The Hidden Risks of Adding Children as Joint Owners on Your Home

A common estate planning question is whether adding adult children as co-owners of a home is a simple way to avoid probate. Many families are familiar with instances in which this approach worked seamlessly, with property transferring from parents to children without court involvement.

While joint ownership may be appropriate in limited circumstances, it often creates legal, tax, and financial risks that undermine broader estate-planning goals.

Exposure to Creditors, Lawsuits, and Divorce

When a child becomes a co-owner, that ownership interest is generally exposed to the child’s creditors. If the child is sued, files for bankruptcy, or goes through a divorce, their interest in the property may be subject to liens, judgments, or division in a divorce proceeding.

Even if you have paid the mortgage, taxes, and insurance, the home can become entangled in your child’s financial issues. This exposure can force negotiations with third parties or complicate future sales and refinancing.

Gift Tax and Reporting Obligations

Adding a child as a co-owner is treated as a present gift for federal tax purposes. Depending on the value of the interest transferred and the property’s fair market value, you may be required to file a federal gift tax return (Form 709).

In 2026, gifts exceeding $19,000 per individual or $38,000 per married couple must be reported. While gift tax is rarely owed at the time of transfer due to the high lifetime exemption ($15 million for individuals or $30 million for married couples in 2026), the gift in excess of the annual exclusion amount reduces that lifetime exemption and can affect long-term estate and transfer tax planning.

Reduced Step-Up in Basis and Higher Capital Gains Taxes

One of the most significant tax consequences involves the loss of a full step-up in basis. If full ownership is retained until death, beneficiaries typically receive a step-up in basis to fair market value, reducing capital gains taxes if the property is later sold.

When a child is added as a co-owner during your lifetime, the child generally receives a carryover basis on the transferred portion. At death, only the portion you still own receives a step-up. This partial step-up can significantly increase the family’s capital gains taxes.

Unintended Outcomes If a Child Dies First

Joint ownership can also produce unintended results if a child predeceases you. If the child holds a tenancy-in-common interest, that share becomes part of the child’s estate, potentially triggering probate and introducing new co-owners, such as a surviving spouse or minor children.

If the child holds joint tenancy with rights of survivorship, the child’s interest passes back to the other owner(s), which may unintentionally exclude that child’s own children from inheriting a share of the home. Either scenario can disrupt family expectations and, in some cases, require court involvement to resolve.

Consider Safer Estate Planning Alternatives

For many families, alternatives such as a revocable living trust or an enhanced life estate deed, commonly called a “Lady Bird” deed, can avoid probate while preserving control, minimizing tax exposure, and reducing risk. These tools are often more flexible and better aligned with comprehensive estate planning objectives.