Key Updates

The Final Rule adopts significant modifications to the HIPAA Privacy Rule to clarify permitted uses and disclosures of protected health information (PHI), strengthen individuals’ rights to access their PHI, update requirements for the HIPAA Notice of Privacy Practices, clarify other disclosure permissions, and reduce certain administrative burdens.

Why It Matters

The Final Rule creates significant new requirements and burdens on HIPAA Covered Entities and Business Associates.

Next Steps

HIPAA Covered Entities and Business Associates should review and update applicable policies and procedures and business associate agreements. HIPAA Covered entities should also post fee schedules and update and distribute Notices of Privacy Practices. Finally, HIPAA Covered Entities and Business Associates must train workforce members on revised policies, procedures, and forms.

Introduction

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office for Civil Rights (OCR) issued a Final Rule, HIPAA Privacy Rule: Changes to Support Coordinated Care and Individual Engagement and Reduce Regulatory Burdens, published in the Federal Register on November 19, 2026.1

The Final Rule adopts significant modifications to the HIPAA Privacy Rule (Privacy Rule) intended to strengthen individuals’ rights to access their protected health information (PHI), clarify permitted uses and disclosures of PHI, such as care coordination and case management, and reduce certain administrative burdens. The Final Rule applies to all HIPAA covered entities, including health care providers that conduct standard transactions, health plans, and health care clearinghouses, as well as to HIPAA business associates (collectively, Regulated Entities), albeit specific requirements and obligations will vary based on the type of Regulated Entity.

Permitted Uses and Disclosures for Care Coordination and Case Management

With the steady growth of value-based care arrangements, the Final Rule expands upon the sharing of PHI for care coordination and case management activities. First, the Final Rule clarifies the definition of “health care operations” to expressly include both population-based and individual-level care coordination and case management activities. This clarification is particularly relevant to health plans, whose care coordination and case management activities generally fall under health care operations rather than treatment. Note that this activity must be specific to an individual, and as already provided for by the HIPAA Privacy Rule’s requirements regarding health care operations. Second, the Final Rule expressly permits HIPAA covered entities to disclose PHI to social services agencies, community-based organizations, home and community-based services providers, and similar third parties that provide health or human services to specific individuals, for individual-level care coordination and case management activities that constitute treatment or health care operations.

The “minimum necessary” standard will continue to apply to uses and disclosures for health care operations, including individual-level care coordination and case management, as evident by the fact that OCR declined to finalize an exception to the minimum necessary standard for such purposes.

Individuals’ Right of Access

Access Request

Notably, the Final Rule reduces the time permitted for HIPAA covered entities to respond to individuals’ requests to inspect or obtain copies of their PHI from 30 calendar days to 15 calendar days. HIPAA covered entities may still obtain one extension of up to 30 additional calendar days, provided that the individual receives written notice of the reason for the delay and the anticipated completion date within the initial 15-day period. Accordingly, HIPAA covered entities will have a maximum of 45 calendar days to respond to an access request.

Impact of State Law

The Final Rule codifies the HIPAA preemption analysis with regard to the time period to respond to requests for access. If state law requires access to be provided within a shorter period (i.e., less than 15 calendar days), the shorter period is deemed practicable under the Final Rule.

Right to Direct Access

The Final Rule requires a HIPAA covered entity to transmit an electronic copy of PHI in an electronic health record (a new defined term) to a person designated by the individual when the request is clear, conspicuous, and specific. OCR clarified that the right of access to direct is limited to PHI about the individual that is both in an electronic health record and in a designated record set. In other words, PHI that is in an electronic health record but not in a designated record set (e.g., patient safety work product), or vice versa (e.g., paper records), is not subject to the right of access to direct. Accordingly, an individual exercising their right of access to direct is not required to execute a HIPAA authorization.

Identity Verification

The Final Rule prohibits HIPAA covered entities from imposing unreasonable measures on individuals requesting access or exercising other rights under the Privacy Rule when less burdensome measures are practicable. This includes measures related to identity verification. Although OCR declined to finalize examples of unreasonable measures in regulatory text, OCR provided a non-exhaustive list of measures that the agency currently considers unreasonable: (1) provide proof of identity in person when a method for remote verification is practicable for the HIPAA covered entity and more convenient for the individual; (2) provide a “wet” signature when a signature is required, and an electronic signature is valid under applicable law; or (3) obtain notarization of the individual’s signature on a written request to exercise their right of access, including the right of access to direct. This now codified approach does not materially differ from the previous approach arguably required under the Privacy Rule, including pursuant to available guidance from OCR.

New Limitations on Fees and Requirements for Fee Transparency

The Final Rule prohibits HIPAA covered entities from charging individuals’ fees in either of the following circumstances:

When an individual exercises the right to inspect their PHI; or When an individual accesses electronic PHI maintained by or on behalf of the covered entity using an internet-based method, such as a personal health app.

With the stated goal of improving transparency on costs, the Final Rule also requires HIPAA covered entities that impose fees for copies of PHI to make a fee schedule publicly available. The fee schedule must be posted on a HIPAA covered entity’s website and be available at the point of service and upon request.

Changes to the HIPAA Notice of Privacy Practices and its Acknowledgement

The Final Rule finalizes certain changes to the content requirements of the HIPAA Notice of Privacy Practices (NPPs) that HIPAA Covered Entities must provide to individuals and publicly post on their websites and at all physical locations. Such changes include (i) adding provisions related to individuals’ rights with respect to their PHI and how to exercise those rights, such as the new right to discuss the notice with a contact person or office designated by the covered entity; and (ii) removing the provision that excepts inmates of correctional institutions from the right to receive an NPP from a HIPAA covered entity.

The Final Rule also removes the requirement to obtain acknowledgement of the receipt of the NPP from individuals.

Recommended Action Items

In response to the Final Rule changes, Regulated Entities should consider taking the following steps:

Evaluate existing policies and procedures regarding uses and disclosures of PHI for treatment and health care operations and consider revisions.

Evaluate existing policies and procedures for responding to individual access requests, including to determine how the Regulated Entity can comply with the new 15-calendar-day deadline, notwithstanding the option for a 30-calendar-day extension, to allow an individual to direct PHI to designated third parties, and for fees requirements, and consider revisions.

For HIPAA covered entities, post the applicable fee schedule for individual access to the website.

For HIPAA covered entities, review and consider revising existing policies and procedures regarding NPPs, including to remove requirements related to acknowledgement. Also, for HIPAA covered entities, review and revise the NPP to incorporate the new content and contact information requirements and re-distribute/post the updated NPP.

Review existing business associate agreements to determine whether contract modifications are required for compliance with the Final Rule changes.

Train and document training of all workforce members of the Regulated Entities on the Final Rule requirements and corresponding changes to the specific Regulated Entity’s policies and procedures.

Effective Dates for Compliance

The Final Rule is effective on January 19, 2027 (Effective Date). Regulated Entities will have 180 days beyond the Effective Date to comply with the Final Rule, which is July 19, 2027.

For certain business associate agreements and other written arrangements, Regulated Entities will have additional time to bring their agreements into compliance, i.e., by the earlier of renewal or modification on or after July 19, 2027, or January 18, 2028.

[1] HIPAA Privacy Rule: Changes to Support Coordinated Care and Individual Engagement and Reduce Regulatory Burdens, RIN 0945-AA00, published November 19, 2026 (to be codified at 45 C.F.R. pts. 160 and 164), available at https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2026-23429.pdf.