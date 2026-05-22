HIPAA Modernization: HHS’s Proposed Privacy and Security Rule Updates [Podcast]
Tuesday, May 26, 2026
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In this episode, Gabe Scott, Sarah Carlins, and Myia Pretty discuss two significant proposed HIPAA rulemakings, including updates to the HIPAA Security Rule and proposed modifications to the HIPAA Privacy Rule. They outline the key policy changes and their underlying rationale, as well as what stakeholders should watch for as these processes move forward.

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