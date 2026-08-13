HOT OFF THE PRESSES–AGAIN! – CalPrivacy Announces Second Data Broker Enforcement Action in Less Than a Week

CalPrivacy just issued its 2nd press release this week about a Data Broker Enforcement Action. The following is its press release:

Following this week’s decision in LocateSmarter, the California Privacy Protection Agency Board has announced a decision requiring an additional data broker, Cybba, Inc., to pay a $52,400 fine after failing to register with the Agency’s Data Broker Registry by the 2025 deadline.

Cybba is a Boston-based data broker that sells personal information—including geolocation data, internet activity data, and inferences—to facilitate targeted advertising. One of Cybba’s services provides signals from consumers’ purchasing behaviors to identify potential repeat customers and others who are more likely to make purchases. In addition to paying a fine, the decision requires Cybba to post metrics about privacy rights on its website, access the Agency’s Delete Request and Opt-out Platform (DROP), and process future deletion requests through that system.

“CalPrivacy has been bringing a steady drumbeat of enforcement actions under both the Delete Act and the CCPA, and I don’t see the enforcement activity slowing down anytime soon,” said Michael Macko, the Agency’s head of enforcement. “Especially with the launch of DROP, businesses should take a close look at their activities.”

“DROP is a game changer for Californians seeking to protect themselves from the data broker ecosystem,” said Tom Kemp, CalPrivacy’s executive director. “We remain committed to consistent, meaningful enforcement to make sure data brokers comply with the law.”

The Delete Act requires data brokers to register with CalPrivacy annually in January and pay a fee that funds the Data Broker Registry and DROP. DROP is a first-of-its-kind deletion mechanism that allows consumers to direct all data brokers to delete their personal information in a single request.

CalPrivacy is taking its enforcement power seriously! If you are a data broker operating in California, you should take them seriously too.