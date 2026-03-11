How Supply Chain Mapping Strengthens Supply Chain Integrity

The last six years have brought vast changes in the U.S. regulatory landscape (e.g., tariff volatility, new supply chain integrity rules), unprecedented raw material shortages, and a global pandemic, just to list a few high-profile examples. This has led to unprecedented supply chain unpredictability. That’s why it is more important than ever to have good visibility into where and from whom raw materials and inputs are being sourced and the path they take to incorporation into the finished goods.

One method companies can use to get better visibility into their supply chains is to implement systematic and ongoing supply chain mapping, which provides crucial data to enable them to assess the integrity of their supply chains and identify areas where they can eliminate compliance gaps, risks, and inefficiencies.

What is supply chain mapping?

Supply chain mapping is the systematic process of identifying, documenting, and analyzing the full network of entities, processes, and flows involved in the production and delivery of a product. Effective supply chain mapping extends beyond a company’s direct (Tier 1) suppliers to include Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers and, where relevant, upstream processors, refiners, and extractive sources, ultimately reaching the origin of raw materials. When done properly, supply chain mapping provides visibility into operational dependencies, concentration risks, and potential compliance exposure, enabling companies to identify vulnerabilities, respond to disruptions, and demonstrate reasonable care in areas such as customs compliance, forced labor due diligence, and sanctions screening.

Immediate and long-term operational and strategic benefits for supply chain flexibility and integrity include:

· Compliance: Supply chain mapping enables companies to comply with supply chain transparency and integrity regulations, including by identifying exposure to high-risk regions, materials, and processing steps, supporting compliance with forced-labor regimes such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), European Union Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (EU CSDDD), and similar human rights and supply chain transparency laws.

· Sanctions and restricted party risk: Supply chain mapping provides visibility into upstream suppliers and processing locations, helping to identify exposure to sanctioned jurisdictions and restricted persons.

· Customs, tariff and valuation accuracy: Supply chain mapping supports accurate tariff classification, country-of-origin determinations, and customs valuation (including assists and related-party pricing), reducing the risk of audits, penalties, and retroactive duty exposure.

· Disruption prevention: Supply chain mapping allows companies to identify vulnerabilities in the supply chain and develop strategies to mitigate supplier reliability, geopolitical issues, and natural disaster risks.

· Improved operational efficiency: Detailed supply chain knowledge helps companies optimize operations, reduce lead times, and improve inventory management, including by optimizing transportation routes and consolidating suppliers.

· Enhanced supplier collaboration and transparency: Supply chain mapping can foster better collaboration with suppliers.

Analyzing supply chain integrity using supply chain mapping data

After mapping its supply chain, a company can review and analyze the supply chain data to find efficiencies and inefficiencies within its network, answering questions such as:

· Determining whether it is relying too heavily on a handful of suppliers. Would it be beneficial to add a second (or third) sourcing option?

· Evaluating the Tier 1 and upstream suppliers’ on-time fill rate. Are these suppliers producing and delivering on time?

· Analyzing performance for freight and logistics for deliveries. Should a company rely on its Tier 1 suppliers to arrange freight, or would the company arranging freight itself provide for quicker delivery or more favorable delivery pricing? Are there inefficiencies in product shipment routes that can be rectified for cost savings?

· Examining historical data to evaluate demand forecasting accuracy. Can any adjustments be implemented to improve future forecasts?

· Analyzing the risk profile of suppliers to anticipate potential disruptions due to economic downturns or other supplier-specific issues. Are any of the suppliers financially unstable or appear to have barriers to performance?

· Inspecting to see if all of any one critical component are coming from the same geographic region. If a climate event occurs in that region, will the company be able to continue ensuring supply for that component?

· Comparing countries of origin to regulatory compliance lists. Are there any new countries of origin (or known transshipment points) that raise compliance concerns, such as countries at a heightened risk of Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions issues or supply chain integrity issues?

· Assessing exposure to forced labor and supply chain integrity risks. Do any upstream inputs, materials, or processing steps involve high-risk regions, industries, or commodities that may trigger forced labor, human-rights, or supply-chain integrity concerns?

· Evaluating the environmental footprint of the supply chain processes. Are there areas where sustainability can be improved by reducing emissions or waste?

· Assessing the overall resilience of the supply chain. Can responsiveness to disruptions be quicker? Does the company routinely plan for future contingencies?

Implementing the results of supply chain mapping

In addition, after mapping its supply chain, a company can use its findings as part of its supply chain management operations to:

· Integrate mapping results into compliance programs.Supply chain mapping results can be incorporated into the company’s trade compliance, sanctions, forced labor, and ESG compliance programs, including risk assessments, policies, procedures, and internal controls, to ensure that identified risks are addressed on a sustained basis rather than through ad hoc remediation.

· Improve operations. Once the mapping information has been collected and analyzed, the organization can: identify supply chain risk points, implement changes to its sourcing based on inefficiencies or instabilities uncovered in the mapping process, and improve response time to supply chain disruptions.

· Update commercial contracts. If mapping a company’s supply chain uncovered issues in its commercial contracts practices or sourcing, such as a supplier not being willing to provide information, relying too heavily on one supplier, or finding that contracts were not in place with its suppliers, it may be time to amend supplier contracts or put new contracts in place to provide for go-forward rights and protections.

· Identify opportunities for strategic re-sourcing or nearshoring/reshoring. The mapped data can reveal opportunities to reduce lead times, tariff exposure, and geopolitical risk by relocating production or qualifying alternative suppliers.

· Develop contingency and business continuity plans. The company can use mapping results to formalize contingency plans, dual-sourcing strategies, safety stock policies, and alternative logistics pathways to respond more effectively to future disruptions.

Better visibility promotes supply chain risk management and increased supply chain integrity

Supply chain mapping provides companies with more than a static picture of where products and inputs originate; it creates a structured foundation for active supply chain risk management. By identifying suppliers, sub-suppliers, production locations, logistics routes, and cost drivers, mapping allows companies to assess operational, regulatory, and geopolitical risks in a disciplined and repeatable manner. With this visibility, companies can move beyond reactive responses to disruptions and instead anticipate where vulnerabilities are most likely to arise, including from supplier concentration, regional exposure, regulatory enforcement trends, and transportation constraints.