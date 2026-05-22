HIPAA Modernization: HHS’s Proposed Privacy and Security Rule Updates [Podcast]
Tuesday, May 26, 2026
In this episode, Gabe Scott, Sarah Carlins, and Myia Pretty discuss two significant proposed HIPAA rulemakings, including updates to the HIPAA Security Rule and proposed modifications to the HIPAA Privacy Rule. They outline the key policy changes and their underlying rationale, as well as what stakeholders should watch for as these processes move forward.
Current Public Notices
Published: 26 May, 2026
Published: 26 May, 2026
Published: 26 May, 2026
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
Published: 18 May, 2026
Published: 13 May, 2026
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 27 April, 2026
Published: 20 April, 2026
Published: 8 April, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
More from K&L Gates LLP
Upcoming Events
Jun
11
2026
Jun
15
2026
Jun
25
2026