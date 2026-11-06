How Patent Language and Litigation Choices Limited Infringement Claims in Moskowitz v. Globus

Two seemingly ordinary words proved decisive in Moskowitz Family LLC v. Globus Medical, Inc., Case No. 24-1696 (Fed. Cir. Sept. 11, 2026). The Federal Circuit held that “universal,” although appearing in patent claim preambles, limited the scope of two spinal-device patents. The court also upheld a noninfringement verdict involving the term “cooperating,” which the parties had left to the jury without a specific judicial construction.

Together, the rulings illustrate a recurring risk in patent enforcement: language used to describe an invention, and decisions about how that language is interpreted during litigation, can determine whether patent rights reach a competitor's product.

The decision carries broader implications for technology businesses whose patents support product differentiation, licensing, or competitive strategy. A patent's commercial value depends not only on the technology it describes, but also on the scope its claims ultimately receive.

When the Specification Narrows Patent Scope

The first dispute involved U.S. Patent Nos. 8,353,913 and 9,889,022, directed to spinal-fusion implants and related instruments. Both patents used the word “universal” in the preambles of the asserted claims.

The district court construed “universal” to require a device designed for use across different spinal regions and surgical approaches. Moskowitz acknowledged that it could not establish infringement under that construction. The question on appeal was therefore whether the word “universal” limited the claims at all.

Moskowitz argued that it did not because the term appeared in the preambles rather than the bodies of the claims. The Federal Circuit disagreed.

Under Catalina Marketing International, Inc. v. Coolsavings.com, Inc., a claim preamble may impose a substantive limitation when it supplies necessary meaning or structure to the claimed invention. Whether a preamble is limiting depends on the claim language and the patent's disclosure, not merely on where the disputed words appear.

Applying that principle, the Federal Circuit found that the preambles did more than introduce the claimed devices. The claims relied on structures identified in the preambles, while the patents' shared specification repeatedly characterized universality as central to the invention.

The disclosure described a “unique universal bidirectional screw” system and emphasized its adaptability to different spinal regions and surgical approaches. Consistent with precedents such as Proveris Scientific Corp. v. Innovasystems, Inc. and Poly-America, L.P. v. GSE Lining Technology, Inc., those descriptions supported treating “universal” as a substantive claim limitation.

The consequence was decisive: because Moskowitz could not establish infringement under the adopted construction, the noninfringement judgments stood.

The broader lesson concerns how patent specifications describe technological advantages. Features such as versatility, interoperability, or compatibility may be commercially attractive, but repeatedly presenting a particular feature as defining the invention can influence how courts interpret the claims.

That does not mean patent specifications should avoid explaining technological advantages. Rather, descriptions of what makes an invention distinctive should be considered alongside the intended scope of protection. Language that strengthens the story of an invention may also affect the boundaries of the patent rights protecting it.

The Risk of Leaving Claim Terms Unconstrued

The dispute over U.S. Patent No. 10,478,319 presented a different problem.

Claim 1 required a tool with a gripper “cooperating with” a handle. The parties did not request a specific construction of “cooperating,” and the jury was instructed to apply its plain and ordinary meaning. At trial, however, the parties disagreed about what cooperation between those components required.

Globus presented expert testimony that cooperation involved a functional interaction in which action involving the handle produced a response by the gripper. A Globus product-development witness testified that the handle did not operate the accused gripping mechanism. The jury found no infringement.

On appeal, Moskowitz argued that Globus had effectively introduced an additional “actuation” requirement that did not appear in the claim language.

The Federal Circuit did not decide that “cooperating” necessarily meant “actuating.” Instead, it focused on the procedural posture of the dispute.

Moskowitz knew before trial how Globus intended to apply the term but proceeded without seeking a construction that would resolve the disagreement. Having allowed the jury to apply the term's plain and ordinary meaning, Moskowitz faced appellate review of whether substantial evidence supported the noninfringement verdict. The Federal Circuit concluded that it did.

The distinction matters because claim construction and infringement present different questions. Under O2 Micro International Ltd. v. Beyond Innovation Technology Co., genuine disputes about the scope of patent claims must be resolved by the court. By contrast, whether an accused product satisfies an established claim limitation is ordinarily a factual question.

A party that treats a disagreement over claim meaning as merely a dispute over infringement evidence risks leaving a consequential legal issue unresolved.

Moskowitz demonstrates how that choice can affect appellate review. Once the dispute was submitted to the jury without further construction, the question became whether the evidence reasonably supported its verdict, not whether the Federal Circuit would independently adopt Moskowitz's preferred interpretation.

Implications for Patent Enforcement and Commercialization

The two rulings in Moskowitz address different legal doctrines, but they share a practical lesson: patent scope can be shaped by decisions made long before an infringement dispute reaches appeal.

For patent owners, the specification deserves attention not only as a technical disclosure but also as a document that can influence future enforcement. Repeatedly characterizing a feature as fundamental to an invention may narrow the range of competing products covered by the claims. That potential limitation should be considered when evaluating patent portfolios, structuring technology licenses, or assessing the protection surrounding a commercial product.

For litigation, expert discovery presents an important opportunity to identify unresolved claim-scope disputes. When opposing experts assign materially different functional requirements to supposedly ordinary claim language, the disagreement may require judicial construction rather than simply competing testimony.

The distinction can affect litigation leverage and appellate options. A party that fails to resolve a genuine claim-scope dispute before trial may find that its preferred interpretation receives no independent consideration on appeal, leaving the verdict subject to deferential substantial-evidence review.

These considerations also matter in patent licensing and technology transactions. Assessing a patent's commercial reach requires more than comparing claim language with product specifications. It requires examining how the patent describes the invention, how its claims depend on that disclosure, and whether important functional terms create uncertainty about coverage.

Patent Scope Must Be Managed Before It Becomes Dispositive

Moskowitz does not establish a new rule of patent law. Instead, it demonstrates how established claim-construction principles and litigation procedures can produce decisive consequences.

For two patents, the specification and claim structure made “universal” a limitation the patentee could not disregard. For the third, leaving “cooperating” unconstrued meant that the Federal Circuit reviewed the jury's factual determination rather than resolving the claim-interpretation dispute advanced on appeal.

The broader lesson is that patent scope is not determined solely when a court formally construes the claims. It is influenced by the language chosen when the patent is drafted and by the litigation decisions made when that language becomes contested. Both can materially affect the enforceability, competitive reach, and commercial value of patent rights.