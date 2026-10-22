The Horse’s Mouth: Alabama Medical Cannabis Czar Confirms He Will (Eventually) Retire

If you blinked this week, you may have missed Alabama cannabis news breaking, un-breaking, and re-breaking within about 24 hours. According to an analysis published by Alabama Political Reporter, multiple outlets reported Monday that Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission Executive Director John McMillan planned to step down at the commission’s October 29 meeting. AMCC Chairman Sam Blakemore is claimed to have corroborated the report, only for McMillan himself to tell a reporter he had no such plans, saying flatly, “not me” and inviting everyone to hear it “straight from the horse’s mouth.” Dolly Parton had it right: Sometimes you really do have to work 9 to 5, and apparently also field three separate media inquiries about your own retirement plans before lunch.

By Tuesday, the horse had, in fact, spoken. McMillan confirmed to 1819 News that he does intend to announce his intention to eventually retire at the commission’s October 29 meeting, and will give commissioners the opportunity to decide how to proceed with finding his replacement once that announcement is made. So, for anyone keeping score at home: The retirement is real, but the exit is not imminent.

Why McMillan Isn’t Rushing for the Door

Here’s the part that matters more than the Monday-to-Tuesday news cycle whiplash. McMillan has made clear he intends to stay on through the conclusion of the integrated licensing process, which he expects could wrap up around the first of the year, explaining that he doesn’t want to name a specific retirement date like January 1 or January 15 because he wants to see that final step through. That is a deliberate, and I’d say commendable, choice. After everything this licensing process has been through, having its chief steward depart midstream would be its own kind of headline, and McMillan appears to want no part of leaving that unfinished business for someone else’s first week on the job.

And “everything this licensing process has been through” is doing a lot of work in that sentence. The AMCC has now attempted to award its five integrated medical cannabis licenses three separate times, with each round of awards rescinded, before the commission turned to a more formal contested-case hearing process under the Alabama Administrative Procedure Act. A three-week hearing on that fourth attempt recently concluded, with an administrative law judge’s recommendation expected in the coming weeks and licenses potentially awarded as soon as January.

McMillan told 1819 News he feels the commission and its staff accomplished what they set out to do legislatively despite lengthy litigation that delayed getting the program running for patients, and he credited the AMCC’s staff as a strong team that can continue carrying the program forward. He also pointed to real, tangible progress on the ground: The program is approaching 2,500 patients and 58 physicians, with three additional dispensaries anticipated to open by the end of October. That’s not fast enough for many operators and would-be patients, but that’s not nothing. And getting a brand-new regulatory program this far, through this much litigation, is hard, unglamorous work. Despite any criticism one might direct towards the AMCC, the commissioners and staff who have stayed at their posts from the outset deserve credit for that persistence.

The Bottom Line for License Applicants

For the companies that just spent three weeks in a contested-case hearing making their case for one of five available integrated licenses, the headline here isn’t really about McMillan’s retirement timeline at all. It’s that the person who has led the AMCC since its creation in 2021, and who has committed to staying through the finish line of the licensing process, intends to see this particular chapter through before handing off the reins. With the administrative law judge’s recommendations expected in the coming weeks and license awards potentially following as soon as January, applicants should expect McMillan, and the staff he has built around him, to remain in charge of steering that process to its conclusion.

I’ll keep watching the October 29 meeting and what, if anything, it tells us about timing on both the retirement and the licenses. Given how much has happened in just the last 48 hours, I don’t expect either story to stay quiet for long.

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