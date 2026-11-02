How Should a CEO Prepare for Congressional Testimony?

What Executives Should Know

By the time a CEO testifies, committee staff may already have built a substantial factual record. Preparation should begin with what Congress already knows, not with the message the company wants to deliver.

A CEO should be familiar with the company's prior statements to Congress, the documents most likely to be used at the hearing, and any conflicting accounts in the investigative record.

Mock hearings should recreate the pace and pressure of congressional questioning rather than simply rehearse preferred talking points.

The objective is to answer questions accurately and credibly while being careful to avoid creating new issues.

By the time a CEO appears before Congress, the investigation is usually well underway. Committee staff may have reviewed thousands of pages of documents and interviewed current or former employees. Staff may also have information from third parties and will have spent significant time preparing members for the hearing. The witness walks into a room where the investigators may already know which documents they intend to use and which parts of the company’s account they want to test.

The format adds another challenge. In the House, committee questioning ordinarily proceeds under the five-minute rule—allowing each member five minutes of time to question the witness—although committees can provide for extended questioning. House rules also generally require witnesses to submit written testimony in advance and limit their opening presentation to a brief summary. As questioning moves from member to member, subjects often change abruptly.

Preparing a CEO for that environment requires more than developing a set of messages. The CEO must understand the investigative record and know where the difficult facts are. The CEO must also prepare for members with entirely different objectives.

What Should a CEO Know About the Investigative Record?

The starting point should be the record Congress already has. The CEO should understand the documents most likely to appear at the hearing and the company’s prior written responses. Counsel should identify significant statements made during briefings or interviews and any relevant testimony from other witnesses. A document that seems insignificant in isolation may become important when a member places it on a screen and asks the CEO to explain it publicly. This does not require the CEO to memorize every document produced during the investigation. Counsel should identify the records that matter most and explain why staff is likely to focus on them. Particular attention should be paid to documents involving the CEO directly or senior leadership, especially where they appear inconsistent with the company’s public position or prior representations to Congress.

The preparation process should also identify areas where the factual record is unsettled. If employees have provided different accounts of an event, the CEO should know that before the hearing. The same is true when an internal document uses language that is difficult to reconcile with the company’s explanation. Those issues are far easier to address during preparation than for the first time when a member reads from the document at the hearing.

Committee staff may prepare members with a chronology of events, key documents and witness testimony, along with proposed lines of questioning. The witness’s preparation should be equally thorough.

How Should Written Testimony Be Prepared?

Written testimony is part of the hearing record and often becomes public before the witness begins answering questions. House rules generally contemplate advance written statements and brief oral summaries. Individual committees may impose their own deadlines and additional requirements. A witness may therefore have only a few minutes at the beginning of the hearing to summarize a much longer written submission. This makes the written statement more than an opening script. It is an opportunity to establish the company’s factual position and provide context that may be difficult to develop during five-minute rounds of questioning. It should be clear enough that members and staff can understand the company’s position without working through pages of corporate language.

Counsel should also review the statement against the investigative record before it is submitted. An assertion that sounds harmless in a prepared statement may create problems if staff is in possession of a document that appears to contradict it. The written testimony should be consistent with prior congressional submissions and with positions the company has taken in related litigation or government investigations. The CEO should be familiar with the written testimony, but should not sound as though every answer is being pulled from it. Members will quickly move beyond the opening statement. The real preparation begins with the questions the written testimony does not answer.

How Should a Mock Congressional Hearing Work?

A useful mock hearing should make the witness feel uncomfortable at times. The purpose is to reproduce the pressure of the hearing closely enough that the CEO encounters difficult questions, interruptions, hostile premises, rapid changes in subject, and unfavorable documents before doing so in public. The lawyers playing members should approach the preparation from the committee’s perspective. That means developing lines of questioning from the actual investigative record rather than asking only the questions the company hopes to receive. Different participants can replicate different questioning styles, including members seeking short admissions, members focused on policy or politics, and members who use most of their allotted time to make a point before asking the witness to respond. The five-minute format matters here. A witness accustomed to depositions or business presentations may expect time to explain an answer fully. Congressional questioning can move much faster. Witness testimony counts against a member’s time, so members tend to interrupt lengthy answers or move quickly from one subject to another.

Multiple preparation sessions are often more useful than one long rehearsal. An early session can expose gaps in the CEO’s command of the record. Later sessions can focus on the hardest documents and lines of questioning after counsel has addressed those gaps. The objective is for the witness to become comfortable with the substance and the format without sounding rehearsed.

How Should Difficult Documents and Prior Statements Be Handled?

The worst time for a CEO to learn about a damaging document is when a member displays it at the hearing. Counsel should identify problematic records during preparation and work through them directly with the witness. That includes emails with undesirable language, documents that appear inconsistent with company policy, and communications that could be read differently when stripped of their original context. You should understand what the document says, what was happening at the time it was created, and whether the company has already addressed it with committee staff. Counsel should resist explanations that depend on distinctions the record will not support. A complicated answer developed solely to neutralize one document can create credibility problems when the questioning moves to the next one.

Prior statements deserve the same attention. Committee staff may compare the CEO’s testimony with earlier company letters, public statements, regulatory filings, or testimony from other employees. If the company’s understanding of an event has changed, the CEO should be able to explain what new information produced that change. Preparation should include the documents the company wishes Congress did not have, not only those that support its position. Those are often the records most likely to appear on a poster board, video screen, or member’s desk during questioning.

What Should a CEO Do When the Answer Is Not Known?

If the CEO does not know the answer, the CEO should say so. A witness should never guess, make assumptions, or try to fill gaps from memory simply because a member is pressing for an immediate response. From experience, there is no prize for guessing correctly at a congressional hearing. Worse, there can be a real cost to guessing wrong.

A CEO may know the company well and still not know what a particular employee did several years earlier or remember the details of every communication. Attempting to supply an answer without a sufficient factual basis can turn a difficult question into a larger problem. Federal law can impose serious consequences for knowingly false statements made during authorized congressional investigations, including statements made during hearings and other investigative proceedings. Knowingly false sworn testimony can raise additional issues under the federal perjury statutes. Accuracy matters even when an exchange is contentious or highly political.

The CEO should also distinguish between not knowing, not remembering, and disagreeing with the premise of the question because those answers communicate different things. If the information can be confirmed after the hearing, counsel can determine whether a supplemental response is appropriate. That discipline becomes harder under pressure. Members may ask for a yes or no answer to a question that cannot accurately be answered that way. Preparation should help the CEO recognize those situations and give a concise explanation without appearing evasive.

How Much Does the Public Setting Matter?

A congressional hearing is both an investigative proceeding and a public event. The CEO is answering members of Congress, but employees, investors, regulators, litigants, and reporters may also be watching. Short clips from an exchange can receive far more attention than the written testimony or the rest of the hearing. That reality should affect preparation without turning the hearing into a media exercise. The CEO should understand the company’s broader communications strategy and know which issues are likely to receive public attention. At the same time, an answer designed primarily to produce a favorable clip can create legal problems if it overstates the facts.

Demeanor matters as well. Members may interrupt, challenge the witness’s credibility, or frame questions in terms the CEO believes are unfair. Arguing with the member or visibly reacting to an accusation can become part of the story even when the company has a strong substantive response. The best preparation allows the CEO to remain composed. The hearing should not be the first time the witness has heard the strongest version of the committee’s case.

What Happens After the Hearing?

The hearing rarely ends the underlying investigation. Members may request additional documents or ask questions for the record and staff may follow up on issues raised during testimony. Hearing transcripts, written testimony, follow up responses, and other supplemental materials can also remain part of the public congressional record and may later be reviewed in other government proceedings or litigation.

Counsel should review the testimony promptly after the hearing. If the CEO made a statement that needs clarification or agreed to provide information, the response team should identify it while the exchange is fresh. The company should also assess whether the hearing generated new investigative, regulatory, litigation, or communications issues. A successful hearing is not simply one that produces favorable headlines that afternoon. The more important question is whether the CEO gave accurate, credible testimony that the company can continue to defend after the cameras leave.

How Can Holtzman Vogel Help Prepare for a Congressional Hearing?

Holtzman Vogel advises companies, organizations, and individuals preparing for congressional hearings, interviews, and depositions. Our attorneys help CEOs understand the investigative record, identify difficult documents and prior statements, develop written testimony, anticipate member questioning, and prepare through realistic mock hearings. Our experience conducting congressional investigations from inside Congress also informs that preparation. We understand how committee staff builds hearing records, prepares members, develops lines of questioning, and selects the documents likely to be used during testimony. That perspective helps clients prepare for the hearing Congress is actually planning rather than the hearing they hope to receive.