Hikma v. Amarin and a Clarified Standard for Induced Patent Infringement Under 35 U.S.C. § 271(b)

In Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc. (June 4, 2026), a unanimous Supreme Court has further clarified what it takes to plead — and ultimately prove — that a defendant induced another party to infringe a patent, setting a high bar for induced infringement claims. While the case arose in the context of generic pharmaceutical medications, the decision is framed around the general induced infringement statute, 35 U.S.C. § 271(b), and the impact of the Court’s reasoning will be felt well beyond pharmaceutical patents.

Induced Infringement: A Brief Primer

Understanding what induced infringement is (as opposed to direct infringement) is important to understanding the case.

A party directly infringes a patent by practicing the patented invention — “whoever without authority makes, uses, offers to sell, or sells any patented invention, within the United States or imports into the United States any patented invention during the term of the patent therefor, infringes the patent.” 35 U.S.C. § 271(a). Section 271(b) extends patent liability one step further:

“Whoever actively induces infringement of a patent shall be liable as an infringer[,]” specifically designed to catch defendants who don’t directly infringe themselves but who encourage, instruct, or facilitate direct infringement by others.

What does inducing infringement look like?

A software vendor whose documentation walks users through steps that, taken together, practice all the steps of a patented process.

A widget manufacturer who advertises a product’s features by specifically highlighting the functionality covered by a competitor’s patent.

In these situations, the defendant isn’t the one doing the (direct) infringing — a third party (the customer, the user, some downstream actor) is — but it is the defendant who is inducing the ultimate act of infringement.

Induced infringement has a specific intent requirement. The Supreme Court made clear in Global-Tech Appliances, Inc. v. SEB S.A. (2011) that inducement requires not just knowledge of the patent but also the defendant’s knowledge that it was encouraging infringement — i.e., that it had the specific intent to cause infringing acts. (To be clear, the “specific” intent requirement may also be met by showing “willful blindness” — roof that the defendant subjectively believed there was a high probability that the patent existed and that their acts constituted infringement or that the defendant took deliberate actions to avoid learning of the patent’s existence.”)

The question the Court answered in Hikma v. Amarin is what an inducement plaintiff must actually allege to get its inducement claim past a motion to dismiss.

The Case That Raised the Question

While this decision isn’t limited to the inducement of pharmaceutical-related patents, some understanding of the facts of the case are helpful even if your primary interest is outside the pharmaceutical space.

Amarin markets Vascepa®, a medication with two FDA-approved uses. The first, approved in 2012, was treating severe hypertriglyceridemia — dangerously high blood triglyceride levels. Amarin originally patented this use of its medication, but Hikma had these patents invalidated in separate litigation. The second use, approved later (but prior to the Hikma invalidation of the original Vascepa patents), was for reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients with elevated cardiovascular risk, a use covered by a later set of Amarin patents (the ones at issue in the litigation), and that use generated billions of dollars in annual sales of Vascepa for Amarin.

When Hikma sought FDA approval to sell a generic version of Vascepa, it used a mechanism permitted under the Hatch-Waxman Act: It carved the patented cardiovascular indication out of its proposed label, seeking approval only for the older, now-unpatented use of treating severe hypertriglyceridemia. This is called a “skinny label.” The logic is that a manufacturer selling a generic product only for a non-patented purpose shouldn’t be liable for a patent covering a different purpose or method of use.

Hikma’s skinny label was legally compliant. But Amarin sued anyway, arguing that Hikma’s marketing and communications — outside the label itself — amounted to inducing infringement of its cardiovascular method-of-use patents. Hikma’s conduct that was the subject of the inducement complaint (and undisputed) fell into three categories: (1) Hikma’s label, while not naming the cardiovascular indication, included clinical data from studies involving cardiovascular patients and noted cardiovascular risk factors, which Amarin argued would signal physicians that the drug could be used for cardiovascular purposes; (2) Hikma’s press releases and website describing its product as a “generic version” of Vascepa, a brand whose dominant use was the patented cardiovascular indication; and (3) Hikma cited Vascepa’s total sales figures, including sales driven by the patented cardiovascular use.

The District of Delaware dismissed the complaint for failure to state an induced infringement claim. The Federal Circuit reversed the dismissal, finding it “at least plausible that a physician could read” the totality of Hikma’s statements “as an instruction or encouragement to infringe.”

What the Supreme Court Held

The Supreme Court reversed the Federal Circuit and remanded the case.

Writing for the Court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson applied the pleading standard from Bell Atlantic Corp. v. Twombly (2007) and Ashcroft v. Iqbal (2009) and drew a sharp distinction at the core of § 271(b): The question is not whether a plaintiff can construct a reading of the defendant’s statements under which they might be understood by the direct infringer as instructions to infringe. The question is whether the complaint plausibly alleges that the defendant actively encouraged the infringing use — that it affirmatively promoted conduct it knew to be infringing.

In finding error by the Federal Circuit, the Court framed “the central question” as “whether Amarin plausibly alleged that Hikma actively encouraged infringing uses, not merely whether doctors could plausibly read the alleged statements as instructions to infringe.” Amarin argued “that it need not do more than allege . . . a plausible chain of events through which statements made by [Hikma] could lead a healthcare provider . . . to prescribe or dispense Hikma’s drug to reduce a patient’s cardiovascular risk” — an infringing use. The Court acknowledged that this argument “reflects the recent approach of the Federal Circuit, which has increasingly trained its focus on whether the relevant statements could be read by medical providers as instructions to infringe.” However, in the strongest of terms, the Court rejected this reasoning: “We reject that trend today, and hereby emphasize that the key question is whether a defendant actively encouraged infringement through its statements, not merely how others may understand those statements.”

This is a meaningful distinction. The Federal Circuit’s “trend” towards a totality-of-conduct approach had allowed courts to aggregate ambiguous statements, industry context, and downstream market behavior to construct a cumulative picture of inducement. The Supreme Court has now rejected that framework as fundamentally inconsistent with the specific intent required by § 271(b). Because of this decision, it is now seemingly very clear that passive awareness that one’s product may or even will be used in an infringing manner — even widespread, predictable infringing use — is not enough. Instead, what is required is affirmative, active encouragement of the infringing act itself.

The Court’s Broader Framework for § 271(b)

Because the Court chose to ground its analysis in § 271(b) rather than in the Hatch-Waxman Act’s specific provisions, the opinion amounts to a statement about induced infringement law generally. Several aspects of the analysis are significant for all induced infringement cases, not just pharmaceutical ones.

Pleading specificity matters. The Court held that a complaint alleging induced infringement must identify specific conduct by the defendant that affirmatively encourages the infringing use — not merely conduct that is consistent with encouraging infringement among a set of plausible explanations. This raises the bar at the motion-to-dismiss stage meaningfully above where the Federal Circuit would have allowed the allegations of the complaint to succeed.

Context cannot substitute for affirmative content. Amarin had argued that Hikma’s statements, read against the backdrop of Vascepa’s market (dominated by the patented cardiovascular use), were effectively communications about the patented indication even if they didn’t say so explicitly. The Court rejected this argument. The relevant question is what the defendant said and did, not how an industry-sophisticated observer might decode it given surrounding market conditions. Allowing ambient context to supply the missing element of active encouragement would, the Court warned, make induced infringement liability unpredictable and overbroad. However, it bears noting that the Court also rejected Hikma’s argument that active inducement must be “express” — “[a] defendant can achieve active inducement through implicit encouragement … [.] But implicit or explicit, the necessary inducement must be ‘clear’ to the relevant audience and ‘affirmative.’” Statements that have an “obvious alternative explanation” — such as compliance with the law or with standard industry practice — may not rise to the level of active inducement.

The Bottom Line

The Court’s holding in Hikma v. Amarin — that a complaint must plausibly allege affirmative, active encouragement of infringing use, not merely conduct from which encouragement could be inferred in context — at minimum raises the pleading bar for induced infringement cases across the entire patent system. While the case happened to arise from a pharmaceutical dispute over a skinny label, the Court’s analysis is not about pharmaceuticals or FDA labels or the Hatch-Waxman Act. It is about what it means to induce patent infringement, and the answer it gives — you must affirmatively promote the infringing act, not merely sell a product knowing others may infringe with it — is further clarification of the boundaries of indirect infringement claims in IP cases consistent with the Court’s recent decisions clarifying the boundaries of contributory copyright infringement, discussed here and here.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., et al. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc., et al., No. 24-889. Decided June 4. Opinion by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson for a unanimous Court.