On November 20, 2026, President Trump signed Executive Order (“EO”) 14438 (“Protecting the Executive’s Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting”). The EO effectively seeks to make federal contractors and subcontractors route congressional inquiries about their government work through the White House (and its contracting agencies) before responding, in order to permit the withholding of communications protected by executive privilege. Many implementation details remain unclear. This post summarizes the key features of the EO, and outlines steps contractors should consider as developments unfold in the coming weeks.

Two core directives (and open questions)

The EO includes two core elements: (1) that contractors notify the White House and contracting agencies of “any pending or future congressional request” regarding the contractors’ communications or work with the executive branch and (2) that contractors abide by any instructions received from the White House and contracting agency related to the withholding of communications that the White House or the contracting federal agency has determined are protected by executive privilege.

Many open questions remain, including: What counts as a “request”? Where and how should notices be sent? How are executive privilege determinations to be made and managed? How should prime contractors manage subcontractor compliance? Will contractors have their contract(s) terminated for non-compliance? May contractors be suspended or debarred for non-compliance?

What comes next

A number of commentators foresee potential litigation challenging the EO, including arising in connection with the scope of the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act as an enabling authority, the ability for Congress to issue and enforce subpoenas, and contractors’ First Amendment rights.

But assuming the EO remains in force and effect, contractors should keep an eye out for Office of Management and Budget (“OMB”) guidance or potential contract clauses that may seek to implement its terms. They should also assess whether they have contract awards or programs that may attract Congressional interest. This is particularly true for contracts that may have been directly negotiated by or with senior government officials, or outside of traditional or competitive procurement channels.

What contractors should consider doing now

We have three recommendations.