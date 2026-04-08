Hotel Employers in California Make Sure Your Minimum Wage is Summer Ready

Many cities across California have adopted higher minimum wage and benefit requirements for hotel employers. The City of Los Angeles raised its wages for hotel and airport workers last year in advance of the Olympics. Many of these local ordinances increase in July.

As such, hotel employers should verify they are ready for the requirements as they prepare for summer.

Some ordinances, like those in Los Angeles, Oakland, and Santa Monica, require employers to provide health benefits or pay a higher minimum wage. Employers must ensure the benefits meet the required value; if they fall short, the employer must pay the difference.

Here is a summary of the status of hotel minimum wage in the Golden State:

City Minimum Wage with Benefits Minimum Wage without Benefits Long Beach

Effective July 1, 2026 Not Applicable $26.50 Los Angeles

Effective July 1, 2026 $25.00 $33.15 San Diego Effective July 1, 2026 Not Applicable $19.00 Santa Monica* Effective July 1, 2026 $25.00 $33.15 Oakland Effective January 1, 2026 $18.85 $25.14 West Hollywood Effective July 1, 2026 Not Applicable $20.25

*Santa Monica’s ordinance generally tracks the wage requirements under the City of Los Angeles ordinance.

Many of the local ordinances have posting requirements similar to the state minimum wage posting. Employers should review each city’s current minimum wage webpage for the latest posting forms and notices.