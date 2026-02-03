House Republicans Introduce Election Reform Proposal
Tuesday, February 3, 2026

As the country enters a midterm election year, Republican Members in the U.S. House of Representatives have introduced a comprehensive election reform proposal. The bill, known as the Make Elections Great Again Act (MEGA Act), aims to reinforce Americans’ confidence in elections and maintain the integrity of the country’s electoral system.

Among other provisions, the MEGA Act:

  • Imposes a photo ID requirement for voting;
  • Mandates that proof of citizenship be provided when voters register to vote;
  • Requires that all mail ballots be received by the close of polls on Election Day;
  • Prohibits ballot harvesting; and
  • Bans universal mail voting.

During the previous Congress, House Republicans introduced a similar election integrity proposal known as the American Confidence in Elections Act (ACE Act). This proposal was approved by the House Administration Committee but never came before the full House for consideration.

Another major election integrity proposal, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE Act), was approved by the House of Representatives in 2025. Like the MEGA Act, the SAVE Act would mandate that proof of citizenship be provided by voters when registering to vote. The SAVE Act has not been approved by the U.S. Senate.

We will continue to track the progress of the MEGA Act as well as all election integrity proposals introduced in the 119th Congress and provide updates when appropriate.

