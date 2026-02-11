How the FTC Calculates Monetary Civil Penalties for Rule Violations
Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Federal Trade Commission is empowered to seek monetary civil penalties for violations of rules that the FTC enforces, such as the Made in USA Labeling Rule, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act and the Review and Testimonials Rule.

The FTC increases its maximum civil penalty amounts annually for violations of Sections 5(l), 5(m)(1)(A) and 5(m)(1)(B) of the FTC Act.  Effective January 17, 2025, the FTC increased its maximum civil penalty amounts to $53,088, per violation.  This number reflects the maximum amount that the FTC can see during litigation.  

Monetary civil penalties are available to the FTC for the violation of a rule respecting unfair or deceptive acts or practices with actual knowledge or “knowledge fairly implied” on the basis of objective circumstances that such act is unfair or deceptive and is prohibited by a rule.  In the case of a violation through continuing failure to comply with a rule, each day of a failure to comply may be treated as a separate violation.  As a result, the agency and courts possess enormous flexibility during negotiations and litigation because, oftentimes, a strict calculation would result in such an enormous number that it would be virtually impossible for anyone to pay.

In determining the amount of such a civil penalty, the FTC and courts may take into account various mitigating arguments, including the degree of culpability, any history of prior such conduct, the ability to pay, any effect on the ability to continue to do business, and such other matters as justice may require.  An experienced FTC defense lawyer can advocate using relevant facts and applicable law during the course of litigation or in settlement discussions.

The FTC does not routinely impose the maximum possible penalties.  Courts and the FTC are required to consider a number of factors when calculating monetary civil penalties.  However, the FTC often initiates settlement negotiations close to the maximum possible amount.  As a result, digital marketers should consult with seasoned FTC defense counsel to implement compliance measures and negotiate optimal resolutions in the event of an investigation or enforcement action.

There is no bright-line rule when calculating monetary civil penalties.  Courts and the FTC can consider a number of mitigating factors including those set forth above, as well as others such as the amount of revenue attributable to the alleged unlawful conduct, and the scope and timing of remedial action.

© 2026 Hinch Newman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Hinch Newman LLP

How to Respond to TCPA Demand Letters by TCPA Lawyer
by: Richard B. Newman
FTC Settles With Defendants Marketing Allegedly Deceptive Biz Opps
by: Richard B. Newman
FTC Asks Court to Stop Alleged Deceptive Health Care Telemarketing Operation
by: Richard B. Newman
Court Approves Order Requiring Disney to Pay $10MM to Settle FTC Attorney Allegations of Unlawful Collection of Children’s Personal Data
by: Richard B. Newman
FTC Attorneys Ask Court to Hold Payment Processors in Contempt for Allegedly Violating 2015 Order
by: Richard B. Newman
FTC Sues Company for Allegedly Deceiving Consumers into Enrolling in Recurring Monthly Subscription
by: Richard B. Newman
FTC Announces Refund Claims Process for NGL Users Affected by Alleged Deceptive Tactics and Unauthorized Charges
by: Richard B. Newman
FTC Issues Biennial Report to Congress on the National DNC Registry
by: Richard B. Newman
Recent Matter Restricts FTC Use of “Means and Instrumentalities” Liability"
by: Richard B. Newman
NYC Mayor Mamdani Signs Executive Orders to Crack Down on Junk Fees, Subscription Tricks and Traps
by: Richard B. Newman
Did Your Business Receive a CID? FTC Investigations are Going Strong
by: Richard B. Newman
How Marketers Must Comply with FTC Consumer Review Rule Prohibition on Insider Consumer Reviews
by: Richard B. Newman
What Digital Marketers Need to Know About New York’s New AI Disclosure Law
by: Richard B. Newman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 