House Republicans Question Soda Purchases and Fraud in SNAP Hearing
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
- On June 25, 2026, the U.S. House Oversight Committee held a hearing on “Combating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in SNAP,” where House Republicans questioned the alleged influence of the food and beverage industry on the nutritional policies under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
- SNAP is the federal government’s anti-hunger program that serves more than 40 million low-income Americans in providing electronic benefits that can be used like cash to purchase food. Under SNAP, all foods for human consumption, except alcoholic beverages and hot foods prepared for immediate consumption are eligible under federal law.
- During the hearing, Committee Chair Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) raised questions about SNAP, stating that while “every SNAP dollar is intended to help feed eligible individuals in need… that’s not where every dollar goes.” House Republicans also argued that SNAP benefits were improperly paid out by states and that the program has experienced different types of fraud such as SNAP card skimming where fraudsters drain the benefits of legitimate program participants or SNAP trafficking where some retailers allow beneficiaries to trade electronic benefits transfer (EBT) cards for cash which is then used to purchase non-allowable goods such as cigarettes or drugs.
- House Republicans also raised concerns regarding the ability of SNAP recipients to purchase sugar-sweetened drinks through the program, claiming that current SNAP rules are written to encourage consumption of unhealthy processed and packaged foods rather than healthy fresh foods. As we have previously reported, the Trump administration, through the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative, has been encouraging states to apply for waivers that allow the restriction of soda purchases with SNAP dollars. So far, 23 states have approved waivers to restrict the purchase of “unhealthy” foods such as soda, candy, and energy drinks, but waivers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, and West Virginia have been vacated.
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