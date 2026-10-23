How to Include Your Digital Assets in Your Estate Plan

Our phones and online accounts hold personal information and memories, including contacts, photos, calendars, messages, and notes. Some people want loved ones to be able to keep or manage this information after they die. Others prefer to keep certain accounts, messages, or files private, or have them deleted. Planning ahead can help make sure your wishes are followed.

Start by deciding who should handle your digital affairs and what they may need to access. Technology companies offer tools such as Apple’s Legacy Contact and Google’s Inactive Account Manager, but they don’t replace a broader plan for your accounts, devices, and other digital assets.

How Does Apple Legacy Contact Work?

If you use an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, Apple lets you name one or more Legacy Contacts for your Apple Account. On an iPhone or iPad, go to Settings, tap your name, then tap Sign-In & Security and Legacy Contact. Apple’s instructions explain how to add a contact and share the access key.

A Legacy Contact may be able to access Apple Account data for up to three years, including photos, messages, notes, files, and device backups. Passwords, passkeys, payment information, and certain purchased media and subscriptions are not included. To request access, the contact must provide the access key and a death certificate, subject to Apple’s requirements.

Keep the access key with your estate planning documents or in another secure location your contact can find, and let the person know you have named them.

How Does Google’s Inactive Account Manager Work?

Google’s Inactive Account Manager lets you choose what happens to certain Google Account data after a period of inactivity you specify. You can name trusted contacts to receive selected data or arrange for your account to be deleted. Visit Google’s Inactive Account Manager to review options.

This tool covers only your Google Account. It does not unlock your phone or provide access to information stored only on the device. Accessing a locked device may require its PIN, password, or pattern. If you use a Samsung account or another service for device backups, review those separately.

Consider how the person handling your affairs can find important information and access your devices. A reputable password manager with an emergency-access feature may help share access securely.

How Should You Plan for Other Digital Assets and Online Accounts?

Keep an up-to-date list of your important online accounts, including email, social media, financial, and cloud-storage accounts. For each account, document your preferences and where to find the necessary login information, including two-factor authentication codes. Avoid storing passwords in an unprotected list. A password manager with an emergency-access feature may help you share credentials securely.

Some providers let you name a contact to manage or close an account after your death. Check each provider’s current process, and make sure your contact knows you have named them. Review beneficiary designations and other instructions for financial accounts as part of your estate plan, and keep them up to date.

If you own cryptocurrency or other digital assets that rely on private keys or recovery information, plan how a trusted person can locate and use that information. These assets may be lost permanently if no one knows they exist or how to access them. However, anyone who obtains the keys may be able to move the assets out of your account, so store them securely.