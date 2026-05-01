High Seas Treaty Takes Force: What You Need to Know
Friday, May 1, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Roughly two thirds of the ocean lies outside of any country’s jurisdiction. This area, encompassing about half of the Earth’s total surface, is known as the “high seas.” The high seas hold huge importance to the health of the planet, with rich biodiversity and natural resources. A comprehensive framework to govern and safeguard the high seas has been absent, until now. 

Commonly known as the “High Seas Treaty,” the Agreement on the Conversation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction or “BBNJ Agreement,” was ratified in September 2025 and officially entered into force on January 17, 2026. From this date, ratifying countries are legally bound by the BBNJ Agreement to support conservation and sustainable management of high seas biodiversity. 

Why Does It Matter and What Is Included?

The BBNJ Agreement is the first legally binding convention that provides for comprehensive management of resources on the high seas. Absent a binding global agreement, governance of the high seas consisted of a patchwork of regional fisheries agreements, shipping conventions, and Marine Protected Areas (“MPAs”) that covered less than one percent of the high seas. The BBNJ Agreement is intended to fill regulatory gaps, complementing national efforts and enabling coordinated conservation measures on the high seas.

There are four pillars of the BBNJ Agreement:

1. Marine Genetic Resources. Material collected from deep-sea, e.g., sponges, coral, and bacteria, also known as Marine Genetic Resources, can spur innovation in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food production. The BBNJ Agreement aims to ensure the benefits of these discoveries are shared among nations.

2. Area-based management tools, including MPAs. The BBNJ Agreement creates a formal mechanism for creating MPAs on the high seas, which are regions that conserve biodiversity and sensitive ecosystems. While several MPAs already exist, the BBNJ Agreement creates a clearer pathway for proposing new MPAs and strengthens long-term conservation.

3. Environmental Impact Assessments (“EIAs”). As technology develops, so does the use of the high seas, including for activities such as marine carbon dioxide removal. The BBNJ Agreement requires a consistent process for conducting EIAs, which must meet agreed-upon international standards and be made publicly available.

4. Capacity Building and Technology Cooperation. The BBNJ Agreement helps developing nations access marine technology, data, and training to allow all countries to participate meaningfully in ocean governance.

Together, these pillars, if effectively implemented, should contribute to conserving and effectively managing 30 percent of the high seas by 2030.

What Is Not in the Agreement?

The BBNJ Agreement is designed to work within the parameters of existing international bodies and frameworks. For example, it does not replace Regional Fisheries Management Organizations (“RFMOs”) or existing fisheries agreements. RFMOs still maintain responsibility for setting quotas under their jurisdiction. 

While the BBNJ Agreement addresses environmental impacts, it also does not directly regulate or replace the International Seabed Authority regarding the use of deep-sea minerals. 

Additionally, the funding mechanisms, technical staffing, and implementation procedures are still being developed.

Who Ratified the Agreement?

As of March 24, 2026, the BBNJ Agreement has been ratified by 86 parties. Countries that ratified the BBNJ Agreement include China, Germany, Japan, France, and Brazil.

The United States signed the BBNJ Agreement in 2023 but has not ratified it. Notably, on January 21, 2026, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration finalized a rule that will expedite the permit and license application process for deep-seabed mining and allow companies to mine beyond U.S. jurisdictional boundaries. While the BBNJ Agreement was not among the United Nations (“U.N.”) conventions and treaties from which the Trump administration announced the United States would withdraw, ratification of the BBNJ Agreement by the U.S. remains unlikely.

Next Steps

To prepare for the treaty’s implementation, the U.N. General Assembly created a Preparatory Commission that met in April and August 2025. A third session occurred earlier this month, where the Commission continued discussions on governance, financing, and monitoring mechanisms. The door remains open for more countries to ratify, which will make the BBNJ Agreement more effective.

Conclusion

The BBNJ Agreement marks a significant milestone in management of the high seas, establishing a comprehensive legal framework for ocean areas beyond national jurisdictions. By filling key gaps in regulation and international cooperation, the BBNJ Agreement provides a solid pathway toward conserving marine biodiversity and ensuring the sustainable use of the oceans. The ultimate success of the BBNJ Agreement will depend on widespread ratification and the diligent work of the parties to translate its ambitious goals into effective action, preserving the high seas for generations to come.

© 2026 Blank Rome LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sunshine Enclosures, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Full Scale, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Turn Biotechnologies, Inc.
Published: 24 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Blank Rome LLP

Navigating U.S. Arrival: A Guide for Vessels on Port Entry and Inspections on Arrival
by: Luke M. Reid , Jeanne M. Grasso
Navigating DOJ’s New Corporate Enforcement Landscape: Key Considerations for Environmental Voluntary Self-Disclosures
by: Gregory F. Linsin , Holli B. Packer
New Suit Seeks to Enjoin EO 14398: Implications for Government Contractors
by: Dominique L. Casimir , Shane M. Hannon
DOL Proposes New Joint Employer Rule Under the FLSA, FMLA, and MSPA
by: Blank Rome LLP
Pour Decisions: Forced Nexus in Maine
by: Nicole L. Johnson
Plain and Ordinary Meaning of Exemption Statute Results in Indiana Use Tax Victory
by: Craig B. Fields
Alabama Tribunal Reluctantly Dismisses Taxpayer Appeal as Not Qualifying for State “Mailbox Rule”
by: Irwin M. Slomka
What Cannabis Lenders Think Rescheduling Will Mean for Capital Markets
by: Gustav Stickley V
Trade Developments- CBP to Launch Phase 1 of IEEPA Tariff Refund Portal on April 20 While White House Revises Section 232 Actions
by: Joanne E. Osendarp , Eric S. Parnes
What Does IBM’s $17 Million FCA Settlement Portend for Government Contractors Wrestling with Compliance?
by: Jennifer A. Short , Dominique L. Casimir
New York Just Changed the Game for Buy Now, Pay Later
by: R. Andrew Arculin
New Washington Law Offers Partial Relief from Email Subject Line Lawsuits: What Retailers Need to Know
by: Harrison Brown , Alycia S. Tulloch
An Overview of the New DEI Executive Order: Scope and Limitations
by: Dominique L. Casimir

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 