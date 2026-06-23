How to Correct a Death Certificate in Michigan – A Step-by-Step Guide

If you need to make a correction to a death certificate or death record in Michigan, knowing the process can save time and reduce stress. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) provides clear guidance on how to correct a death record via their “Correct a Death Record” webpage.

This blog article written by Michigan personal injury lawyer Lawrence J. Buckfire walks you through the steps, the requirements, and some helpful tips so you can proceed with confidence.

Why Death Record Corrections Matter

Even though it may seem like a minor detail, errors on a death certificate can have significant consequences. They may affect:

Estate and probate matters (if the date, name, or relationship is wrong)

Life insurance or beneficiary claims

Wrongful death lawsuit claims

Genealogical or family history research

Legal identity tracking and public health records

Correcting a death record ensures the official register reflects accurate and legally sound medical information.

Who Can Request a Death Certificate Correction?

Not everyone can request every kind of change. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Resources (MDHHS) outlines eligibility and roles with respect to who can amend, correct or change a Registered Death Record. Here’s a breakdown:

The informant listed on the death certificate may request changes to personal information only.

listed on the death certificate may request changes to personal information only. The next of kin (within 5 years of the date of death) may also request personal‐info corrections. If more than 5 years have passed, a court order is required.

(within 5 years of the date of death) may also request personal‐info corrections. If more than 5 years have passed, a court order is required. A funeral director may request corrections to personal information or administrative errors.

may request corrections to personal information or administrative errors. A certifying physician may correct medical facts (cause of death, date/place) but cannot change the “manner of death.”

may correct medical facts (cause of death, date/place) but cannot change the “manner of death.” A medical examiner may make corrections that include the manner of death and other medical/identification info.

It’s important to match your role with the type of correction you’re requesting.

What Can Be Changed in a Death Certificate?

The types of corrections allowed vary by the nature of the information. According to MDHHS FAQ guidance:

Personal information: name of decedent, date of birth, birthplace, residential address, marital status, surviving spouse name, parents’ names, informant name, Social Security number.

Medical information: cause of death, date of death, place of death — these usually require the certifying physician or medical examiner.

Administrative or clerical errors made by the funeral home or registrar.

Each kind of change has specific documentation requirements (see next section).

How to Apply: Forms, Fee, and Mailing

Here’s a practical walkthrough of the application process:

Download the Correct Form

Use the “Application to Correct a Michigan Death Record” (Form DCH-0856) for general corrections.

If the correction involves medical information (for deaths before or after Jan 1, 2004), there are physician‐specific forms.

Gather Documentation

You’ll need:

A copy of valid, government-issued photo identification for the applicant.

Proof of your relationship to the decedent if you are the next of kin and not listed on the death certificate.

Supporting documentation showing the correct information you are requesting. For example: birth certificate, marriage license, school record, medical record, court order, etc.

For corrections to medical facts (cause of death, date/place) only the certifying physician or medical examiner may submit.

Fee

The general application fee is $50 (non-refundable), which includes one certified copy of the corrected record. If you want additional certified copies, there is an additional fee (e.g., $16 each) indicated on the form.

Mailing the Application

Mail the completed application, photocopies of required ID and documentation, and the fee (check or money order payable to “State of Michigan”) to:

Vital Records Changes

P.O. Box 30721

Lansing, MI 48909

For rush processing, include extra fee and mail to the designated “RUSH” address on the form.

Note: Pre-paid self-addressed envelopes are not permitted.

Processing Time & What to Expect

If all paperwork and fee are complete and correct, standard processing time is typically 5-6 weeks from when the office receives your application.

from when the office receives your application. If you pay for rush processing , the timeframe may be shortened (e.g., 2-3 weeks) from when the office receives everything.

, the timeframe may be shortened (e.g., 2-3 weeks) from when the office receives everything. If there are missing documents or further verification needed, the clock starts when all required items are received.

Note: Because of some delays (e.g., Real ID Act changes) processing times can vary.

Practical Tips & Common Pitfalls

Double‐check the application form version : MDHHS states that updated forms and FAQs became effective April 30, 2025. Using outdated forms may delay processing.

: MDHHS states that updated forms and FAQs became effective April 30, 2025. Using outdated forms may delay processing. Ensure documentation is dated before the date of death , when required (especially for birth date, birthplace changes).

, when required (especially for birth date, birthplace changes). Match your role to the correction type : If you’re not the decedent’s spouse, children, parents, etc., you may need a court order.

: If you’re not the decedent’s spouse, children, parents, etc., you may need a court order. Keep copies of everything you send : Originals of the supporting documents will not be returned.

: Originals of the supporting documents will not be returned. If the error is purely administrative (funeral home mis-entered info) : You may include a signed statement from the funeral home verifying the mistake.

: You may include a signed statement from the funeral home verifying the mistake. While waiting , avoid using the incorrect certificate for legal matters if possible — get the corrected one when issued.

, avoid using the incorrect certificate for legal matters if possible — get the corrected one when issued. For genealogy or historical corrections , be aware that some items on old records may not be changeable (items not included in the current form layout).

, be aware that some items on old records may not be changeable (items not included in the current form layout). Act quickly. The sooner you notice a change is needed in a certificate of death, the better likelihood of getting it accomplished. In incorrect Cause of Death or Manner of Death on a death record can destroy a personal injury case filed for an accidental death or a death caused by medical negligence or nursing home neglect.

In Summary

Correcting a death record in Michigan involves:

Determining you are eligible (your role and type of correction) Downloading the correct form and gathering proper documentation Completing the application, paying the fee, and mailing everything to the MDHHS Vital Records Changes unit Waiting for approval and processing (which may take weeks)

Taking the time to follow the steps carefully will improve your chances of the correction being accepted smoothly.