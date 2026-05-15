How Limited Data in Pet Poisoning Cases Challenges Industry and Regulators — A Conversation with Ahna G. Brutlag, DVM, MS, DABT, DABVT [Podcast]
Friday, May 15, 2026
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This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Ahna G. Brutlag, Vice President of Veterinary Services and Senior Veterinary Toxicologist at SafetyCall International, LLC and Pet Poison Helpline®. Impressively, Dr. Brutlag is a Diplomate of the American Board of Veterinary Toxicology (ABVT) as well as a Diplomate of the human counterpart, the American Board of Toxicology (ABT), a distinction shared by fewer than 80 people in North America. Dr. Brutlag is at the forefront of adverse effects monitoring and post-market surveillance and has navigated this complex regulatory landscape for over two decades. We discuss the fascinating intersection of chemicals and pet and animal safety.

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