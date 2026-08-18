How to Build Healthcare PE Deals That Can Withstand Scrutiny

Private equity investment in healthcare has grown from $5 billion annually in 2000 to an estimated $104 billion in 2024, and private equity firms now own 488 U.S. hospitals. Federal antitrust agencies, state attorneys general, payors, and the press are all paying closer attention to whether that ownership affects prices, access, quality, and long-term financial stability, and the FTC, DOJ, and HHS have launched a cross-government inquiry built specifically around private equity's role in healthcare. A well-designed transaction can still help a provider invest in technology, expand into new markets, and create liquidity for founders. But the deals most likely to survive that scrutiny are the ones where regulatory, business, and documentation decisions get made together, not addressed sequentially after the business terms are set. This guide covers what that discipline looks like in practice, from pre-LOI triage and MSO structuring to antitrust analysis for add-ons and the post-closing plan that determines whether a deal holds up after the ink is dry.
Inside the Guide
- Why the deal environment has changed — state transaction notice laws, the FTC/DOJ/HHS cross-government inquiry, and how regulatory triage should shape the LOI and deal calendar
- Building MSO and friendly-PC structures that separate business support from clinical judgment and hold up under substance-over-form review
- Diligence that follows the money and the care model, from coding practices and payor contracting leverage to translating findings into deal terms
- Antitrust analysis for platform and add-on acquisitions, including why a “merger” in name only can still draw regulatory scrutiny
- Risk allocation, tailored representations, and the 100-day integration plan that protects the deal thesis after closing
Launching a new practice, refining an existing model, preparing for sale, evaluating an acquisition — in each case, the questions raised here are far cheaper to answer now than to litigate, renegotiate, or explain to a buyer later.
Who Should Read This
- PE sponsors and dealmakers structuring, reviewing, or closing healthcare platform and add-on acquisitions
- Physician group owners and health system leaders evaluating a PE transaction or preparing a practice for sale
- In-house counsel and compliance officers responsible for MSO agreements, regulatory filings, and post-closing integration
- Investors and lenders assessing regulatory and antitrust risk in healthcare portfolio companies