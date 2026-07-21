House Bill Would Establish Dedicated Biotechnology Official in State Department
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
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On July 16, 2026, Representative Rich McCormick (R-GA) introduced the Biotechnology Diplomacy Leadership Act (H.R. 9755). According to McCormick’s July 16, 2026, press release, the bill would “strengthen America’s global leadership in biotechnology by establishing a dedicated biotechnology lead” in the U.S. Department of State (State Department). The press release states that as biotechnology emerges as a “critical arena of global competition,” the United States faces pressure to maintain its leadership in innovation while countering strategic rivals. The press release notes that the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) recommended that the United States strengthen its biotechnology diplomacy, “warning that the State Department currently lacks a senior official dedicated to coordinating America’s international biotechnology strategy.” The legislation would create a Senior Biotechnology Official within the State Department to coordinate U.S. biotechnology diplomacy across the federal government, advise the Secretary of State on biotechnology policy, deepen cooperation with allies and partner nations, strengthen biotechnology supply chains, and represent American interests in international biotechnology forums.

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