Q3 2026 segment-disclosure changes

Segment information helps investors evaluate large businesses in greater detail: how management organizes them, measures performance, and reports where revenue and profit come from. Changes in that information can reveal shifts in the business, but they can also affect comparability even when consolidated results do not change.

A previous Deep Quarry piece explained how Microsoft's separate disclosure of Azure revenue and recasting of prior product-revenue figures gave investors a clearer view of Azure’s scale and growth. But Microsoft did not make Azure a reportable segment. Instead, Microsoft reduced its segments from three to two and included Azure within Agents and Infra. Investors still cannot separately evaluate Azure’s costs, profitability, or capital spending.

Microsoft’s decision to disclose Azure revenue separately prompted us to ask a broader question: how and why do companies change segment and other disaggregated disclosures, and what do those changes allow investors to see? If AI growth and investor demand for more information were driving such changes, we expected to find examples at other AI-exposed companies. Our review of annual filings posted on EDGAR in 2026 broadly supported this hypothesis. We identified several AI-exposed companies that changed their reportable segments, including AMD, Dell, and IREN. Some made data center and AI activities separately visible; others combined businesses into broader segments or revised geographic reporting.

We previously examined one particularly consequential change: Nvidia’s switch from assigning geographic revenue by customer billing location to assigning it by customer headquarters. Singapore, which accounted for 18% of fiscal 2025 revenue under the old method, disappeared as a separate line. In our review of 665 10-Ks, only 12 companies used customer headquarters as the basis for geographic revenue. The new method shows where Nvidia’s direct customers are based, which may differ from where it bills, ships, or uses products.

There have been developments since we wrote about Nvidia. On November 11, 2026, Wall Street Journal reported that the reporting change followed Nvidia’s decision to block Singapore-based customer Megaspeed amid scrutiny of possible chip diversions to China. Former SEC attorney John Reed Stark later pointed out a complication for the claim that the change concealed China exposure: under the new headquarters-based method, Nvidia’s recast fiscal 2025 revenue attributed to China was $7.9 billion higher, rising from 13.1% to 19.2% of total revenue. On November 17, the Journal reported an SEC investigation into whether Nvidia’s disclosures misled investors; the report did not say whether the geographic change was a focus. Jensen Huang resigned on November 12, 2026, and was reinstated as CEO on November 23.

Q3 2026 findings

Our previous review focused on annual filings. To find more timely examples, we examined filings by approximately 600 companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion, covering quarters or fiscal years ended around September 30, 2026, and filed by November 15. We identified 29 new segment-related changes at 21 companies. A filing could contain more than one change:

13 changed the composition of reportable segments by adding, eliminating, or combining them, or moving activities between them.

changed the composition of reportable segments by adding, eliminating, or combining them, or moving activities between them. 8 changed the performance measure used by the chief operating decision maker, or how that measure was calculated.

changed the performance measure used by the chief operating decision maker, or how that measure was calculated. 5 revised expense or asset allocations or presentations within segments.

revised expense or asset allocations or presentations within segments. 3 changed the presentation of revenue by product.

We highlighted several examples.

3M: changing what counts as segment profit

3M made several changes in 2025 and 2026 that reduced the assets and costs attributed to individual business segments, with more assets and costs allocated to the Corporate unit:

In 2025, 3M changed its reported segment-asset measure to include only inventory; the other assets remain in the reconciliation to consolidated assets.

During 2026, 3M moved litigation and PFAS-related costs, acquisition-related costs, and then acquired-intangible amortization from segment operating income to Corporate. Together, the 2026 changes raised recast Q3 2025 reportable-segment operating income by $41 million and reduced Corporate income by the same amount, leaving consolidated operating income unchanged.

In Q3 2026, 3M also began excluding acquired-intangible amortization from non-GAAP results.

While performance metrics used by CODM should reflect how companies evaluate their business, investors should understand how the measurements are calculated and be mindful that changing the measure can show a higher profitability even if the underlying business doesn’t change.

Strategy (Ticker: MSTR): when a treasury activity becomes a segment

Strategy’s change occurred in Q2, so it is outside our Q3 count. Previously, Strategy reported its software business as its only reportable segment and put bitcoin treasury activities in a non-operating Corporate & Other category. However, in Q2 2026, Strategy made Bitcoin a separate reportable segment and recast prior periods, saying the change would give investors a clearer view of Software and Bitcoin.

The timing raises questions. Bitcoin’s price had fallen sharply by June 2026, while cash generated by consolidated operations was small relative to Strategy’s preferred dividends and debt interest. On June 29, 2026, Strategy introduced its Digital Credit Capital Framework, setting out how it would manage the dollar reserve used to support those payments. The framework included authorization, but no requirement, to sell bitcoin for that purpose. Bitcoin’s price recovered by September, and Strategy reported a substantial dollar reserve.

But what changed between Q1 and Q2 to make its longstanding treasury activity an operating segment? The Bitcoin segment reported no revenue in Q2 or Q3. A treasury function can qualify under certain circumstances, including when it earns interest income; Strategy’s filing does not explain whether that, or a planned revenue-generating activity, accounts for the new classification.

This is an abridged version of the article written in collaboration with Terrain, which runs agentic investigations of SEC filings. Full version of the article is available on Deep Quarry’s Substack.

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