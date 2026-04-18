How (and When) Federal Court Challenges Affect Pending Employment-Based Immigration Cases

Federal court litigation is often viewed as a last resort in U.S. immigration law. For applicants navigating employment-based petitions, particularly under the EB-1A and EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) categories, the prospect of suing the government can seem daunting.

Recent developments, including a widely discussed federal court decision in Mukherji v. Miller, have renewed interest in litigation as a way to challenge denials and delays. But how much do federal court challenges actually affect pending employment-based cases? And what are the tradeoffs to keep in mind before deciding whether to sue?

The answer is nuanced. Litigation can be impactful in certain contexts, but its practical effect depends on the type of claim, the arguments raised, and the broader judicial landscape. Still, when used strategically, litigation can be a powerful tool for correcting agency error and moving cases forward.

What Federal Courts Can (and Cannot) Do in Immigration Cases

A common misconception among applicants is that federal courts can simply “re-decide” an immigration case. In reality, judicial review is much narrower.

In employment-based immigration cases, federal judges generally do not reweigh evidence or substitute their judgment for that of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Instead, they often ask whether the agency’s decision was arbitrary or capricious (meaning unreasonable or not properly explained), contrary to law, or an abuse of discretion (meaning USCIS acted outside the limits of its authority).

That distinction matters because it affects what a court can actually review. It means that most litigation does not turn on whether an application should have been approved, but rather on whether USCIS followed the correct legal framework and adequately explained its reasoning.

As a result, federal court challenges tend to be most effective when they target systemic or procedural flaws, rather than disagreements over how evidence was evaluated.

Why Some Cases Have Broader Impact: The “Framework” Argument

Occasionally, a case emerges that shifts how attorneys think about litigation. The recent Mukherji decision from the District of Nebraska is one such example.

Rather than focusing only on the applicant’s qualifications, the court scrutinized the two-step adjudicatory framework used in EB-1A petitions—specifically, the interaction between the regulatory criteria and the separate final merits determination, where USCIS evaluates the overall strength of the petition. The court questioned whether this structure had been properly adopted and whether it aligned with governing law.

The court’s ruling was notable because it was directed at more than a single evidentiary dispute. Instead of asking whether USCIS had evaluated one applicant’s evidence correctly, it asked whether the agency was applying the proper legal framework at all.

When courts engage at this level, their reasoning can have implications beyond the immediate case, encouraging attorneys to bring similar claims and prompting broader scrutiny of agency practices.

At the same time, the decision should be kept in perspective. A district court ruling does not create binding precedent nationwide. Even within the same district, other judges are not required to follow it, and an appeals court can still overturn or narrow the decision.

In other words, while cases like Mukherji can influence strategy and generate momentum, they do not automatically change outcomes for all pending petitions.

EB-1A vs. EB-2 NIW: Different Litigation Realities

Not all employment-based categories are equally suited for federal litigation. The distinction between EB-1A and EB-2 NIW cases is particularly important.

EB-1A: More Room for Legal Challenges

EB-1A petitions, which require demonstrating extraordinary ability, are structured around defined regulatory criteria. USCIS’s own guidance provides that, at the threshold stage, officers determine whether the evidence “objectively meets” the regulatory criteria, before proceeding to a separate final merits determination. As a result, challenges at this stage are more likely to center on whether USCIS correctly applied the regulatory criteria, rather than on the kind of discretionary judgment often associated with the final merits determination.

For this reason, EB-1A denials have historically been more amenable to federal court challenges. The Mukherji decision has further bolstered this perception by suggesting that aspects of the adjudicatory framework itself may be open to scrutiny.

EB-2 NIW: A Higher Barrier to Litigation

By contrast, EB-2 NIW cases can present a steeper challenge in federal court when the denial rests primarily on USCIS’s discretionary judgments rather than a clear legal or procedural error.

The EB-2 NIW framework, particularly the inquiries into whether the proposed endeavor has “national importance” and whether the applicant is “well positioned” to advance it, affords adjudicating officers substantial room to assess the factual record. Courts are thus often reluctant to second-guess those judgments absent a meaningful legal error.

That dynamic means EB-2 NIW litigation is often most viable not when the dispute is simply about how persuasive the evidence is, but when the agency applies the wrong standard, ignores key parts of the record, or treats similar evidence inconsistently.

So, while EB-2 NIW cases can be more difficult to litigate successfully, they are not beyond review. The strongest cases are those that identify a concrete legal or procedural defect, rather than merely inviting a court to reweigh the evidence.

The Ripple Effect of Federal Court Decisions

Even when a court decision is not binding, it can still shape the broader legal landscape. A favorable decision can influence later cases as attorneys cite its reasoning, and patterns of analysis start to emerge across different jurisdictions.

This cumulative effect can make certain arguments easier to advance, particularly when multiple courts begin to question the same agency practices.

This process, however, takes time. A single decision rarely transforms the landscape overnight. Instead, its influence depends on whether other courts adopt similar reasoning and whether appellate courts affirm, narrow, or reject the underlying analysis.

Litigation That Directly Affects Pending Cases

While many federal court challenges focus on denials, some forms of litigation have a more immediate and direct impact on pending applications.

Mandamus Actions: Addressing Delays

One of the most common tools is a mandamus action, which is a lawsuit that asks a court to compel the agency to make a decision on a long-delayed case.

These lawsuits do not seek approval of the petition itself. Instead, they argue that the agency has unreasonably delayed or effectively refused to make a decision. That argument is not limited to immigrant petitions, but also arises in nonimmigrant worker petitions such as L-1, O-1, or H-1B, where agency delays can disrupt time-sensitive employment, status, and business needs.

For applicants facing extended processing times, mandamus actions can be an effective way to move a case forward.

Preliminary Injunctions: Freezing the Status Quo

In certain situations, attorneys may seek a preliminary injunction, which temporarily halts government action while the court reviews the case.

In the employment-based context, this is less common for individual petitions but can be highly relevant in broader policy disputes, particularly where delays or restrictions affect the ability to work or maintain status.

Programmatic Litigation: Challenging Policy-Level Actions

The most far-reaching impact on pending cases often comes from programmatic litigation, where plaintiffs challenge a government policy affecting large groups of applicants.

Recent examples include challenges to pauses or restrictions affecting immigrant visas, adjustment of status (AOS), employment authorization documents (EADs), and other related benefits. In these cases, litigation can influence not just one petition, but entire categories of pending applications.

Choosing the Right Cases for Federal Litigation

Despite growing interest in federal litigation, it is not a one-size-fits-all solution, and pursuing it requires careful judgment. The most successful cases are typically those that are supported by strong factual records that highlight inconsistencies, involve issues that go beyond simple disagreement over evidence, and arise in favorable jurisdictional contexts.

Even in well-positioned cases, outcomes can vary. Courts may defer to the agency, decline jurisdiction, or interpret the law differently than anticipated. For this reason, effective litigation is not just about filing a lawsuit, but about identifying the right case, the right arguments, and the right timing.

For law firms, this also means aligning litigation strategy with broader case goals and client expectations. A thoughtful, selective approach is essential, not only to maximize the likelihood of success, but to ensure that litigation genuinely advances the client’s long-term immigration strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions About Federal Court Immigration Cases

Can you sue USCIS after a denial?

Yes, in some cases. A federal court can review whether USCIS followed the law, but it will not re-evaluate your evidence.

What is a mandamus lawsuit in immigration?

A mandamus action asks a court to compel the agency to make a decision on an unreasonably delayed case.

Will filing a lawsuit lead to USCIS approving my case?

In most cases, a federal court does not approve the petition itself, nor will it compel the agency to issue an approval. Instead, it reviews whether the agency followed the law, applied the correct legal framework, and adequately explained its decision. If the court finds a legal defect, the usual remedy is to set aside the decision and remand the matter to the agency for further proceedings consistent with the court’s ruling. In delay cases, the court may order the agency to make a decision, not dictate the outcome.

Will filing a lawsuit hurt my case?

It should not prejudice the outcome in your case. USCIS’s adjudication of a case and a federal court’s review of agency action operate in different spheres and should proceed independently. Filing suit does not change the legal standard USCIS is supposed to apply or give the agency a lawful basis to deny relief. But it can affect timing, which is why the decision to sue should still be made strategically.

Conclusion: An Effective Tool in the Right Case

Federal court challenges can play an important role in employment-based immigration cases involving legal error, unreasonable delay, or broader agency practices. At the same time, not every case is well suited for litigation, especially where decisions rest heavily on agency discretion. The key is understanding when litigation is the right tool, and when other avenues may be more effective.

For applicants, the takeaway is not that litigation guarantees success, but that it can be a powerful option in the right circumstances. With a clear strategy and a deep understanding of how courts approach these cases, federal litigation can serve as an important pathway to challenge improper decisions and move cases forward.

If you are considering federal litigation, our team can evaluate your case and help you understand whether this strategy aligns with your long-term immigration goals.