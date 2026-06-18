Honey, Where’s the Harm?
Thursday, June 18, 2026
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A recent court order from the Northern District of California offers a useful reminder that not every alleged collection of browsing data will support an invasion-of-privacy claim. In Campbell v. Honey Science, LLC (N.D. Cal. June 15, 2026), the plaintiffs alleged that PayPal’s Honey browser extension promised to search for and apply the “best” coupons or discount codes when users shopped online, but sometimes failed to provide the lowest available price. According to the complaint, Honey allegedly did not actually search the internet for discount codes and instead used codes from affiliate networks, a website, or Honey subscribers, while also allegedly maintaining vendor agreements that affected which discounts would be applied. The plaintiffs asserted claims under California’s Unfair Competition Law, unjust enrichment, and invasion of privacy.

On the invasion of privacy front, the plaintiffs alleged that Honey examined users’ visited websites and browser cookies without adequate disclosure or consent. The court assumed, for purposes of the motion, that browsing history could involve a legally protected privacy interest and a reasonable expectation of privacy. However, the court held that this was not enough. To state a California invasion-of-privacy claim, according to the court, the plaintiffs also had to allege conduct that was “highly offensive” and amounted to a serious invasion of privacy.

That element turned on context. The court contrasted Honey with cases involving more surreptitious tracking, including tracking after a user logged out of an account. Honey, by contrast, was a browser extension downloaded for the “express purpose” of monitoring online shopping activity and applying coupon codes at checkout. Therefore, the court held that the alleged collection looked more like “routine commercial behavior” than a highly offensive privacy intrusion.

The court also held that the pleading lacked the details needed to turn tracking into an actionable privacy claim. The plaintiffs did not allege what specific browsing behavior Honey tracked, what information was collected, or why that information was “embarrassing, invasive, or otherwise private” enough to make the collection highly offensive. The court rejected the idea that collection of browsing data, standing alone, was enough “without more detail.”

Browser extensions, plug-ins, apps, shopping tools, and loyalty technologies should still be built around clear disclosures, appropriate consent flows, and data minimization. Still, where data collection aligns with the product’s apparent function, plaintiffs may need specific allegations of sensitive, unexpected, or intrusive tracking to state a privacy claim.

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