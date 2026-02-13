How Clients Really Choose Law Firms Today, and the Five Moves That Win Their Business

Most people do not hire a lawyer the way firms think they do. Even when the situation is serious or urgent, the decision rarely begins with a careful review of credentials or awards. It starts with a name, usually from a referral, followed by a quick online check to see if the firm looks credible. We work with thousands of law firms across markets and practice areas, and the same pattern shows up again and again. The firms that perform best are not chasing the latest tactic or platform. They have the basics dialed in: they are easy to find when someone needs help, they respond quickly with clear next steps, they present themselves credibly in public, and they make the process straightforward once a client reaches out.

When those fundamentals are in place, momentum follows. Firms see steadier pipelines, better use of attorney time, and a client experience that holds up not just in the first quarter, but throughout the year.

Why Intake Standards Matter More Than Ever

The first quarter reveals (and rewards) the firms that treat intake as a system versus a scramble. Firms that enter the year with clear intake standards sign more qualified clients, protect attorney time, and build steadier pipelines. Treat intake as an operational system, not a one-time project.

The Real Client Path in 2026

Regardless of which practice area you cover, almost all clients start their discovery experience similarly: they ask people they trust for referrals, then validate. They research online, build a short list from the first page of results or AI summaries, read recent reviews that mention similar cases, and reach out to the firm that responds clearly and quickly. Each of those moments either builds confidence or creates doubt. Increasingly, those first impressions are shaped by AI-generated summaries, not just traditional search results. These systems favor firms with strong brand signals, consistent public information, and real-world credibility that they can verify across the internet.

Five Priorities Shaping Hiring Decisions in 2026

Focus on five capabilities that consistently shape hiring decisions:

Be findable

Be fast

Be credible in public

Be helpful before contact

Be easy to work with

In firms where these standards actually hold, someone owns them, they have written service levels that are revisited often.

A 30-Day Jumpstart

If you want traction this quarter, start with three moves:

Set a same-day response standard during business hours and a next-morning standard for overnight inquiries.

Audit your Google Business Profile and core practice pages for accuracy, clarity, and mobile usability.

Publish or update one short explainer video per practice area that covers first steps, what to bring, and a simple timeline.

Translate these priorities into daily practice with specific actions and a simple governance plan that makes sense for your firm.

Five Moves to Win Clients

1) Be Findable Where Clients Actually Look

If potential clients cannot locate your firm quickly, they will not contact you. Most searches happen on a phone and end on the first page of results. Inconsistent listings or unclear sites remove firms from consideration.

Importantly, findability now extends beyond search rankings alone. AI-driven tools increasingly surface firms based on brand authority, reputation, and consistency across reviews, directories, content, and media mentions—not just keyword placement.

What to do now

Review quarterly where your firm appears online, including your website, Google Business Profile, AI models, maps, and legal directories. Align your name, address, phone number, practice areas, and office hours everywhere.

Keep core pages current, including practice area pages and attorney bios. Where competition is high, consider search ads to maintain visibility while regular results improve.

Evaluate your website on a phone. Confirm fast load times, readable text, and clear contact options.

Publish materials that answer common client questions, such as definitions, timelines, eligibility basics, and checklists.

If you are not on the first page for core practice searches, you will miss a large share of active evaluations, even with strong referrals.

2) Be Fast When It Counts

For urgent legal matters, many people choose counsel within hours or days. They often contact several firms and proceed with the first one that responds with a clear plan.

What to do now

Set response standards. During business hours, return all calls and website inquiries the same day. Clear overnight messages the next morning.

Route web forms, chat, calls, and referral emails into one queue with an owner, timestamp, and deadline.

Use brief intake scripts so clients do not repeat information. Share notes internally.

Send immediate confirmations with a scheduling link and a short list of what to bring or expect.

Response time is the first signal to a potential client about how you’ll handle their case. And you don’t have to go at it alone – there’s AI technology that can handle much of this for you and do it within your brand standards.

3) Be Credible in Public, Not Just on Your Website

Prospective clients read reviews for recency and case type, not only star ratings. A thin or stale profile can deter qualified clients.

What to do now

Request reviews after positive outcomes or milestones. Make the process simple.

Respond to every review. Thank clients for positive feedback and address negative feedback professionally without discussing case details.

Place short testimonials on the practice pages they relate to, not only on a separate reviews page.

Monitor the frequency and distribution of new reviews and aim for steady activity across major platforms.

Recent, specific reviews build trust and help your firm appear more often in local search results. Learn about how to automate this, so your team doesn’t have to worry about managing the review process. Those same public signals also influence how AI systems decide which firms to recommend. Recent reviews, sentiment, and third-party mentions help AI models determine which firms are active, trusted, and relevant today.

4) Be Helpful Before the First Call

By the time someone contacts you, they may already have watched a short video or read an explainer about your firm. Practical information reduces anxiety and makes it easier to take the next step.

What to do now

Record a 60 to 90-second welcome video for your homepage explaining who you serve and the first step to get help.

Publish short explainers that address common procedural and timing questions for each practice area.

Update your blog with information clients value, such as filing windows, required documents, and local court changes.

Maintain a professional social presence that reflects community involvement and thought leadership, not only firm announcements.

Clear, practical information lowers perceived risk and supports faster movement to a consultation. Helpful, plain language content also feeds how AI understands your expertise. Videos, FAQs, and real explanations give AI systems concrete proof of what you do and who you help.

5) Be Easy to Work With Once They Say Yes

Clients expect simple scheduling, clear status updates, and straightforward document handling. They are comfortable with basic tools but still want legal advice from a person.

What to do now

Offer several simple ways to start, including click to call, online scheduling, and AI chat that can hand off to a person promptly.

Provide a secure client portal for documents, messages, and status updates. Use an e-signature to avoid paper delays.

Automate reminders and confirmations, while keeping sensitive conversations with a lawyer or trained staff member.

Explain payment steps and any alternative fee options in plain language.

These tools reduce administrative friction so lawyers can focus on strategy and advocacy.

A Recap: Your “Today-March” Checklist

Findability: Make sure you’re appearing on the first page for core practice area searches. Keep your Google Business Profile and key directory listings accurate and up to date.

Make sure you’re appearing on the first page for core practice area searches. Keep your Google Business Profile and key directory listings accurate and up to date. Speed: Respond to inquiries the same day during business hours. Clear overnight inquiries by mid-morning. Use a standard intake script so information is captured once.

Respond to inquiries the same day during business hours. Clear overnight inquiries by mid-morning. Use a standard intake script so information is captured once. Credibility: Maintain a steady flow of recent, specific reviews across multiple platforms (at least three). Place testimonials directly on the practice pages they relate to.

Maintain a steady flow of recent, specific reviews across multiple platforms (at least three). Place testimonials directly on the practice pages they relate to. Helpfulness: Add a short welcome video to your homepage. Publish simple explainers for each practice area. Review and update FAQs on a regular schedule.

Add a short welcome video to your homepage. Publish simple explainers for each practice area. Review and update FAQs on a regular schedule. Ease: Offer online scheduling and a secure client portal. Use electronic signatures and automated reminders. Make payment steps clear and easy to understand.

Governance, Risk, and Ownership

Designate an Intake Owner with authority to set and enforce response standards and to escalate staffing issues.

with authority to set and enforce response standards and to escalate staffing issues. Review key metrics monthly : time to first response, the share of inquiries that become signed clients, review frequency, and the share of inquiries from regular search results compared with ads.

: time to first response, the share of inquiries that become signed clients, review frequency, and the share of inquiries from regular search results compared with ads. Conduct quarterly accessibility and privacy checks on forms, chat, and data retention to align with professional conduct rules and privacy obligations in your jurisdiction.

Conclusion

Prospective clients now verify referrals online, compare firms on the first page of search results, read recent reviews, and contact the lawyer who responds quickly with clear next steps.

Modern intake is about removing uncertainty. Firms that are easy to find, quick to respond, credible in public, helpful before contact, and simple to work with enter the year with momentum and keep it. These standards create better client experiences, healthier pipelines, and more predictable growth throughout the year ahead.