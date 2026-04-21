How Nevada Senate Bill 194 Closes the "Tourist Loophole" and Protects Your Injury Settlement

If you drive in Las Vegas, Reno, or anywhere along the I-15 corridor, you already know the reality of sharing the road with tourists. Millions of people fly into Nevada every year, rent a car, and navigate our unfamiliar streets—often while distracted.

When one of those out-of-state drivers causes a crash, the aftermath has historically been a legal and financial headache for local drivers. For decades, a glaring loophole allowed rental car agencies to hand over the keys to drivers without ever verifying if they actually carried adequate auto insurance. If an uninsured tourist rear-ended you in a rental car, you were often left holding the bag, forced to rely entirely on your own Uninsured Motorist (UM) coverage to pay for your medical bills and property damage.

Thankfully, the legal landscape is shifting. Nevada Senate Bill 194, effective October 1, 2025, completely rewrites the rules for rental car agencies operating in the state. Here is exactly what you need to know about this new law and how it directly impacts your ability to secure a fair settlement after a car crash.

The End of the Honor System at the Rental Counter

Before SB 194, renting a car in Nevada relied heavily on the honor system regarding insurance. A visitor could decline the expensive supplemental insurance offered at the counter, claim they had their own policy back home, and drive off the lot.

When crashes happened, local injury victims frequently discovered that the tourist either had a policy that explicitly excluded rental cars, or worse, carried no valid auto insurance at all.

SB 194 strips away this honor system and replaces it with mandatory verification. Under the new statute, rental car agencies are legally prohibited from renting a vehicle unless they actively verify that the renter possesses personal auto insurance that meets Nevada’s strict minimum liability requirements.

If the renter cannot produce verifiable proof of insurance, the rental agency has only two choices: sell the renter a temporary liability policy that covers the duration of the rental, or refuse to hand over the keys entirely.

What This Means for an Accident-Related Personal Injury Claim

If you are injured by a negligent driver, your ability to recover financial compensation is almost always tied to the available insurance policies. If the at-fault driver has no money and no insurance, securing a settlement to cover your surgeries, physical therapy, and lost wages becomes incredibly difficult.

SB 194 is a massive victory for Nevada drivers because it guarantees a baseline of financial recovery. When you are involved in a collision with a rental car after this law takes effect, you will know with certainty that there is an active liability policy in place to pursue.

Currently, Nevada law (NRS 485.185) mandates minimum liability limits of $25,000 for bodily injury or death of one person, $50,000 for bodily injury or death of two or more persons, and $20,000 for property damage. Because rental agencies must now verify this exact level of coverage—or force the purchase of a counter policy—the days of the completely uninsured rental car driver are essentially over. This shifts the financial burden back where it belongs: on the shoulders of the at-fault driver and their insurance provider, rather than draining your own auto policy limits.

Holding the Rental Companies Accountable

Federal law—specifically a statute known as the Graves Amendment—generally protects rental car companies from being sued simply because they own the vehicle that caused your crash. They are not automatically "vicariously liable" for the bad driving of their rental customers.

However, SB 194 introduces a compelling new angle for holding these massive corporations accountable. Because the law now imposes a strict duty on the rental agency to verify insurance, failing to do so could open the door for a negligence claim directly against the rental company. If an agency skips the verification process for any reason, hands the keys to an uninsured driver, and that driver injures you, your attorney may be able to argue that the rental company violated their statutory duty. This could potentially allow you to pursue the rental agency's own commercial insurance policies for your compensation.

Frequently Asked Questions: Rental Car Crashes and Nevada Law

Can I file a car accident claim in Nevada if I am hit by a rental car? Yes. You have the absolute right to pursue a bodily injury claim or file a lawsuit against the driver of a rental car if their negligence caused your injuries. Under SB 194, that driver will be required to have verified insurance, providing a clear path to pursue compensation for your medical expenses and pain and suffering.

How does Senate Bill 194 affect my Nevada personal injury settlement? The new law makes securing your settlement more predictable. By ensuring every rental car driver has at least the state minimum liability coverage ($25,000/$50,000), your legal team will not have to waste valuable time hunting down phantom policies or immediately resorting to your own uninsured motorist coverage just to get your basic medical bills and expenses paid.

If the rental car agency fails to check insurance, can I sue the company directly in Clark County? Potentially. While the Graves Amendment usually protects rental car companies from liability, SB 194 creates a specific legal duty to verify insurance. If your lawyer can prove the agency breached this duty by failing to check the driver's insurance status before a crash in Las Vegas or anywhere in Clark County, you may have grounds for a negligent entrustment claim against the corporation itself.

Do I still need Uninsured Motorist (UM) coverage in Nevada now that this law passed? Absolutely. While SB 194 protects you from uninsured rental cars, there are still tens of thousands of unregistered and uninsured local vehicles driving on Nevada roads every day. Furthermore, if your injuries are severe and exceed the at-fault tourist's $25,000 minimum policy, your Underinsured Motorist (UIM) coverage is what will step in to cover the remaining costs of your recovery. It is always best to maintain your UM/UIM coverage.

Who pays my medical bills while I wait for a Las Vegas rental car accident settlement? During the settlement timeline, your medical bills are typically processed through your own health insurance or through a medical lien negotiated by your attorney. Once your legal team finalizes the settlement with the rental car driver’s verified insurance company, those funds are used to pay off any outstanding medical liens and reimburse your health insurance provider, with the remainder going to you.

What happens if an out-of-country tourist with no US insurance hits me? International tourists are subject to the same SB 194 requirements. If their home-country insurance does not meet Nevada's minimum liability standards or is unverifiable, the rental car agency is legally required to sell them a temporary US liability policy at the counter. If they hit you, that counter policy is what your lawyer will pursue for your compensation.

How long do I have to file a lawsuit after a crash with a rental vehicle? In Nevada, the statute of limitations for personal injury claims is generally two years from the exact date of the crash. However, evidence disappears quickly—especially when dealing with transient tourists and rental vehicles that get repaired and put back in the fleet. You need to act immediately to preserve dashcam footage, 911 audio, and the rental agency's internal verification records.

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