How to Build Healthcare PE Deals That Can Withstand Scrutiny

Private equity investment in healthcare has grown from $5 billion annually in 2000 to an estimated $104 billion in 2024, and private equity firms now own 488 U.S. hospitals. Federal antitrust agencies, state attorneys general, payors, and the press are all paying closer attention to whether that ownership affects prices, access, quality, and long-term financial stability, and the FTC, DOJ, and HHS have launched a cross-government inquiry built specifically around private equity's role in healthcare. A well-designed transaction can still help a provider invest in technology, expand into new markets, and create liquidity for founders. But the deals most likely to survive that scrutiny are the ones where regulatory, business, and documentation decisions get made together, not addressed sequentially after the business terms are set. This guide covers what that discipline looks like in practice, from pre-LOI triage and MSO structuring to antitrust analysis for add-ons and the post-closing plan that determines whether a deal holds up after the ink is dry.