent and removes the intent questions a TN can raise. A third is to plan the timing of your Form I-485 so your status stays covered. The best move depends on your pathway and your plans, so map it with counsel first.

A Realistic Timeline

Timelines vary widely based on USCIS workload, the visa category you are applying to, your country of birth, and whether your case receives a Request for Evidence (RFE). Treat the ranges below as planning estimates, not promises. Confirm the latest USCIS processing times and the DOL PERM processing times before you rely on them.

Stage Typical Duration Notes EB-2 NIW Form I-140 (standard) About 10 to 26 months Varies significantly by service center EB-2 NIW Form I-140 (premium) 45 business days Speeds the I-140 decision only, not the green card PERM labor certification About 16 to 23 months Includes prevailing wage and recruitment Employer Form I-140 after PERM A few months to about 10 months Premium processing available for many cases Visa Bulletin wait Varies by category and country EB-2 is current for Canada and Mexico; EB-3 has a backlog Form I-485 (adjustment of status) About 12 months or more Varies by field office EAD and Advance Parole Several months each Often filed with Form I-485

For Canadian and Mexican professionals, one detail stands out. As of the July 2026 Visa Bulletin, EB-2 is current for both groups, while EB-3 sits behind a cutoff date. For Visa Bulletin purposes, EB-2 includes both EB-2 PERM and EB-2 NIW. That currency makes the EB-2 NIW the faster option for many TN holders today. Because the bulletin moves monthly, confirm your category and visa availability before filing.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I transition from a TN visa to a green card?

You file an immigrant petition under the category that fits your background, wait for a visa number to become available, and then complete either adjustment of status inside the United States or consular processing abroad.

TN holders typically pursue this through a self-petition category like the EB-2 NIW or EB-1A, or through an employer-sponsored EB-2 PERM or EB-3 route. Each path has its own filing sequence and timing considerations, so the right one depends on your qualifications, your employer’s involvement, and your travel plans.

Do I need an employer to qualify for a green card from TN status?

No, not necessarily. The EB-2 NIW and EB-1A are self-petition categories, so you can file without an employer’s sponsorship or involvement. This gives TN holders an option even when an employer isn’t willing or able to sponsor a green card, or when they’d rather not tie their immigration status to one employer.

Can I stay in the U.S. on my TN visa while my green card is being processed?

Yes, in many cases you can maintain TN status during the early stages, such as while your Form I-140 is pending. Once you file Form I-485, your travel and status planning changes, because that filing reflects intent to remain permanently. Coordinate timing with an attorney to avoid gaps.

Do I need to tell my employer I am applying for a green card while on TN status?

It depends on your pathway. The EB-2 NIW and EB-1A let you self-petition, so no employer notification is required. An employer-sponsored EB-2 PERM or EB-3 case requires your employer to lead the labor certification stage from the start.

Can I travel outside the U.S. after filing for a green card from TN status?

Once Form I-485 is pending, you should travel only with an approved Advance Parole document. Leaving without it generally abandons your adjustment application. If you have not yet filed Form I-485, travel rules differ, so confirm your situation with an attorney before booking.

How long does it take to get a green card from TN status?

It ranges from roughly one to several years, depending on your category, your country of birth, and USCIS processing times. The EB-2 NIW petition alone can take many months under standard processing, and the wait for a visa number is separate. For Canada and Mexico, EB-2 is current as of July 2026, which shortens the path for many.

What happens to my TN visa if my green card is denied?

A denial does not end TN eligibility on its own. If your TN remains valid and properly maintained throughout the process, you can continue working and living in the United States in that status even after a denial while you assess next steps with an attorney.

Should I switch from TN to H-1B before applying for a green card?

Some applicants do, because the H-1B allows dual intent and the TN does not. The bridge can simplify travel and intent questions, but it requires an employer sponsor and is usually subject to the H-1B cap and lottery. For self-petitioners, it is often unnecessary, so weigh the trade-offs with counsel.

What is Advance Parole, and do I need it as a TN holder filing for adjustment of status?

Advance Parole is a travel document for people with a pending Form I-485. It lets you leave and return without abandoning your green card application. Because the TN does not offer the travel flexibility that dual-intent visas do, Advance Parole is the standard way for former TN holders to travel once adjustment is pending.

Conclusion

The move from TN visa to green card is manageable with a clear strategy. The riskiest moments are at re-entry and during travel, not in the paperwork itself. Choose your pathway, file in the right order, and protect your status at the border, and the process becomes a series of predictable steps.

If you are still weighing which pathway fits your background, Colombo & Hurd works with TN professionals from Canada and Mexico on building the right case for their situation.