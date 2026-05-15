Hi, I’m With the Government and I’d Like to Ask You a Question: What State-Licensed Medical Marijuana Operators Need to Know Before Applying for a Schedule III Registration

If you’re familiar with operators in the marijuana industry in the United States, you understand that they can be a paranoid bunch — and often with very good reasons. After all, they operated in the grayest areas of the law for years. I can’t help but think of the great anthems of the 1960s written by Stephen Stills for Buffalo Springfield:

Paranoia strikes deep

Into your life, it will creep

It starts when you’re always afraid

Step out of line, the man come and take you away

The song captured a moment and a set of feelings, and I can’t help but see similarities to the marijuana industry’s feelings about the federal government, particularly considering the federal government’s recent seeming acceptance of marijuana reform.

Specifically, as we have discussed in great detail at Budding Trends, last month Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signed a final order moving FDA-approved marijuana products and state-licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. The potential catch? The final order requires medical marijuana operators to register with DEA and, in applying for registration, answer whether the applicant has previously manufactured, distributed, or dispensed controlled substances without prior DEA authorization.

For state-licensed medical marijuana operators — who have been doing exactly that, lawfully under state law, for years — the question requires careful thought before answering. This post addresses how state-licensed medical marijuana operators should approach that question and what considerations should guide both the answer and any accompanying explanation.

The Rescheduling Framework and the Registration Requirement

Under the final rule rescheduling state-licensed medical marijuana to Schedule III, operators who were lawfully operating under state law at the time of rescheduling are entitled to a transitional period during which they may continue operating while their DEA registration applications are pending. But that transitional protection is not indefinite, and it does not resolve the underlying compliance question that arises once an operator actually submits its application.

The DEA registration application contains a series of questions about the applicant’s history. Among the most consequential is a question about prior unauthorized activity involving controlled substances:

Has anyone who will be involved in the ownership or operation of the firm previously manufactured, distributed, and/or dispensed any controlled substance without a DEA registration authorizing such activity?

The answer an operator gives, and the way it explains that answer, will likely be among the first things a DEA reviewer examines.

The Honest Answer Is Probably “Yes” — and That Is Not Necessarily Fatal

State-licensed medical marijuana operators that have been cultivating, processing, or dispensing cannabis products have, by definition, been handling what was — until rescheduling — a Schedule I controlled substance without DEA authorization. Federal law did not recognize their state licenses as a substitute for federal registration. The Cole Memorandum and its successors directed federal prosecutors to deprioritize enforcement, but those policies were not law and did not grant operators any federal authorization.

The honest answer to the DEA’s question is therefore almost certainly yes. Operators should not attempt to reframe or minimize their prior activity in a way that could be read as evasive or misleading. A materially false statement on a federal registration application carries serious consequences, including potential criminal liability under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, and the DEA is well aware of the history of state-licensed marijuana operations.

The more important question is not whether to answer yes, but how to contextualize that answer in a way that is accurate, complete, and presents the operator’s history in the most favorable light the facts allow.

DEA Comments on the Question

Our friends at Cannabis Business Times did some real reporting that is helpful, but it raises more questions than providing answers:

“DEA recognizes that, historically, federal law limited the circumstances under which marijuana-related activities could be conducted under a DEA registration. As a result, many applicants may not have previously operated under a DEA registration, even if they were operating pursuant to state law,” the DEA stated. “The purpose of the question is not to exclude those applicants – it is to ensure transparency and provide context so DEA can evaluate each application based on the totality of the information provided.”

Regarding the question’s placement under the “Liability Questions” section of the application form, the DEA stated that the placement “reflects standard application structure used to collect information related to regulatory compliance considerations. Its inclusion in this section does not, by itself, indicate that a particular response will carry determinative weight or result in an adverse outcome.”

“Answering ‘yes’ to this question does not result in an automatic denial of a DEA registration,” the DEA stated. “Applications are reviewed on a case-by-case basis, consistent with applicable law.”

The DEA further commented that “the application is the starting point of a broader process that includes pre-registration inspections and direct engagement with applicants. These steps allow DEA to better understand an applicant’s operations, clarify responses, and, where appropriate, identify steps needed to meet federal requirements. This process is designed to facilitate compliance with federal law while ensuring that registrants operate in a manner that protects public health and safety. Where issues arise, applicants are afforded established administrative processes, including notice and an opportunity to respond.”

Uh, ok. Thanks for clearing that right up.

Framing the Explanation: What Operators Should Emphasize

DEA registration applications typically include an opportunity to provide additional information or explanation. Applicants answering yes to the prior unauthorized activity question should take full advantage of that opportunity. A well-crafted explanation should address several key points:

State licensure and regulatory compliance. The applicant should clearly establish that all prior activity was conducted pursuant to a valid license issued by the applicable state regulatory authority, in full compliance with state law. The DEA is certainly aware that state-licensed operators were not operating as unregulated black-market actors. Emphasizing the regulated nature of prior operations — including background checks, seed-to-sale tracking, inspections, and other compliance requirements — differentiates the applicant from individuals who distributed controlled substances outside any regulatory framework.

The applicant should clearly establish that all prior activity was conducted pursuant to a valid license issued by the applicable state regulatory authority, in full compliance with state law. The DEA is certainly aware that state-licensed operators were not operating as unregulated black-market actors. Emphasizing the regulated nature of prior operations — including background checks, seed-to-sale tracking, inspections, and other compliance requirements — differentiates the applicant from individuals who distributed controlled substances outside any regulatory framework. Absence of federal enforcement action. If the applicant has never been the subject of a federal enforcement action, indictment, or DEA administrative proceeding related to its cannabis operations, that fact should be stated plainly. The federal government’s longstanding non-interference policy with state-licensed operators is relevant context, and the absence of any prior adverse federal action speaks directly to the question of whether the applicant poses a risk to public safety or the integrity of the controlled substances regulatory system.

If the applicant has never been the subject of a federal enforcement action, indictment, or DEA administrative proceeding related to its cannabis operations, that fact should be stated plainly. The federal government’s longstanding non-interference policy with state-licensed operators is relevant context, and the absence of any prior adverse federal action speaks directly to the question of whether the applicant poses a risk to public safety or the integrity of the controlled substances regulatory system. Commitment to federal compliance going forward. The explanation should affirmatively commit to full compliance with all DEA registration requirements, recordkeeping obligations, security requirements, and reporting mandates applicable to Schedule III registrants. The purpose of the DEA registration system is to ensure accountability in the distribution of controlled substances, and applicants should demonstrate that they understand and embrace that purpose.

The explanation should affirmatively commit to full compliance with all DEA registration requirements, recordkeeping obligations, security requirements, and reporting mandates applicable to Schedule III registrants. The purpose of the DEA registration system is to ensure accountability in the distribution of controlled substances, and applicants should demonstrate that they understand and embrace that purpose. The changed legal landscape. Applicants should note that the activity in question occurred prior to rescheduling, when state-licensed medical marijuana occupied an unresolved legal space between state authorization and federal prohibition. The rescheduling rule itself reflects a federal policy judgment that state-licensed medical marijuana warrants a different regulatory posture than Schedule I treatment. That context is directly relevant to how a regulator should assess prior conduct.

The DEA’s Discretion and What It Means for Applicants

It is important to understand that the DEA retains discretion to deny a registration application if it determines that granting it would be inconsistent with the public interest. Under 21 U.S.C. § 823, the DEA considers factors including the applicant’s experience in dispensing controlled substances, compliance with applicable state and local law, and prior conviction record. Prior unauthorized handling of a controlled substance is not an automatic bar, but it is a factor the DEA can weigh.

This discretion cuts both ways. It means applicants cannot assume that prior state compliance alone will be sufficient to secure a registration. It also means that applicants who can demonstrate a long track record of responsible, regulated activity — and who present their history transparently and professionally — have a meaningful opportunity to make the case that registration serves the public interest.

The DEA will also be processing a very large number of applications from operators that are all in substantially the same position: state-licensed, historically compliant with state law, and previously unauthorized under federal law. How the DEA handles this population of applications will likely be shaped in part by rulemaking or guidance that has not yet been issued. Applicants should monitor those developments closely.

Practical Steps Before Filing

Before submitting a DEA registration application, state-licensed medical marijuana operators should take several practical steps:

Conduct a thorough compliance review. Before filing, applicants should review their entire compliance history — state licensing records, inspection reports, any disciplinary history, and any prior interactions with federal law enforcement. Understanding your own record is essential to crafting an accurate and complete application.

Before filing, applicants should review their entire compliance history — state licensing records, inspection reports, any disciplinary history, and any prior interactions with federal law enforcement. Understanding your own record is essential to crafting an accurate and complete application. Assemble supporting documentation. Applicants should gather documentation demonstrating the regulated nature of their prior operations: state licenses, renewal records, compliance certifications, inspection results, and evidence of seed-to-sale tracking compliance. This material may be submitted with the application or held in readiness if the DEA requests additional information.

Applicants should gather documentation demonstrating the regulated nature of their prior operations: state licenses, renewal records, compliance certifications, inspection results, and evidence of seed-to-sale tracking compliance. This material may be submitted with the application or held in readiness if the DEA requests additional information. Engage experienced legal counsel. The DEA registration process is not a routine administrative filing for operators in the cannabis industry. The questions it raises — about prior conduct, federal criminal exposure, and the interaction between state authorization and federal law — require careful legal analysis. Applicants should work with counsel experienced in both DEA regulatory matters and cannabis law before submitting any application.

The DEA registration process is not a routine administrative filing for operators in the cannabis industry. The questions it raises — about prior conduct, federal criminal exposure, and the interaction between state authorization and federal law — require careful legal analysis. Applicants should work with counsel experienced in both DEA regulatory matters and cannabis law before submitting any application. Avoid the temptation to minimize or evade. The DEA knows the history of state-licensed cannabis operations. An application that appears designed to obscure or minimize prior activity is likely to generate more scrutiny, not less. Candor, combined with a well-organized explanation of the regulatory context, is the stronger strategy.

Conclusion

The DEA registration process represents the next compliance frontier for state-licensed medical marijuana operators. The question about prior unauthorized activity is a significant one, but it is not unanswerable — and a yes answer is not fatal to an application. What matters most is that applicants approach the question with honesty, prepare a clear and well-documented explanation, and demonstrate that their prior operations reflect the kind of responsible, regulated conduct that DEA registration is designed to promote.