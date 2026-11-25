Five years ago, I wrote that the long-running Title Source v. HouseCanary litigation was on its final episode. I was wrong. The series has been renewed for another season, and this one opens in a New Jersey bankruptcy court.

When most Americans think about the cost of buying a home, they think about prices and mortgage rates. Less visible are the costs buried in the process: appraisal fees, closing delays, and layers of paperwork. Automated valuation technology promised to strip some of those costs out. The HouseCanary saga shows how litigation over that technology can become a business of its own.

A quick recap for anyone just tuning in. In 2015, Title Source (now Amrock, rebranded as Rocket Close) agreed to pay HouseCanary $5 million a year for a mobile appraisal app and access to valuation data, including an automated valuation model, or AVM. A year later, Title Source sued, claiming what it received was unusable. HouseCanary countersued, alleging Title Source had taken its trade secrets to build a competing AVM. Yet HouseCanary's own expert testified there was no evidence any of its data or technology appeared in Title Source's tool, and Title Source argued the real source of HouseCanary's supposedly proprietary data was Black Knight Technologies. In 2018, a Bexar County jury awarded HouseCanary $706 million anyway, which grew to nearly $740 million with interest and fees.

Then came the post-trial twist. Amrock filed sworn declarations from former HouseCanary employees stating that the company's technology was not proprietary and its products were never ready. The trial judge denied a new trial, and HouseCanary called the witnesses coerced. In 2020, the Fourth Court of Appeals threw out the verdict over a flawed jury charge, though it found the evidence sufficient to show trade secrets existed. In 2022, after the Texas Supreme Court weighed in, HouseCanary effectively faced a choice: take a judgment of roughly $201 million or retry the whole case. It chose to roll the dice.

In March 2026, a second San Antonio jury awarded $175 million, less than the judgment HouseCanary walked away from. The jury again found that Amrock misappropriated HouseCanary's trade secrets and defrauded it. No final judgment has been entered, and Rocket Close has vowed to appeal any adverse one.

Six months later came the plot twist no one scripted. On September 22, HouseCanary filed for Chapter 11 in New Jersey, the same day a secured lender had scheduled a foreclosure sale after the company defaulted on a $30 million loan.

The filing is where the story gets interesting. Among HouseCanary's creditors are Exactus, Melissa, and BatchData, all commercial suppliers of the kind of real estate data HouseCanary said it had compiled and analyzed itself. One of its largest vendors, right up to the day it filed, was Black Knight, the very firm Title Source had pointed to as the real source of HouseCanary's data. And the company pledged its jury verdict as collateral for additional capital, giving the appearance that, at some point, HouseCanary existed mainly to collect the award for its investors.

To be fair, buying data is not a sin, and a trade secret can be baked from purchased ingredients. The law protects the recipe, not the flour. Two juries have now found that HouseCanary had a recipe worth protecting, and HouseCanary says it expects to pay its creditors in full.

But the bankruptcy record invites a question the verdicts never squarely answered: how much of the recipe was HouseCanary's, and how much came off a vendor's shelf? That question is harder to answer than it should be, given HouseCanary's years-long effort to seal trial exhibits that had already been shown in open court.

Why should homebuyers care? AVMs promise faster, cheaper appraisals. Every company building or buying that technology now has to price in the risk that a licensing dispute could turn into a nine-figure verdict over data that may be commercially available. That risk does not vanish. It gets passed down the line, and the person at the end of the line is the borrower at the closing table.

Trade secret law matters. It protects the small innovator from the big company that would rather copy than pay. But it only works if the line between a genuine secret and a purchased data feed is drawn clearly and in public. A company that spends a decade litigating over its secrets and then enters bankruptcy owing the vendors who supplied its data should expect that line to be examined.

This series has outlasted my prediction once already. Before the next episode, the courts handling the appeal and the bankruptcy should insist on a clear public account of what HouseCanary actually owned. Everyone buying a home has a stake in the answer.

Disclaimer: The opinions and views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The National Law Review.