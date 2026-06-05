How to Structure a Fair Law Firm Origination Credit Policy

Client relationships rarely stay the same over time. The lawyer who brings in a client is often not the same lawyer managing the relationship five or ten years later.

As firms grow, questions begin to surface. Who should receive credit for the relationship? How should new matters be handled? What happens when a partner retires?

Without clear answers, origination credit can become one of the most sensitive topics in a law firm.

What is a law firm origination policy?

A law firm's origination policy determines how partners receive credit for bringing in clients, managing relationships, and generating new work. A good policy encourages business development, supports collaboration, and helps firms transition client relationships from one generation of partners to the next.

Why origination policies create problems

Most origination policies work well when a client first arrives at the firm. The challenges show up years later.

A partner brings in a client. Ten years later, another partner may be the day-to-day contact, handle most matters, and have expanded the relationship into several practice areas.

Many firms struggle with a simple question: Who should receive credit? The partner who brought in the client, the partner managing the relationship today, or both?

When firms fail to address this issue, several things can happen:

Partners hold onto client relationships longer than they should.

Younger partners have little incentive to develop existing clients.

Succession plans stall.

Strong performers begin looking for opportunities elsewhere.

A good policy gives partners a clear understanding of how credit will be shared as client relationships grow and change. One way firms address this challenge is through a life cycle approach to origination.

The life cycle approach

The life cycle approach recognizes that client relationships change over time. It rewards the lawyers who bring in clients, manage the work, develop new opportunities, and successfully transition relationships to future firm leaders.

Define the roles first

Before a firm can decide how credit should be shared, it is important to define the roles involved.

Growth Partner

Brings the client to the firm and establishes the initial relationship.

Execution Partner

Manages the work, supervises the legal team, and serves as the primary point of contact.

Matter Originator

Generates new work from an existing client relationship.

These roles may be performed by one person or several people. The important point is that firms recognize each contribution separately.

Assist Credit

Some firms also award a small amount of assist credit when a lawyer plays a meaningful role in bringing in a new client. Examples include participating in a pitch meeting, making an introduction, or helping secure the engagement. Assist credit is typically limited to the first year of collected fees.

How should law firms split origination credit?

Four phases of origination sharing

Phase 1: Solo Origination

In the early stages of a client relationship, one partner often performs both roles. They bring in the client and manage the work. In that situation, the partner receives 100% of the origination credit.

Phase 2: Growth and Collaboration

As client relationships grow, one lawyer may no longer have the capacity to handle everything. At that point, credit should begin reflecting how the work is actually being performed.

Complete Handoff: A Growth Partner brings in the client but transfers responsibility for the work to another partner. Typical split: - Growth Partner: 15% to 25% - Execution Partner: 75% to 85%

Shared Management: Both partners actively manage the client relationship and contribute to its success. Typical split: - Growth Partner: 50% - Execution Partner: 50% Many firms require a minimum level of tenure or production before a partner becomes eligible for a permanent 50/50 arrangement.

Material Assistance: The Growth Partner continues managing the matter but receives substantial support from another partner. Typical split: - Growth Partner: 75% to 85% - Execution Partner: 15% to 25% The percentages are less important than having agreed-upon defaults. Clear defaults reduce negotiation, limit disputes, and create consistency across the firm.

Phase 3: Expanding and Transitioning Client Relationships

When a partner develops new work from an existing client, the firm should have a process for transitioning credit over time. A gradual transition rewards the original relationship builder while recognizing the partner who expanded the account.

A common approach is a three-year sunset schedule:

Year Original Growth Partner New Matter Originator Year 1 80% 20% Year 2 50% 50% Year 3 20% 80% Year 4+ 0% 100%

This approach encourages partners to involve other lawyers in key client relationships and creates a clear path for future leaders to assume greater responsibility.

Phase 4: Retirements & Departures

Retirement and succession planning are often where origination systems face their biggest test. A policy should reward partners who successfully transition relationships before they leave the firm while protecting the firm's ability to retain clients.

Credit ultimately rests with the equity owner who controls the relationship. If a partner retires or leaves with an approved transition plan, credit shifts to the Execution Partner. If a partner departs without a plan, whoever successfully retains the client immediately receives 100% of the credit. For true "firm clients" that lack a controlling owner, 100% of the credit goes to the Matter Originator securing the new work.

Establish rules before disputes arise

Even the best origination policy will encounter situations that do not fit neatly into a standard allocation model.

Most matters should follow the firm's default origination credit rules. When partners believe a different allocation is warranted, the exception should be documented and reviewed through a formal approval process.

For example, firms may choose to:

Apply standard origination credit allocations automatically when a new matter is opened.

Require a written explanation for any proposed non-standard credit allocation.

Have a compensation committee, management committee, or managing partner review and approve exceptions.

Maintain a record of approved exceptions to promote consistency in future decisions.

Clear procedures reduce misunderstandings and help firms address unusual situations without having to renegotiate the rules every time a question arises.

The real purpose of an origination policy

A strong origination policy creates clear expectations around client ownership and credit allocation. It encourages collaboration, supports succession planning, and helps firms retain valuable client relationships as leadership changes over time.

Too many firms reward the partner who first opened the door while overlooking the lawyers who keep the client engaged and bring in additional work. Firms that address both contributions are better positioned to retain talent, transition client relationships, and build lasting value beyond any single partner.