High Schools Build a Safer Future With Occupational Safety and Compliance-Focused Learning

New high school curriculum initiatives, such as the Texas Education Agency’s recently adopted Occupational Safety and Compliance Lab course, are bringing safety and health concepts into teenagers’ classrooms—and the implications are significant for students, employers, and communities alike.

Quick Hits

New high school curriculum initiatives are integrating occupational safety and health concepts into CTE courses to build hazard awareness and prevention skills in students before they enter the workforce.

Students who complete these courses gain practical knowledge of OSHA standards, PPE, hazard recognition, and workplace security while also earning credentials such as OSHA ten-hour or thirty-hour cards that provide a tangible professional advantage before graduation.

Early occupational safety education represents a promising investment in workforce readiness.

The primary goal of integrating occupational safety into high school curricula is to provide students with an opportunity to develop safety awareness in conjunction with occupation-specific coursework, building a strong foundation in the concepts that are critical to protecting individuals in the workplace, increasing safety and health, and reducing the occurrence of job-related injuries and fatalities. When students learn these principles before entering the workforce, they carry a mindset of hazard awareness and prevention with them throughout their careers.

Students who complete these courses gain practical knowledge of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and its mission to ensure employers provide workplaces free from recognized hazards. They learn to identify types and explain appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE); recognize chemical, biological, ergonomic, and physical hazards; and understand the importance of emergency action plans and safety data sheets. These are not abstract academic exercises—they are skills that translate directly into safer behavior on job sites, in laboratories, and in offices.

Beyond immediate safety knowledge, early exposure opens doors to professional advancement. Students explore career options in occupational safety and compliance at various organizational levels and learn about credentials such as the Certified Safety Professional (CSP) and Associate Safety Professional (ASP) designations. Successful completion of the curriculum may even lead to students earning a ten-hour or thirty-hour general industry OSHA card, giving them a tangible credential before graduation.

One particularly noteworthy element of these curricula is the inclusion of workplace security and violence prevention concepts. Students are expected to identify and describe potential types of workplace security events, strategies to enhance workplace security, and strategies to prevent workplace violence. Teaching these sensitive topics to teenagers is both valuable and potentially challenging. On the one hand, equipping young people with the language and frameworks to recognize warning signs and de-escalation strategies empowers them as future employees and leaders. On the other hand, educators may want to ensure that lessons are thoughtful about age-appropriate delivery and the emotional impact of discussing violence in a school setting that may already be grappling with safety concerns of its own.

The Texas curriculum is extensive and addresses complex regulatory frameworks spanning OSHA standards and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. Learning units cover everything from hazardous materials handling, fire suppression systems, to accident investigation phases—and school districts must ensure that instruction does not become superficial. Because the course must be taken concurrently with a Level 2 or Level 3 career and technical education (CTE) course and cannot be taken as a stand-alone course, scheduling logistics may present barriers for smaller school districts with limited resources.

The trend toward early occupational safety education represents a promising investment in workforce readiness. By meeting students where they are—in high school hallways and CTE labs—employers and educators can cultivate a generation of workers who view safety not as a regulatory burden, but as a professional value. The result, over time, should be fewer workplace injuries, stronger compliance cultures, and young professionals who are prepared to lead from day one.